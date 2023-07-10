What class is the right one for you in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 has twelve classes with unique armor and weapon proficiencies. These classes are further divided into several subclasses, and choosing the right one is crucial. Since certain races can buff specific classes and subclasses' abilities, utilizing their affinity is critical to unlocking their potential. Gaining sufficient XP is essential to access other subclasses in Baldur's Gate 3.

Selecting your respective path can benefit you from the features of the initial class. And you can obtain unique abilities from the subclass. This article will help you choose the suitable Baldur's Gate 3 class.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the types of classes in Baldur's Gate 3?

Which class to choose out of 12? (Image via Larian Studios)

Choosing the best class is essential because some races and your character's background allow incorporating a specific playstyle. Certain classes and subclasses can have a better association with race and background, further enhancing your gameplay. You can optimize their character by selecting race, armor, weapons, etc.

Here is the list of all playable classes in Baldur's Gate 3.

Classes available in Early Access

Barbarian

Bard

Cleric

Druid

Fighter

Paladin

Ranger

Rouge

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Classes not available in Early Access

Monk

Which class is suitable to pick in Baldur's Gate 3?

Graphical view of characters (Image via Larian Studios)

Three main factors can determine what kind of class is right for you in Baldur's Gate 3. You must choose your course based on your playstyles, such as range, melee, or spell casting. So, what is the right one for you? Selecting the class that knows range attack, the class expert at melee, or the one who wields magical powers? As long as you follow a few sets of rules while customizing your characters, you are good to go.

There are six types of abilities: Strength, Dexterity, Constitution, Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma, a character can brandish in Baldur's Gate 3. Each class can use up to two abilities as their saving throw proficiencies. For example, a Wizard can wield Intelligence and Wisdom.

1) Barbarian

Baldur's Gate 3 re-rolled the D8 🥳 @baldursgate3 Merciless, furious and bursting with chaos energy, Patch 7 introduces the Barbarian! Channel your Rage to unlock devastating actions and maintain it to keep those battle perks going.



As you level, you’ll choose between two subclasses: Wildheart & Berserker. Merciless, furious and bursting with chaos energy, Patch 7 introduces the Barbarian! Channel your Rage to unlock devastating actions and maintain it to keep those battle perks going.As you level, you’ll choose between two subclasses: Wildheart & Berserker. https://t.co/fGzPODa20B

Barbarians' source of power is their rage, a defining characteristic that differentiates them from others in Baldur's Gate 3. Their temper is fueled by uncontrolled excitement to battle, uncanny reflexes, resilience, and strength. To a Barbarian, their battle power comes from their ferocious rage, and they embrace their wild behavior.

Upon selecting Barbarian, you will have three classes at your disposal: Berserker, Wild Heart, and Wild Magic. This fierce warrior's primary ability is Strength and Constitution, and the saving throw proficiencies include Constitution and Charisma in Baldur's Gate 3.

2) Bard

Baldur's Gate 3 re-rolled the D8 🥳 @baldursgate3



Of Valour and Lore brings the Bard to Baldur's Gate 3, adds Gnomes as a playable race, Brazilian Portuguese localization and more! It's time to make some sweet music.



baldursgate3.game Forgotten Realms, make some noise.Of Valour and Lore brings the Bard to Baldur's Gate 3, adds Gnomes as a playable race, Brazilian Portuguese localization and more! It's time to make some sweet music. Forgotten Realms, make some noise.Of Valour and Lore brings the Bard to Baldur's Gate 3, adds Gnomes as a playable race, Brazilian Portuguese localization and more! It's time to make some sweet music.baldursgate3.game https://t.co/pTYXDGNOtk

Bard is the one who has the power of music to inspire allies and hinder enemies from a distance in Baldur's Gate 3. This inspiring magician's primary ability is Charisma, and their saving throw proficiencies are Dexterity and Charisma. Although Bards possess magical powers, they can defend themselves against melee attacks using their magic.

Choosing Bard gives you access to light armor, simple weapons, hand crossbows, longswords, rapiers, and shortswords. The three subclasses of Bard's are the College of Lore, College of Valour, and College of Swords.

Additionally, the first subclass allows you to gain proficiency in Arcana, Intimidation, and Sleight of Hand. The second one features medium armor, shield, and martial weapon proficiency. The third subclass provides bonus proficiencies in fighting style, blade flourish, and extra attack.

3) Cleric

Cleric's primary ability is Wisdom, and they gained it by worshiping the almighty gods in Baldur's Gate 3. They can use this ability for a good cause or a lousy cause, depending on the reason behind their motive. You can use this class if you want to wield divine magic.

