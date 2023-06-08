Baldur's Gate 3 release date, platform, and more details announced at Summer Games Fest

Baldur's Gate 3 will be fully released on August 31, 2023. Set in the world of Forgotten Realms adapted from Dungeons and Dragons, this third installment by Larian Studios comes after Black Isle Studios' Baldur's Gate 2: Shadows of Amn. Released over two decades ago, the first two games in this series from old-school BioWare were stalwarts of the computer-role-playing-game genre in its heyday.

Larian Studio's upcoming offering remains faithful to the source material and the legacy of its predecessors. This title does, however, take its licenses and departures in the gameplay department.

The classic Baldur's Gate games featured real-time with pause (RTwP) combat, a tradition that current-generation cRPG titles like Pillars of Eternity 2 or Pathfinder: Kingmaker follow.

Larian Studios, however, weaves the gamified Dungeons and Dragons 5th edition ruleset into their successful turn-based combat formula, as seen in Divinity: Original Sin 2.

Baldur's Gate 3 to release in August 2023

Technically, the game has been out for over two years already. Larian Studios had hit great success with an early access approach to their breakout hit, Divinity: Original Sins 2. Following its footsteps, Baldur's Gate 3 also has been put into a similar development schedule. An early access version of this game came out on October 6, 2020, which was purchasable via Steam and GOG.

As of now, this early access build has sprung into a very stable jumping ramp for the full release. The current patch of this game (updated December 14, 2022) includes the complete first act, playable with nine player races as well as 11 character classes.

The Summer Games Fest 2023 footage of Baldur's Gate 3 re-affirms its previously confirmed release date for version 1.0: August 31, 2023. The world premiere cinematic focuses on lord Envar Gortash, a central character in the upcoming Act 2 and his Steel Watcher clockwerk militia meant to defend Faerun against the forces of darkness.

Envar Gortash is played by Jason Isaacs, known best as Lucius Malfoy from the Harry Potter movies.

Baldur's Gate 3 release details

The early access for this game was originally released only for the PC (both Windows and Mac), as well as Google's Stadia. In light of the latter's termination, the version of Baldur's Gate 3 for that streaming service has been canceled.

The current trailer has confirmed this title will see a full release on the PC, as well as Sony's PlayStation 5, on August 31. This game will not be available on the PlayStation 4. Additionally, the Xbox Series X/S release dates are pending confirmation from the developers.

