Baldur’s Gate 3 Inspiration guide: How to get, use, challenges, and more

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a unique gameplay mechanic called Inspiration, and it is tied to your character’s background. Gaining Inspiration in the RPG can be done by completing hidden challenges, which will allow you to accumulate Inspiration Points as well as a 25 XP reward. However, these challenges will be specific to the background of the character, and the achievement tied to them will also be unique.

These are called Inspiration Goals in Baldur’s Gate 3, and the hidden goals for you along with your other party members will differ from each other. Since it’s a fairly complicated yet rewarding mechanic to grasp, it's not surprising why many in the community are struggling to make the most of it.

Hence, today's Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over everything you need to know about the Inspiration mechanic in the table-top RPG.

How does Inspiration work in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Inspiration Goals are tied to Backgrounds (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

As mentioned, Inspiration is the hidden challenge and achievement mechanic that is closely tied to all the characters' backgrounds. Each background will have an Inspiration Goal that they can achieve, which will allow them to net some Inspiration Points as well as 25 XP.

Each background will have various hidden achievements that can be completed. For example, a Folk Hero character will get Inspiration if they rescue Volvo in the narrative.

A Soldier, on the other hand, will gain Inspiration Points if they survive a combat encounter against 10 or more enemies.

Along with the player's character, party members too will have similar hidden goals that they can achieve to gain Inspiration. Hence, it’s important to have a complete grasp of each of their backgrounds and the type of action that you will need to do to help them gain points.

Here is an example of some of the recruitable party members in the game and their backgrounds:

Astarion: Noble

Noble Gale: Sage

Sage Lae'zel: Soldier

Soldier Shadowheart: Urchin

Urchin Wyll: Folk Hero

How to use Inspiration Points in Baldur’s Gate 3

When you complete Inspiration Goals, you will receive Inspiration points for your party. This resource can be used by you or any of your companions. Now, you will be able to use these points on any Ability Check as long as it’s outside combat, and when used it will allow you to reattempt the roll once.

However, you will only be able to carry a maximum of four Inspiration Points at any given time. Any acquired beyond that will be converted into XP. Hence, it's best to use them instead of holding onto them as you will be completing a lot of Inspiration Goals as you make your way through the narrative.

The Inspiration mechanic gives you a second chance by undoing failed Ability Checks, and allowing you to have a higher rate of success.

What are Inspiration Goals in Baldur’s Gate 3 and how to complete them?

As mentioned, Inspiration goals are the background-specific hidden challenges and achievements that you will be able to complete with your player character as well as NPCs in the game.

Here are some examples of Baldur’s Gate 3 backgrounds and the specific Inspiration goals that you can complete.

1) Soldier

The Soldier background is more about staying on the frontlines, and their Inspiration Goals are rather straightforward. Here are a few of them:

No One Left Behind

Ensure that all Druid Grove defenders survive the first Goblin assault.

Pentacrush

Kill five enemies in a single turn.

One For The Ages

Survive a fight where you kill 10 enemies.

2) Sage

The Sage background in Baldur’s Gate 3 boasts a lot of knowledge, and its Inspiration Goals go a lot like this:

Secrets of the Sundering

Read the Book of the Dead Gods in the Dank Crypts.

Secrets of the Shadow Druids

Read Faldorn's Canticle (discovered during the Investigate Kagha quest)

Reanimator

Correctly follow Gale's instructions to resurrect him (This goal will be apart of the In Case of Death companion questline)

3) Charlatan

The Charlatan is more about relying on tricks and deceit to get their way through the Forgotten Realm. Some of this background’s Inspiration Goals are:

Cheese Your Way Through

Talk your way past the bandits and enter the chapel (Takes place in the Abandoned Ruins)

Just Passing Through

Trick the Goblins in Moonhavenuse Intimidation or Persuasion when you reach the Blighted Village.

