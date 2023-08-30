Blue Exorcist season 3: Status of the series and everything known so far, explained

During Jump Festa 23, it was announced that Blue Exorcist is getting a new TV anime series, heightening the anticipation for Blue Exorcist season 3. This news was accompanied by a short 20-second promotional video and a captivating key visual.

Written and illustrated by Kazue Kato, Blue Exorcist has inspired two anime seasons, a movie, and OVAs. As a result, the announcement of the potential Blue Exorcist season 3 has exhilarated the fans of this supernatural-action anime series. This article speculates on the possible storyline of Blue Exorcist season 3 and other details regarding the anime's status.

More details about Blue Exorcist season 3 will be revealed at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023

Expand Tweet

On December 18, a short promotional video of a new Blue Exorcist TV anime project was released accompanied by a key visual, at the Jump Festa 2023. The mangaka, Kazue Kato, also uploaded an illustration on X (previously known as Twitter) to celebrate this grand news.

While this announcement has more or less confirmed Blue Exorcist season 3, the franchise hasn't revealed the release date, plot, or other details regarding the anime yet. However, it is speculated that Blue Exorcist season 3 would continue Kazue Kato's manga story rather than be a spin-off or a reboot.

Rin as seen in the anime (Image via A1 Pictures)

Notably, new details regarding the upcoming TV project Blue Exorcist will be revealed at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 on September 10, 2023. Rin and Yukio Okumura's voice actors, Nobuhito Okamoto and Jun Fukuyama, will make a video appearance at the said event.

It's likely that a new trailer for Blue Exorcist will be unveiled on September 10, 2023. However, it's only speculation at this point, with no concrete evidence.

Exploring the possible plotline for Blue Exorcist season 3

Expand Tweet

The previous season of Blue Exorcist covered volumes 5 to 9 of Kazue Kato's manga and saw the anime adaptation of Kyoto Arc. If Blue Exorcist season 3 follows the source material, it would pick up the story from chapter 35 and see the Illuminati Arc being adapted.

As of this writing, Kazue Kato has released 143 chapters of her manga series, Blue Exorcist. In other words, there are plenty of source materials available for A1 Pictures to work on a full-fledged season 3 of the series.

Rin and Yukio as seen in the anime (Image via A1 Pictures)

If Blue Exorcist season 3 indeed covers the Illuminati Arc, then it would see Rin Okumura and her friends dealing with the Illuminati, who are led by the King of Light, Lucifer. The main purpose of the Illuminati is to resurrect the Demon King, Satan, and unleash zombies and demons upon the world.

The next installment of the Blue Exorcist anime might also see the Illuminati trying to construct the Gehenna Gate, which serves as the portal between two worlds. According to the manga, once upon a time, Assiah and Gehenna existed as a single world.

A still from the anime (Image via A1 Pictures)

Therefore, the Illuminati plans to unite these two worlds once again, but they have to deal with Rin Okumura and his twin brother, Yukio Okumura, who would try to do everything to stop this from occurring.

While the anime adaptation of the Illuminati Arc is a strong possibility for the third season, many fans have also surmised that the upcoming season of Blue Exorcist might see the anime adaptation of Kazue Kato's spin-off series, Salaryman Exorcist: The Sorrows of Yukio Okumura.

This spin-off series revolves around the life of Rin's twin brother, Yukio. However, this is only speculation at this point since the franchise hasn't provided any official word regarding the storyline for Blue Exorcist season 3.

About Blue Exorcist anime

A still from the Blue Exorcist anime (Image via A1 Pictures)

Based on the manga series written and illustrated by Kazue Kato, Blue Exorcist is a captivating anime that follows the life of Rin Okumura, who discovers that he and his twin brother, Yukio Okumura, are the sons of the demon king, Satan. When Satan ends the life of their guardian, Rin joins the True Cross Academy to become an exorcist under the tutelage of his brother, Yukio, and swears to defeat his father, Satan.

Produced by A1 Pictures, the first season of Blue Exorcist premiered on April 17, 2011, and received tremendous applause for its fantastic story and animation. A second installment was released after six years, titled Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga, on January 7, 2017. The same cast and crew reprised their roles, and the anime saw considerable success.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.