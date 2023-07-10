All Baldur's Gate 3 classes and subclasses available in early access

Set to release in August 2023, Baldur's Gate 3 is winding up to be one of the most immersive multiplayer role-playing experiences this year. After the launch was teased for nearly three years, fans finally have a clear idea of what to expect once the game leaves early access.

Even in the early access, Baldur's Gate 3 has showcased a number of classes and subclasses to choose from. In this article, we will explore all available classes, their corresponding subclasses in early access, and what to expect from the final launch.

Different classes and subclasses in Baldur's Gate 3 early access

Larian has based Baldur's Gate 3 on the DnD 5e (5th edition of Dungeons & Dragons). The game offers a gratifying single-player campaign and an immersive multiplayer mode that allows you to create a team with up to four players.

The range of freedom in character builds is commendable, with Baldur's Gate 3 featuring a class system for your character's affinities, strengths, weakness, damage, and even their reception by NPCs. There are 12 classes in the game, 11 of which are available during the early access period. Each character class also has multiple subclasses that provide additional features and customization options.

Let's look at the classes and subclasses released for the game so far.

Classes and subclasses in Balder's Gate 3

1) Barbarian

The Barbarian class is mostly reliant on high strengths and constitution stats. They are a sturdy class and are good at handling simple weapons with light armor and shields. Their combat styles are based on rage attacks and instinctive danger detection.

Subclasses:

Berserker

Wildheart

Wild Magic (new)

2) Druid

Druids are excellent at supportive spells and have a deep connection with nature. They have a Hit Dice of 1d8 and are good with spell casting and weapon handling. Apart from a wide range of proficiencies, they can also use healing spells.

Subclasses:

Land

Moon

Spores (new)

3) Fighter

As the name suggests, the Fighter class are masters at handling weapons, and their ability to carry heavy armor makes them useful tanks for the team. The Second Wind action of the Fighter class allows you to recover a huge chunk of your hitpoints once every short and long rest.

Subclasses:

Champion (new)

Eldritch Knight

Battle Master

4) Ranger

Rangers in Baldur's Gate 3 are quick on their feet as they have Dexterity as their primary ability. Their nimble movements and terrain knowledge make them the best scouts for the party. When you create Ranger class characters, you will be presented with Favored Enemy and Natural Explorer options. This will shape your play style by providing certain proficiencies to your Ranger.

Subclasses:

Beast Master

Gloom Stalker (new)

Hunter

5) Bard

The Bard is an elusive class in Baldur's Gate 3 that uses the magic within music as a form of attack. While creating a Bard character, you can select the list of instruments that determine the effect of various spells your sounds create. Bards are proficient with simple weapons and have an assortment of spells at their disposal that take advantage of their primary ability, Charisma.

Subclasses:

Lore

Valor

Swords (new)

6) Sorcerer

Although the Sorcerer class starts out with a Hit Dice of 1d6, the sheer volume of spells that they can gather as they level up is amazing. Their weaponry proficiencies lie with daggers, light crossbows, and Quarterstaves. Depending on the race of your character, Sorceres can gain extra HP as well.

Subclasses:

Draconic Bloodline

Wild Magic

Storm Sorcery (new)

7) Rogue

The Rogue class is known mostly for its stealth abilities and versatility. Their primary ability is Dexterity, and they are proficient with simple weapons and light armor. Rogue attacks tend to be silent and effective rather than flashy. Their intelligence proficiency makes them very handy at locating and disarming traps.

Subclasses:

Assassin (new)

Arcane Trickster

Thief

8) Warlock

Warlocks have a Hit Dice of 1d8 and collect more on the Constitution Modifiers as they level up. Their expertise lies in using their Charisma and Wisdom to cast powerful spells on enemies. Although they're only proficient with a limited number of armor and weapons, they provide support via their arsenal of spells.

Subclasses:

Archfey (new)

Fiend

Great Old One

9) Paladin

Paladins in Baldur's Gate 3 walk the path of righteousness and divinity. Characters built from this class need to select from one of these subclasses: Ancients, Devotion, and Vengeance. Breaking a Sacred Oath during gameplay will unlock the Oathbreaker subclass.

Paladins are proficient with all types of armor, simple weapons, and martial weapons. Spells cast by them have different divine effects based on the subclass you've chosen.

Subclasses:

Ancients

Devotion

Vengeance (new)

Oathbreaker

10) Cleric

The Cleric class in Baldur's Gate 3 are worshippers of the divine Deities in the game. They draw their power from their devotion to the Deities and support their party by casting various spells. They can heal an ally, intimidate enemies, increase or decrease damage output, and more.

While creating a Cleric class character, you will also have to pick a subclass, which is a Deity to worship. There are currently seven subclasses for the Cleric.

Subclasses:

Life

Light

Trickery

Knowledge (new)

Nature (new)

Tempest (new)

War (new)

11) Wizard

Wizards rely heavily on spell casting during combat and are proficient with a few weapons like daggers, light crossbows, darts, quarterstaves, and slings. They have proficiencies for intelligence and wisdom. Even at level one, Wizards have a huge library of spells to select from, and the subclasses add extra abilities to their arsenal besides base abilities.

Subclasses:

Abjuration

Evocation

Conjuration (new)

Divination (new)

Enchantment (new)

Necromancy (new)

Illusion (new)

Transmutation (new)

These are the 11 classes that can be played during the early access period of Baldur's Gate 3. The (new) subclasses will launch upon the full release of the game, along with the Monk class, Karlach, and a couple of races.

Poll : 0 votes