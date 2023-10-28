Blue Exorcist anime sequel announces January 2024 release date and more in new PV

The Blue Exorcist anime sequel release a brand new trailer and also revealed the series’ release window and animation studio on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The trailer revealed and previewed the new opening theme for the sequel anime series, which will be performed by UVERworld, who also performed the opening theme song of My Hero Academia anime.

UVERworld has also performed three other anime openings for the original Blue Exorcist anime, offering comments of support and excitement for their return to the series and its return overall. The group seems incredibly excited to return to the anime and is thankful to have the honor of working with the anime multiple times.

The Blue Exorcist anime sequel was initially announced in December 2022, at Jump Festa 2023’s Jump Stage Neo, revealing a short teaser, and several illustrations of a new character. Fans were incredibly receptive to and excited about the news, praising Aniplex’s decision to bring the series back after all these years.

Blue Exorcist anime sequel finally gets a release window of January 2024

As mentioned above, the Blue Exorcist anime sequel’s latest trailer revealed the planned January 2024 release window for the series. While a narrower release date hasn’t been given yet, fans can expect this news to come sometime in the next few weeks and months leading up to the January 2024 window.

The promotional video also revealed the opening theme for the series, entitled Eye’s Sentry, performed by UVERworld. UVERworld has previously collaborated with the franchise, but is likely best known as the artists behind My Hero Academia’s smash-hit third season opening theme, Odd Future.

The new anime is fully entitled the Shimane Illuminati Saga and is set to adapt the original manga’s story arc of the same name. The 30-second trailer previews several characters who seem set to play a major role in the upcoming series. However, protagonist Rin Okumura and his twin brother, Yukio Okumura, are both the main focuses of the trailer.

The trailer also revealed that Studio VOLN would be animating the new series rather than A-1 Pictures who had animated each of the first two seasons of the anime. While some fans are skeptical about the change in animation studios, others are excited to see what the series looks like with a fresh set of eyes handling production.

The original manga series are, written and illustrated by Kazue Kato, first premiered in Shueisha’s Jump Square magazine in April 2009, where it is still serialized regularly today. The series has been collected into 29 total compilation volumes, all but the 29th, released in English and Japanese.

Be sure to keep up with all Blue Exorcist anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

