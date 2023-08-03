How many acts are there in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 is an incredibly long game, but how many acts are playable in it? During the lengthy early access period, fans of the classic Dungeons & Dragons RPG franchise have wanted to know if more was coming. This particular RPG can be a prolonged experience, depending on how you play. That doesn’t even count potential DLC that could come down the line.

Unfortunately, how you play the game - alignment, good and evil acts, et cetera, do not change the number of acts you play through in the main story of Baldur's Gate 3.

How many acts are playable in Baldur's Gate 3?

Similar to a stage play, Baldur's Gate 3 has 3 playable acts. However, this doesn’t mean the game only has three chapters. That would imply it’s a fairly short game when nothing could be further from the truth.

A player could easily spend 15-20 hours in the first act alone. One of the developers of Baldur's Gate 3, Swen Vincke, pointed out that Act 2 is the largest part of the game by a wide margin.

The game itself is set in the titular city and the surrounding area, so there is plenty to see and do in the latest iteration of the classic RPG franchise. As it’s a Dungeons & Dragons game, players also have an incredible amount of flexibility in their choices.

From fighting dragons to romancing options, the game has plenty to do (Image via Larian Studios)

The amount of time spent in each act depends on how much you focus on the main story and how much exploring you choose to do in the world of Faerun.

Baldur's Gate 3 can easily take up to 75-150 hours easily to complete, and 25-35 of them are likely going to be spent in the first act alone. That gives players a pretty good idea of the scope this RPG will have and how much content there will be.

You also have to consider taking time to romance other characters, of which there are several options - even the Drow Minthara. This particular role-playing game does not shy away from interesting partners because players can even romance the Dreamlover in their minds.

There is no shortage of challenging encounters and interesting storylines (Image via Larian Studios)

Your actions also lead to various endings, and players will no doubt spend dozens of hours making sure their actions lead to the appropriate ending. The game allegedly has 17,000 possible ending variations. What that means is virtually every action you commit could influence the end of the game in some way.

While saying there are only 3 acts in Baldur's Gate 3 might sound short, you must consider the sheer scope and weight of the game’s content. It’s not outrageous to say that some people could spend hundreds of hours in one playthrough. Larian Studios' latest role-playing game is now available.