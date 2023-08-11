Aniplex Online Fest 2023 reveals event date and details

Thursday, August 10, 2023, saw the official announcement of the Aniplex Online Fest 2023, marking the fourth year in a row that Aniplex of America has held the event. Since 2020, the event has been the go-to place for the latest information on Aniplex’s various anime projects, as well as boasting exciting live performances from well-known bands in the anime industry.

The announcement came alongside an Aniplex Online Fest 2023 event visual, drawn by Haruko Iizuka, who is best known as the character designer for the Horimiya anime series. An English-dubbed promotional video for the event was also released, narrated by Aleks Le, who voices Mash Burnedead in the English dub of the MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES anime.

The Aniplex Online Fest 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, September 9, 2023, much earlier than last year’s event start date of Friday, September 23. As mentioned above, fans can expect the main highlights from this year’s event to consist of news on Aniplex’s latest anime projects as well as several exciting live music performances.

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 set to continue hybrid in-person and virtual festivities for 4th year in a row

The virtual aspect of the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 will be hosted via a free YouTube live-stream event. This will be done in conjunction with an in-person event for those willing and able to attend, taking place at Zepp DiverCity Tokyo on the same day. The event is set to showcase over 20 Aniplex shows, five performing artists, and nearly 20 voice actors, with more being teased.

The event is set to begin on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 8 pm Pacific Daylight Time. Aniplex has also released an Apple Music and Spotify playlist for the event, filled with various songs from both the anime productions and artists set to be present at the event. Musical artists DJ Kazu, KANA-BOON feat. Yuho Kitazawa, okazakitaiiku, Philosophy no Dance, and Shoko Nakagawa are all announced as attending.

Major series set to be represented at the event include the Rascal Does Not Dream series, Rurouni Kenshin, Solo Leveling, Blue Exorcist, and Black Butler. The full list of currently announced series is as follows:

16bit Sensation: Another Layer

A Returner's Magic Should Be Special

ATRI -My Dear Moments-

Black Butler

Blue Exorcist

Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig-

Delico’s Nursery

Demon Lord 2099

HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima +

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

My New Boss is Goofy

Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie -Walpurgisnacht Rising-

Rascal Does Not Dream series

Rurouni Kenshin

Solo Leveling

The Concierge

The Demon Prince of Momochi House

The Elusive Samurai

UniteUp!

The special guests for Aniplex Online Fest 2023 include:

Nobuhiko Okamoto (Blue Exorcist) *Video Appearance

Asaki Yuikawa (The Elusive Samurai)

Asami Seto (Rascal Does Not Dream Series)

Chiaki Kobayashi (MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES)

Genta Nakamura (Solo Leveling)

Hikaru Akao (ATRI -My Dear Moments-)

Jun Fukuyama (Blue Exorcist) *Video Appearance

Kaito Ishikawa (Rascal Does Not Dream series)

Koutaro Nishiyama (My New Boss is Goofy)

Reiji Kawashima (MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES)

Rie Takahashi (Rurouni Kenshin)

Soma Saito (Rurouni Kenshin)

Taito Ban (Solo Leveling)

Takuma Terashima (A Returner's Magic Should Be Special)

Tomori Kusunoki (Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig-)

UniteUp! (UniteUp!) *sMiLea LIVE -Unite with You- Digest video

Yurika Kubo (Rascal Does Not Dream series)