Talking about the abilities, Cleric has a variety of spells in its arsenal. It is best for supporting the team with healing spells, and its debuffing spell can hinder the opposing enemy. During character customization, you can select which god they want to follow. Further, your choice will impact Baldur's Gate 3's overworld.

This class includes seven subclasses, and each has distinct features and abilities. With Cleric, you can unlock spell slots, Wisdom and Charisma, saving throw proficiency, and more.

4) Druid

👽 Otherworldly Gaming 🛸 @DarkHolocron



#NerdLife I’m such a nerd I’m already planning my Baldur’s Gate 3 character. Gotta be a druid because that’s my favorite class, need to make a Wood Elf because that’s the stats I need, do I go Circle of the Spore? Circle of the Land? Circle of the Moon? MORE PLANNING REQUIRED! I’m such a nerd I’m already planning my Baldur’s Gate 3 character. Gotta be a druid because that’s my favorite class, need to make a Wood Elf because that’s the stats I need, do I go Circle of the Spore? Circle of the Land? Circle of the Moon? MORE PLANNING REQUIRED! #NerdLife https://t.co/d8SkCw9LNz

Customizing the Druid class allows you to transform it into a beast in Baldur's Gate 3. You can channel the elemental forces of nature to enhance their power. This class provides abilities to protect their group from attacks and strengthen the defense extensively. Using Druid can be an excellent support for the group using healing spells.

Druid has many features, from unlocking spells to incorporating various proficiencies. The primary ability of this class is Wisdom, and its saving throw proficiency is Intelligence and Wisdom. With this class, you can use light and medium armor (nonmetal), shields (nonmetal), clubs, daggers, darts, and more.

5) Fighter

The Fighter is one of the class who have mastered the art of combat and have the power to wield powerful weapons. Since this class is great for tanks, having the capability to wear armor like their second skin enhances survivability. The primary abilities of a Fighter are Strength and Dexterity; their saving throw proficiencies are Strength and Constitution.

In Baldur's Gate 3, you can specialize weapons like Simple and Martial weapons when picking a Fighter class. This class is proficient in Light, Medium, and Heavy Armor and Shields. Ideally, it is more suitable for one-on-one combat and extensively improves survivability.

Conversely, the Fighter class is different from other remaining classes as their battle power is based on strength and weapons. This class has no proficiency with magic and spells.

6) Monk

Baldur's Gate 3 re-rolled the D8 🥳 @baldursgate3



It’s time to talk about the breadth & depth of Baldur’s Gate 3’s races, classes, and spells, and re-roll the D8.



Learn more in Community Update #20: So a Dragonborn, a Half-Orc and a Monk walk into a tavern… and spill the beans.It’s time to talk about the breadth & depth of Baldur’s Gate 3’s races, classes, and spells, and re-roll the D8.Learn more in Community Update #20: larian.club/D8 So a Dragonborn, a Half-Orc and a Monk walk into a tavern… and spill the beans. It’s time to talk about the breadth & depth of Baldur’s Gate 3’s races, classes, and spells, and re-roll the D8.Learn more in Community Update #20: larian.club/D8 https://t.co/VakQYHmqP6

You can exercise simple weapons and shortswords with the Monk class in Baldur's Gate 3. Monks are known as masters of martial arts and can extract power from their body and spirit. Although the class has no armor proficiency, it has saving throw proficiency with Strength and Dexterity.

Monk is the only class that is not available in early access. Selecting this class provides you with Acrobatics, Athletics, History, Insight, Religion, and Stealth skills. These skills are vital in the game, and having them broadens your knowledge.

You can unlock Monk's unique features as you level up in the game. Some features allow you to defend against charm and fright, while some can deflect missiles.

7) Paladin

Larian Studios re-rolled the D8 🥳 @larianstudios

You will be able to select the following Oaths from Character Creation:

Oath of Devotion

Oath of the Ancients

Through your actions in-game you might also come to see what it means to be an Oathbreaker… Paladins are now a selectable class in Baldur’s Gate 3.You will be able to select the following Oaths from Character Creation:Oath of DevotionOath of the AncientsThrough your actions in-game you might also come to see what it means to be an Oathbreaker… Paladins are now a selectable class in Baldur’s Gate 3.You will be able to select the following Oaths from Character Creation:✨Oath of Devotion🌹 Oath of the AncientsThrough your actions in-game you might also come to see what it means to be an Oathbreaker… https://t.co/37ULWUYNbH

Paladin is a holy warrior whose prominent ability is Strength. These warrior classes are only known to do the right thing since they uphold justice and righteousness above all. The saving throw proficiency of this class includes Wisdom and Charisma, and they inflict Hit Dice of 1d10 per paladin level.

