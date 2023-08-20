Best Lae'zel build guide in Baldur's Gate 3

One of the best aspects of Baldur's Gate 3 is creating an avatar. The game provides a robust character creator with plenty of options related to their appearance, race, and class. This customization isn't just restricted to your character, as this game also offers the freedom to customize your companions

One of the party members that you can meet and recruit is Lae'zel. This powerful Githyanki Fighter is a heavy-hitting front-line damage dealer during combat and can perform Strength checks during exploration.

Choosing the correct build for Lae'zel can be daunting due to the number of options this game offers you, so here is a helpful guide on which one to go for as she levels up.

Choosing the right build for Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3

The best role in Baldur's Gate 3 for Lae'zel on your party is DPS, as she has a great Strength stat. This unit can also be a tank with the right equipment, but your main focus should be making her as hard-hitting as possible while also giving her some depth to prevent her from turning into a one-dimensional character.

This build guide will take you through the subclass and the feats that you should use as the party's Githyanki Fighter levels up.

Subclass

The three subclass options for Fighters in Baldur's Gate 3 when they reach level 3 are Champion, Battle Master, and Eldritch Knight. Your party should already have a caster with Gale or Shadowheart, which eliminates that last choice. Your only options now should be Champion or Battle Master, and to give Lae'zel the versatility she needs in combat, the latter is the best route.

This will give her the ability to choose three maneuvers that she can use in combat. These three are your best options here: Riposte, Distracting Strike, and Disarming Strike. Here is what each of these does.

Riposte : When a hostile creature misses you with a melee attack, expend a superiority die to retaliate with a powerful strike that deals an additional 1d8 damage.

: When a hostile creature misses you with a melee attack, expend a superiority die to retaliate with a powerful strike that deals an additional 1d8 damage. Distracting Strike : Distract your target, giving your allies Advantage on their next Attack Roll against the target.

: Distract your target, giving your allies Advantage on their next Attack Roll against the target. Disarming Attack: Spend a superiority die to make an attack that deals an additional 1d8 damage and possibly forces the target to drop the weapons they are holding.

By picking these, you have given Lae'zel Support abilities. The first one debuffs opponents by disarming them, and the second offers her allies a better chance of landing a hit. Riposte is a great reaction to have as this unit can counter-attack enemies, especially when receives better armor with higher AC in Baldur's Gate 3.

Upon reaching level seven and level ten in Baldur's Gate 3, you will get to pick two more maneuvers for each level. Upon reaching these levels, feel free to take these in any order.

Trip Attack : Spend a superiority die to make an attack that deals an additional 1d8 damage and possibly knocks the target Prone. The target must be Large or smaller.

Precision Attack : You can spend a Superiority Die to add it to the result to an Attack Roll.

: You can spend a Superiority Die to add it to the result to an Attack Roll. Menacing Attack : Spend a superiority die to make an attack that deals an additional 1d8 damage and possibly Frightens the target.

: Spend a superiority die to make an attack that deals an additional 1d8 damage and possibly Frightens the target. Pushing Attack: Spend a superiority die to make an attack that deals an additional 1d8 damage and possibly pushes the target back 4.5m.

Trip Attack will let you deal with the bigger enemies that start showing up in the middle stages of the game. Precision Attack gives better odds of landing strikes against hard to hit enemies. Menacing Attack is great for debuffing enemies with a status effect and Pushing Attack basically gives a chance to shove an enemy without using up a bonus action.

Feats or Ability Score Increase

Aside from getting to add maneuvers from the Battle Master subclass, Lae'zel can also choose Feats or increase her ability scores at levels 4,8, and 12. Additionally, her class has a unique feature that allows her to pick up an extra feat at level 6. Here are the best options to use upon reaching these levels in Baldur's Gate 3.

Level 4: Pick the Athlete Feat and raise her strength by one. This will allow her to use up less movement when getting up from falling prone and her jump distance increases by 50%.

Level 6: Savage Attacker allows two damage rolls instead of one and the highest result will be taken.

Level 8: Take the Great Weapon Master feat, which allows Lae'zel to make another attack if she kills a target or lands a Critical Hit. This feat also has a toggle-able feature that can deal an additional 10 points of damage at the cost of -5 to the Attack Roll.

Level 12: The Tough feat will increase her HP by 2 for every level she has gained, making her beefier which is necessary for the later stages of the game.

These are the best feats that you can take for Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3 as she levels up.

Equipping Lae'zel

Two-handed weapons are the best option for Lae'zel as it helps her deal the most damage possible. Once you gain access to stronger two-handed weapons, ensure that she gets them.

As for her armor, she can benefit from using Heavy Armor that grants high AC since it complements her playstyle well especially with Riposte as one of her maneuvers.

It is not advisable to multi-class with Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3 since she will lose access to her higher level abilities which are really useful in the late stages.