Very Important Parasite

Deceive the guards in the Goblin Camp (You will need to use Deception on the Goblin who is next to the Worg at the Goblin Camp entrance)

Devil's Advocate

Interrogate the dead Mindflayer without drawing suspicion (To complete this you will need to pass the ability checks after encountering Dror Ragzlin in the Shattered Sanctum)

Class and Backgrounds play a big narrative role (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Best classes and backgrounds for gaining Inspiration in Baldur’s Gate 3

While, technically any class can fit with any background in Baldur’s Gate 3, where are some of the best combinations according to the community:

Bard

Charlatan

Criminal

Entertainer

Guild Artisan

Noble

Urchin

Barbarian

Folk Hero

Outlander

Soldier

Cleric

Acolyte

Folk Hero

Outlander

Druid

Acolyte

Folk Hero

Outlander

Fighter

Outlander

Soldier

Monk

Acolyte

Criminal

Folk Hero

Outlander

Soldier

Urchin

Ranger

Acolyte

Criminal

Folk Hero

Outlander

Soldier

Urchin

Rogue

Charlatan

Criminal

Entertainer

Urchin

Paladin

Acolyte

Folk Hero

Guild Artisan

Noble

Outlander

Soldier

Sorcerer

Charlatan

Criminal

Guild Artisan

Noble

Soldier

Urchin

Warlock

Charlatan

Criminal

Guild Artisan

Noble

Soldier

Urchin

Wizard

Acolyte

Noble

Sage

The class and background you pick will also depend on the playstyle you are going for. As Baldur’s Gate 3 lets you do a lot with the role-playing aspect of the game, there is a fair bit that you will be able to do.

Inspiration Points will let you reroll Ability Checks (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

All Baldur’s Gate 3 backgrounds, their skills, and Inspiration Goal summaries

Here are all the backgrounds in Baldur’s Gate 3, along with their skills and a summary of their Inspiration Goals:

Acolyte

Skills: Insight (Wisdom), Religion (Intelligence)

Insight (Wisdom), Religion (Intelligence) Inspiration Goals: Doing the right thing, serving good and obtaining divine objects

Charlatan

Skills: Deception (Charisma), Sleight of Hand (Dexterity)

Deception (Charisma), Sleight of Hand (Dexterity) Inspiration Goals: Getting ahead with lies and deceit. Tricking people.

Criminal

Skills: Deception (Charisma), Stealth (Dexterity)

Deception (Charisma), Stealth (Dexterity) Inspiration Goals: Stealing and committing smaller crimes.

Entertainer

Skills: Acrobatics (Dexterity), Performance (Charisma)

Acrobatics (Dexterity), Performance (Charisma) Inspiration Goals: Charming personality and highly entertaining for others.

Folk Hero

Skills: Animal Handling (Wisdom), Survival (Wisdom)

Animal Handling (Wisdom), Survival (Wisdom) Inspiration Goals: Saving the innocent and those in danger. Committing Heroic deeds.

Guild Artisan

Skills: Insight (Wisdom), Persuasion (Charisma)

Insight (Wisdom), Persuasion (Charisma) Inspiration Goals: Craftsman and business person. Committing to their trade and occupation

Noble

Skills: History (Intelligence), Persuasion (Charisma)

History (Intelligence), Persuasion (Charisma) Inspiration Goals: Building a large social standing. All about acquiring power and wealth..

Outlander

Skills: Athletics (Strength), Survival (Wisdom)

Athletics (Strength), Survival (Wisdom) Inspiration Goals: Making new discoveries in the wild and taking on dangerous threats

Sage

Skills: Arcane (Intelligence), History (Intelligence)

Arcane (Intelligence), History (Intelligence) Inspiration Goals: Searching for knowledge and finding lost lore.

Soldier

Skills: Athletics (Strength), Intimidation (Charisma)

Athletics (Strength), Intimidation (Charisma) Inspiration Goals: Winning against the greatest odds, and showing strategic prowess.

Urchin

Skills: Sleight of Hand (Dexterity), Stealth (Dexterity)

Sleight of Hand (Dexterity), Stealth (Dexterity) Inspiration Goals: Helping the poor while making the most of their street smarts

With the Inspiration mechanic, Baldur’s Gate 3 will allow you to flesh out your role-playing fantasies as you look to make the most of your adventures in the Forgotten Realm.