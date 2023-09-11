Blue Exorcist season 3: Everything to know about the Shimane Illuminati Saga

Per the Aniplex Online Fest 2023, Blue Exorcist season 3 is set to be released in January 2024. Titled Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga, the third installment of the series will cover volumes 10 to 15 of the manga written and illustrated by the renowned mangaka, Kazue Kato.

Under Studio VOLN's production, the resurgence of the Blue Exorcist anime series has set the internet abuzz. Fans can hardly contain their excitement because Blue Exorcist season 3 promises to provide an immersive experience with the celebrated Shimane Illuminati Saga. As such, many fans have been asking, "What happens in the Shimane Illuminati Saga?".

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from Blue Exorcist manga.

Blue Exorcist season 3 will focus on the Illuminati group and reveal Izumo's traumatic past

During the Aniplex Online Fest 2023, it was revealed that Blue Exorcist season 3 will follow Kazue Kato's manga series and cover one of the major story arcs, named Shimane Illuminati arc. Considering the upcoming installment of Blue Exorcist will cover volumes 10 to 15, fans can expect the events of the Academy Seven Wonders arc to be animated as well.

As evident from the trailer and the key visual, Blue Exorcist season 3, or Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga, will revolve around Izumo's traumatic past and a mysterious Illuminati group led by the commander-in-chief, Lucifer.

key visual of Blue Exorcist season 3 (Image via Studio VOLN)

According to the narrative of Shimane Illuminati Saga, the mysterious group known as the Illuminati is responsible for opening an artificial Gehenna Gate in Russia and many other mysterious incidents around the globe. This organization wants to revive Satan and merge the two realms, Assiah and Gehenna. Additionally, they are responsible for running a variety of heinous experiments on human beings.

A thorough investigation reveals that the secret organization has a spy within the True Cross Academy. During the True Cross Academy Festival, it is revealed that the spy is none other than Shima. Later, Lucifer arrives at the Academy and declares war.

Shima as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Shima then captures Izumo and leaves with the other members of the Illuminati organization. As a result, Mephisto forms a rescue team with Yukio in charge, and the group learns that Izumo has been taken to Inari (Shimane Prefecture).

One of the highlights of Blue Exorcist season 3 will be the revelation of Izumo's painful past. According to the narrative, Izumo belonged to the prestigious Kamiki family. Her mother, Tamamo Kamiki, was the 64th head priestess of the family, possessing exceptional divine power. She was also the bearer of the Nine-Tails, a demon fox.

Tamamo Kamiki as seen in the manga (Image via Kazue Kato)

One day, her relationship with her lover, Soji, turned sour because the latter didn't want to be with her as long as she was associated with her daughters, Izumo and Tsukomo.

As such, Tamamo blamed her children and secluded herself. Gradually, she lost control of her powers, and as a result, she was consumed by the Nine Tails.

Through trickery, the organization named Illuminati captured Tamamo and her daughter Izumo. Known as an Illuminati researcher, Michael Gedoin used Izumo's mother as an experimental subject and conducted various inhumane experiments on her to try and create an elixir that could revitalize human cells, resulting in immortality. Additionally, he kept Izumo and her sister for "reserve stock."

Blue Exorcist season 3 will see the Illuminati group trying to transfer the Nine-Tails from Izumo's mother to Izumo herself. Rin, Yukio, and others will locate her whereabouts and find the secret Research Laboratory of the Illuminati.

According to the manga, Rin and others confront various zombie-like creatures, which are revealed to be Illuminati's failed human experiments. Truly evil-incarnated, Michael Gedoin gathers tourists from Inari and forcefully experiments on them. As the narrative progresses, Izumo is forced to become the host of the Nine-Tails.

Izumo and her mother as seen in the manga (Image via Kazue Kato)

However, she is saved by her mother, whom she hated for so long. With her dying breath, Tomamo calls Izumo her little treasure, causing the latter to tear up. She recognizes that she has been mistaken all her life and hence decides to start trusting people once again. Additionally, she also learns the whereabouts of her little sister, Tsumoko. Unfortunately, she cannot remember her older sister.

Notably, the ending of the Shimane Illuminati Saga reveals that Shima Renzo is actually a double agent working on the orders of Mephisto. Overall, Blue Exorcist season 3 is expected to have an engaging narrative with plenty of twists.

