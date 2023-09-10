Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga announces release with an official trailer at Aniplex Online Fest

On September 10, 2023, Aniplex Online Fest 2023 revealed that a new Blue Exorcist TV anime series, titled Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga, will be released in January 2024. This news was accompanied by an official teaser trailer and a key visual.

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga will be based on the manga series originally written and illustrated by Kazue Kato. According to the official website and the X account of the anime, the upcoming Blue Exorcist anime will be produced by Studio VOLN.

More details have been unveiled at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 by the voice actors of Rin and Yukio through a special video appearance, which delighted fans of the series.

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga will be released in January 2024

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 was graced by the renowned voice actors from Blue Exorcist anime, Nobuhiko Okamoto (Rin Okumura) and Jun Fukuyama (Yukio Okumura). Together they unveiled plenty of details regarding the upcoming Blue Exorcist anime, titled Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga.

According to the voice actors, the upcoming anime will cover volumes 10 to 15 of the manga originally written and illustrated by Kazue Kato. In other words, the anime will adapt the Illuminati Saga. Furthermore, an official trailer and a key visual were unveiled to provide new information about the upcoming Blue Exorcist anime.

A clip from the trailer (Image via Studio VOLN)

The official teaser trailer featured the central characters of the series, including Rin, Yukio, Renzou, Ryuuji, and Izumo. It was highlighted that Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga will focus on the past of Izumo, and see the characters in Shimane.

Further, a key visual has also been revealed featuring the main characters for the next season. The voice actors highlighted that Izumo looked distressed in the key visual, and noted that she would have a big part to play in Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga. Hence, they asked the audience to look forward to the upcoming Blue Exorcist TV anime series.

Official key visual for the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

As revealed at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023, Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga will see the original voice actors reprise their roles. Nobuhiko Okamoto and Jun Fukuyama appeared as representatives of the entire cast. Moroever, the official website and X account has provided important details regarding the anime's production.

Based on the original manga series penned and illustrated by Kazue Kato, the upcoming Blue Exorcist anime will be helmed by director Daisuke Yoshida. Produced by Studio VOLN, the anime will see Yurie Daito as the character designer/chief animation director.

Additionally, Toshiya Ohno will be in charge of the series composition. The music for the series will be handled by Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano.

Rin as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati will mark the third installment of the series after Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga, released in 2017. As mentioned by Nobuhiko Okamoto, the voice actor of Rin Okumura, the main characters will be going to Shimane in the next season. In other words, the upcoming season will highlight Izumo's character.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