The main feature of the Paladin class is proficiency with armor, shields, weapons, and more. Wearing Light and Medium Armor will not hinder your attacks or prevent spellcasting. The same goes for Shield Proficiency, and it further demonstrates expertise in Simple Weapons and Martial weapons.

8) Ranger

Rangers are the ones who can maximize martial prowess and use nature magic in the game. Escaping away from the Rangers will be challenging as they are unrivaled scouts and trackers. Unlike other classes, this one has established a strong relationship with nature and gets aid to hunt their desired prey.

This class is expert at using Strength and Dexterity and has a Hit Dice of 1d10. It also has proficiency in armor, shields, weapons, and spells. You will not be disadvantaged while launching attacks at enemies. Additionally, having access to Light Armor, Medium Armor, and Shield Proficiency will not disadvantage your attacks. It will also not prevent spellcasting.

9) Rogue

Choosing Rouge class gives you an advantage in almost any battle situation because they are the masters of stealth and disguise. Their uncanny reflexes and skills are essential if you want to pick the suitable class in Baldur's Gate 3. It is hard to match up with Rouge's versatility because their saving throw proficiency is Dexterity and Intelligence.

In addition, the primary ability of the rogue class is Dexterity, and it has a Hit Dice of 1d8. If you want to take out enemies unwittingly and distract targets with your sneak attack, Rouge is the best choice. Along with their saving throw proficiency, they are experts at using Light Armor, Simple Weapon, Hand Crossbow, and many more.

10) Sorcerer

Baldur's Gate 3 re-rolled the D8 🥳 @baldursgate3 It's time to class up, EGX! Those attending the show can check out a new class for Baldur's Gate 3, The Sorcerer! We can't wait to hear what you think about all the spells at your disposal... It's time to class up, EGX! Those attending the show can check out a new class for Baldur's Gate 3, The Sorcerer! We can't wait to hear what you think about all the spells at your disposal... https://t.co/kLCJLWoGXR

Sorcerer is a magic-wielding character, a spellcaster who can mesmerize opponents. The primary ability of this class is Charisma, and their saving throw proficiency is Charisma and Constitution. The Sorcerer class has a Hit Dice of 1d6 and proficiency with using Daggers, Quaterstaces, and Light Crossbows.

You can invest your Proficiency Bonus in each of the features and weapons to get the best out of them. Once you choose this class, you can pick four Cantrips and two Spells from a collection of cantrips and spells to unlock new abilities. Also, selecting a subclass can gain features such as Draconic Bloodline and Wild Magic.

11) Warlock

Warlock is a class that practices witchcraft and magic, and they achieved it by pledging loyalty to an extraplanar entity. With supernatural abilities and unique magical powers at their disposal, they can utilize their extraordinary features in combat. Choosing this class will have access to three other additional subclasses: The Fiend, The Great Old One, and Archfey.

The Warlock class's primary ability is Charisma, and their saving throw proficiencies are Wisdom and Charisma in Baldur's Gate 3. Further, they have proficiencies with Light Armor and Simple weapons. Utilizing the different armor and weapons sets will improve your battle performance. Moreover, it will not prevent spellcasting.

12) Wizard

Tim Downie @TimDownie1 Very excited to finally say that I’ve been working on the game #BaldursGate3 this year with @PitStopTweets @larianstudios , playing the wizard Gale! It’s been an utter blast & I’m very proud to be a part of it. Early Access is available now on Steam, GOG, and Stadia! Very excited to finally say that I’ve been working on the game #BaldursGate3 this year with @PitStopTweets & @larianstudios, playing the wizard Gale! It’s been an utter blast & I’m very proud to be a part of it. Early Access is available now on Steam, GOG, and Stadia! https://t.co/Nw4GGl7baW

Wizards can restructure the fragments of reality and manipulate it in Baldur's Gate 3. This scholarly class has eight subclasses, eight initial features, and three initial actions and spells. The primary ability of the wizard class is Intelligence, and their saving throw proficiencies are Intelligence and Wisdom.

Since Wizards have specialized individual schools of magic, they are fantastic support for parties that require spells. Although this class is the most powerful in spellcasting, users wielding it will have less armor protection. Wizards also have less weapon proficiency, bounding them to depend on the magic spells.

Poll : 0 votes