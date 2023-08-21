Best Gale build guide in Baldur's Gate 3

Customizing your Gale build in Baldur's Gate 3 offers various powerful possibilities, making your companion a great asset in combat. Gale was revealed to be the most popular companion during the game's first week, and it is not hard to see why. Not only is this Human Wizard a DPS (Damage Per Second) powerhouse and a great spellcaster, but he is also an interesting character with a complex backstory.

In Baldur's Gate 3, wizards have a lot of customization options with their eight subclasses. Choosing among these subclasses and synergizing them with other customizable features may seem overwhelming, especially for beginners. In this guide, we will talk about the best companion Gale build that can maximize everything he has to offer.

Baldur's Gate 3 Gale build guide

School of Evocation is the best subclass for Gale (Image via Larian Studios)

There are many viable Gale builds in the game, but we found this combination to be the most effective:

Class : Wizard

: Wizard Subclass : School of Evocation

: School of Evocation Race : Human

: Human Ability Points: 8 Strength, 16 Dexterity, 14 Constitution, 16 Intelligence, 10 Wisdom, 10 Charisma

8 Strength, 16 Dexterity, 14 Constitution, 16 Intelligence, 10 Wisdom, 10 Charisma Skills: Arcana, History

Arcana, History Cantrips: Ray of Frost, Acid Splash, Fire Bolt

Ray of Frost, Acid Splash, Fire Bolt Spells: Mage Armor, Magic Missile, Thunderwave, Grease, Sleep, Chromatic Orb

School of Evocation is the best subclass for Wizards in Baldur's Gate 3. It excels in delivering significant area-of-effect damage, aligning perfectly with the capabilities of a Wizard build.

The Sculpt Spells feature of this subclass creates safe zones within your area spells, ensuring that allied creatures succeed in their saving throws and remain unharmed. With this setup, you can focus on dealing substantial area damage while safeguarding both yourself and your allies from unintended harm.

While the Human race may not be the most optimal choice for Wizards, you can't really change this aspect in this Gale build since you have limited customization options for companions when it comes to race choices.

Because Gale is an Intelligence-based character, choosing Arcana and History skills is the way to go. You proceed to enhance these skills by allotting extra points toward Dexterity and Intelligence.

At level 1, you gain access to three cantrips, six spells, and four prepared spells. Below are the suggested cantrips and spells to pick at Level 1.

Cantrips

Ray of Frost - Reduces enemy movement speed

Reduces enemy movement speed Acid Splash - Reduces your opponents' armor within an area

Reduces your opponents' armor within an area Fire Bolt - Deals high damage, ignites grease

Spells

Mage Armor - Casts a magical barrier around an allied unit

- Casts a magical barrier around an allied unit Magic Missile - Send missiles that are sure to land—great for finishing off enemies

- Send missiles that are sure to land—great for finishing off enemies Thunderwave - Knocks back to create distance from enemies

Knocks back to create distance from enemies Grease - Cover the ground with grease to slow enemies

Cover the ground with grease to slow enemies Sleep - A crowd control spell that puts enemies to sleep

A crowd control spell that puts enemies to sleep Chromatic Orb - Unleashs a powerful elemental sphere

When you gain spell slots at Level 3, you can pick Misty Step to increase your mobility during combat, and Scorching Ray to add to your offensive prowess. Continue stacking up on your spells as you gain more spell slots. Your final spell list should look something like this:

Mage Armour

Magic Missile

Thunderwave

Grease

Chromatic Orb

Scorching Ray

Flaming Sphere

Fireball, Haste

Counterspell

Ice Storm

Banishment

Conjure Elemental

Cloudkill

Disintegrate

Globe of Invulnerability

That is all for our Baldur's Gate 3 companion Gale build guide. If you want to use Gale as your main character, you can simply swap your race from Human to High Elf or Deep Gnome for the extra range.