The Promised Neverland artist to start new manga inspired by Kakegurui

Following the announcement in March 2023 about a new Beyblade project, it has been revealed that The Promised Neverland manga illustrator Posuka Demizu will be working on the new manga titled Beyblade X. The story for the same will be based on the work of Kakegurui writers Kawamoto Homura and Hikaru Muno.

The Beyblade franchise began in 1999 in the Shogakukan's CoroCoro Comic. Since then, the franchise has released several content in the form of anime and manga. Now, the franchise is set to start the story of a new generation of beybladers in Beyblade X.

The Promised Neverland artist set to work on Beyblade X manga

The Promised Neverland artist Posuka Demizu is set to start a new Beyblade manga series titled Beyblade X in Shogakukan's Corocoro Comic issue 7/2023 next month. As for the manga itself, it is set to be based on the work of Kakegurui writers Kawamoto Homura and Hikaru Muno.

Beyblade X is set to be a new project to start in Summer 2023, featuring the story of the 4th Generation of beybladers, i.e., the story after the original 1999 Beyblade, 2008's Beyblade: Metal Fusion, and 2015's Beyblade Burst.

How did fans of Posuka Demizu react to the news

Fans were excited by the announcement as the four anime and manga names - The Promised Neverland, Kakegurui, and Beyblade - resonated with them. That was enough to convince them to read the manga as they looked forward to its release in the upcoming month.

While the original Beyblade was hugely popular, the two sequel series did not manage to generate the same hype around the franchise. Thus, fans believed that with Posuka Demizu joining the project, there was a good chance that the manga is set to be good.

That being said, fans look forward to read it as they hope to find the new setting and the character designs. However, there is still too much time left for the same.

However, several fans were disappointed that The Promised Neverland artist Posuka Demizu was working on a Beyblade manga. They thought that she was an artist of much higher level, capable of creating art for a much better manga, possibly one that features in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Meanwhile, other fans were still stuck at the disappointment they faced while watching The Promised Neverland season 2 since CloverWorks ruined the series for its viewers. That being said, the majority of fans hope to read Demizu's manga as soon as possible.

