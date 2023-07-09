The latest addition to the RPG series, Baldur's Gate 3, is already out on early access and will be officially released within a month. The previous two installments of the series have set the bar high, and there are a lot of expectations for Baldur's Gate 3 to be just as good. This game is a must-play for all Dungeons and Dragons fans, as it is an authentic adaptation of the legendary game.

This article will explore how Baldur's Gate 3 is related to Dungeons and Dragons and what the similarities are between the two games.

How is Baldur's Gate 3 related to Dungeons and Dragons?

Baldur's Gate 3 uses an adaptation of the latest Dungeons and Dragons mechanics. The game uses the rule set from the fifth edition of D&D, meaning it differs significantly from its predecessor Baldur's Gate 2.

This new rule set is better for being adapted to a video game as they are simpler and have fewer restrictions, making the game much easier to get into.

What are the similarities between Baldur's Gate 3 and Dungeons and Dragons?

1) Customization

The character customization in Baldur's Gate is extensive (Image via Larian Studios)

Creating characters in the newest Baldur's Gate is very similar to Dungeons and Dragons. Players get to select their own classes, starting races, looks, and backgrounds as you would in a tabletop Dungeons and Dragons game.

2) Dialogue

There are a variety of dialogue options to choose from (Image via Larian Studios)

The dialogue system in the latest Baldur's Gate is similar to that of a tabletop D&D game, although it is obviously limited in options. The dialogue will be based on the situation, the class, and all the other factors in the game, making it an immersive roleplaying experience.

3) Dice rolls

Dice rolls are mixed in with skill checks in-game (Image via Larian Studios)

Dice rolls are a big part of the Dungeons and Dragons game, and Larian Studios has done its best to incorporate them into the game frequently without overdoing it.

These dice rolls are mixed in with skill checks that determine whether the players have spotted traps or remembered certain details, making the game much less luck-based.

4) Turn-based combat

The turn-based combat system (Image via Larian Studios)

Definitely the biggest change-up from the previous Baldur's Gate games. Baldur's Gate 3 moves on from real-time with the pause combat system of its predecessors to a turn-based combat system that is similar to Dungeons and Dragons.

5) Early-game abilities

Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 were both very tough to get into for newer players, as low-level characters could easily be one-shot due to their low HP. The main character's death would lead to the game being over, even if their team had resurrection powers.

With the addition of the newest edition of D&D rules, all the early game characters start with maximum HP at level one. This means that characters are much stronger and the early game is easier to get through.

