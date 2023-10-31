10 anime to watch for fans of Soul Eater

Soul Eater is a show that many avid consumers of shonen titles enjoy. It’s quite unique in terms of the art style, and the storytelling is incredible. The plot is rather easy to follow, and the magic elements certainly play an important role in drawing viewers' attention. Another selling point of this show is that it does a good job of combining action and comedy. This combination works because comedy balances out some of the emotionally heavy scenes or scenes that have violence.

Naturally, those who have watched this show are looking to explore titles that offer what Soul Eater does. It is important to note that there are no shows that necessarily replicate Soul Eater, but there are shows that share a few qualities that would make for a good viewing experience.

Bleach and nine other anime series similar to Soul Eater

1) Bleach

Main characters of the Bleach series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The general plot of Bleach is quite similar to Soul Eater. Both anime series feature shinigami who try their best to restore the world by eradicating all evil. The elements of magic and high-octane fight scenes are present in both series.

Bleach revolves around Ichigo Kurosaki, who is forced to become a substitute soul reaper after another soul reaper Rukia Kuchiki puts her life on the line to save him. Bleach is a bigger series in comparison to Soul Eater, but it has reached its final stage of the story.

Streaming Platforms: Disney+, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Netflix

2) Blue Exorcist

Protagonist of Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

This is arguably one of the closest anime titles to Soul Eater. Much like the aforementioned anime title, Blue Exorcist also features demons that are slain. Furthermore, there is an academy where students are trained in combat, which is also quite similar.

Blue Exorcist also has abundant comedic elements, which anime viewers will certainly enjoy. The story revolves around Rin Okamura, who realizes that he and his twin brothers are the offspring of Satan himself. Not only are they his children, but they also inherit most of Satan’s powers. However, instead of using his power to terrorize and wreak havoc, he decides to put it to good use and become an exorcist.

Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Crunchyroll

3) Shaman King (2021)

A still from the Shaman King anime reboot launched in 2021 (Image via Bridge)

Soul Eater and Shaman King vary quite a bit in terms of their overall plots. However, one thing that is common in both the aforementioned series is supernatural elements. Ghosts, demons, and spirits are common in both these series, along with the use and timing of comedy, which is quite similar.

The show revolves around shamans - people who are capable of communicating with ghosts, spirits, and Gods. These shamans are pitted against each other in a tournament known as the Shaman Fight, which takes place once every 500 years. The winner of this series is given the title of Shaman King.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

4) My Hero Academia

Main characters of My Hero Academia as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

The first half of My Hero Academia has a good balance of comical moments and top-tier action. Furthermore, the concept of an academy training talented students in the field of combat is also common to Soul Eater.

My Hero Academia revolves around Midoriya, a young student born without a quirk in a world where most people have one. However, in a strange turn of events, he inherits the powers of the very hero he idolized as a child and fights against evil to protect his loved ones.

Streaming Platforms: Disney+, Hulu, and Crunchyroll

5) Fairy Tail

Main characters of Fairy Tail as seen in the anime series (Image via A-1 Pictures Satelight, Bride, and CloverWorks)

Both Fairy Tail and Soul Eater have a ton of magical elements and highlight the importance of companionship. Viewers feel a sense of camaraderie when they watch these shows, which makes Fairy Tail an enjoyable show, especially those who have seen Soul Eater.

This show follows Lucy Heartfilia, a young girl who dreams of joining a guild known as the Fairy Tail. Her wishes come true when she encounters Natsu “Salamander” Dragneel, who is one of the most well-known and troublesome members of the guild.

Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation

6) D.Gray-man

A still from the D.Gray-man anime series (Image via TMS Entertainment)

This is yet another show on this list that is quite similar to Soul Eater in terms of the overall plot and story elements. Both titles feature the concepts of corrupted souls and shinigami, which are key themes explored throughout the respective series. However, D.Gray-man has a darker tone and atmosphere, as it does not frequently deploy comedic relief.

The show follows a group of exorcists who attempt to defeat and destroy corrupted souls, or akumas, that terrorize the planet. One of the exorcists has a special ability that allows him to distinguish between a regular human being and akuma.

Streaming Platforms: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime, Funimation

7) Noragami

A still from the Noragami anime series (Image via Bones)

Noragami is a show with a lot of supernatural elements, and compared to D.Gray-man, it has a better balance of comedy and action. Both Noragami and Soul Eater have good-quality animation with incredible art styles. Both shows also feature weapons that take the form of human beings.

This aspect of the show will certainly appeal to fans of Soul Eater. Noragami is about a minor god who wants at least one shrine dedicated to him. He teams up with a human girl and hopes to achieve enough popularity among humans to have at least one shrine erected in his name.

Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll

8) Black Clover

Members of the Black Bulls guild in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Clover resembles both Soul Eater and Fairy Tail in some ways. It’s a typical shonen anime series that mainly deals with magic and has plenty of comedic relief. Similar to Midoriya in My Hero Academia, Asta is the main character, who was born without magic in a world where magic is everything.

Asta receives an anti-magic sword that can negate any magical attack. He attends an academy that has various guilds where he hones and perfects his combat skills. Soon, he is pitted against some of the strongest and most evil mages on the planet.

Streaming Platforms: Hotstar, Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation

9) Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Main characters of Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime series (Image via Shaft and Aniplex)

One of the most prominent similarities between Soul Eater and Puella Magi Madoka Magica is the creepy atmosphere paired with good villains. This is something that any Soul Eater fan would enjoy. The anime revolves around a group of girls who live normal lives until they encounter a magical cat.

It grants them one wish, but the girls become magical girls who fight against witches. The story follows their struggles as they put their lives on the line on a regular basis.

Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll

10) Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo Satoru as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen primarily deals with supernatural elements, such as curse energy and cursed spirits. It also has an academy setup where students train under extremely powerful sorcerer mentors and teachers. Jujutsu Kaisen also has plenty of comical scenes paired with some top-tier fight scenes.

The animation quality is a notch higher in comparison to Soul Eater owing to MAPPA’s style of animation. The story is about a young boy who accidentally removes the seal of the King of Curses, and revives him after being dormant for ages. Now, he is forced to become a jujutsu sorcerer and help society mitigate the very threat that was caused by him.

Streaming Platforms: Hotstar, Disney+, and Crunchyroll

This is a list of shows that share some similarities with Soul Eater. While each anime listed above is unique, there are certain character tropes and plot elements that share a certain degree of resemblance with the aforementioned show. Overall, all the abovementioned shows have good plots and animation, which will ensure an enjoyable viewing experience.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

