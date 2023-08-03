All voice actors and cast list in Baldur’s Gate 3

With Baldur’s Gate 3 finally getting its official release on PC, fans of Larian Studios are quite curious about the main characters in the RPG, along with the voice actors behind them. Larian games are quite expansive and fleshed out when it comes to their narrative and storytelling prowess, with voice actors playing a crucial role in embodying the very essence of a DnD game.

Therefore, it’s not all that surprising why so many players have been looking up who voiced whom in the RPG. There are indeed quite a few notable names on the roster this time around.

Below is a list of all the notable voice actors who have helped bring some of the most memorable characters to life in the latest Baldur’s Gate iteration.

All voice actors and cast in Baldur’s Gate 3

Here is the entire list of the English voice cast in Larian Studios’ latest RPG.

Amelia Tyler voices the Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3

Amelia Tyler is the Narrator in the game. She had her voice in over 60 games, films, and shows, making her a veteran in the industry. As the Narrator, she guides the players to their objectives through the Forgotten Realm.

Her previous works include:

Divinity Original Sin 2 (Malady)

Hades 2 (Hecate)

Pathfinder

Amnesia Rebirth

Gears Tactics

Battlefield 5

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Neil Newbon voices Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Astarion is one of the first companions that players will come across in the RPG, and the Rogue, who has a Noble background, is voiced by Neil Newbon.

Neil is another veteran in the video games voice acting industry and has lent his voice to many memorable characters.

His works include:

Resident Evil Village (Karl Heisenberg)

Detroit Become Human (Elijah Kamski)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Zeon)

Star Wars The Old Republic

Jennifer English voices Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

Jennifer English is the voice behind Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3. She is also one of the first companions players encounter in the game. While her works are not as vast and varied as some of the other names on the list, she is still a popular voice actor.

She had worked in:

Elden Ring (Letenna)

Divinity Original Sin 2 (Leya)

Devora Wilde voices Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3

Lae’zel is technically your first companion in the game. However, after the shipwreck, you will have to go and save her from some Tieflings to add her back as a party member. Lae’zel is voiced by Devora Wilde, who is most known for her roles in TV shows.

Her works include:

Hollyoaks (Georgia)

Pandora (Rachel)

Total War Warhammer 3

Battlefield 2042 (Ops Comms RU Subcommander)

Matthew Mercer voices Minsc in Baldur’s Gate 3

Minsc is one of the returning characters from the Baldur’s Gate franchise. He is being voiced by Matthew Mercer, who is one of the most iconic names in the industry.

Mercer has been bringing some of the most memorable video game characters to life for years and has done a lot of work in many TV shows.

His roles include:

Fallout 4 (MacCready)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ganondorf)

Overwatch 2 (Cassidy).

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Jotaro)

Cyberpunk Edgerunners (Falco)

in The Legend of Vox Machina (Umbrasyl)

Tim Downie voices Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3

Gale is the wizard companion that players meet in the RPG. He is being voiced by Tim Downie, who is known for his role in Outlander and the Toast of London.

His works include:

Outlander (Governor Tryon)

Toast of London (Danny Bear)

Upstart Crow (Marlowe)

Paddington (Montgomery Clyde)

Tracy Wiles voices Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3

Jahaeira is another returning character in the series. She is voiced by Tracy Wiles, who isn't that well-known in the industry. However, she does have a lot of small stints in many games.

She worked in minor roles in games like:

Diablo 4

Total War Warhammer 3.

Samantha Beart voices Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3

Samantha Beart is voicing Karlach in the RPG. The VA is more popularly known for her roles in TV series and some games.

Some of her notable works include:

Troy: A Total War Saga

Demon Souls

The Sandman (Calliope)

Lanre Malaolu voices Wyll in Baldur’s Gate 3

Lanre is another notable voice in the TV industry. He is the one behind bringing Wyll to life in the RPG. While he doesn’t have many stints in video games, he has a lot of memorable roles on TV.

Some of his works include:

Hollyoaks TV series (Shane)

Casualty

Holby City

Dave Jones voices Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Dave Jones, who is bringing Halsin to life, is also known for his roles in TV shows. However, he has worked in some games as well.

He is known for his roles in:

Significant Other (Josh)

Company of Heroes 3

Diablo Immortal

Planet Zoo.

J.K. Simmons voices General Ketheric Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3

J.K. Simmons is an incredibly powerful voice in the industry and is known for his roles in both TV series and movies.

He is most recognized for:

Whiplash (Fletcher)

Invincible (Omni-Man)

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy (J. Jonah Jameson)

Other Spider-Man media (J. Jonah Jameson)

Jason Isaacs voices Lord Enver Gortash in Baldur’s Gate 3

Lord Enver Gortash is voiced by Jason Isaacs, who is popularly known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies. Apart from that, he has minor roles in TV shows. He even played the part of Mephisto in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.