Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Edition contents revealed

The latest Sony State of Play has big news for fans of Larian Studios. Its upcoming title, Baldur’s Gate 3, has finally received an official release date as well as confirmation for a PlayStation 5 launch.

The RPG will be released for PC, MAC Operating Systems, and PlayStation 5 on August 31, 2023. Along with the release date, Larian Studios has also announced the availability of the editions that players will be able to opt for, including the Standard, the Digital Deluxe, as well as the Collector’s Edition.

The details were revealed in an incredible story trailer that features General Ketheric Thorm, a nigh-invincible necromancer. He is the leader of the army of the dead and is one of the three major antagonists that players will face in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Apart from the editions and the PlayStation 5 release, Larian Studios has also announced that the RPG will feature split-screen co-op, which will allow two players to enjoy the game on the same device. It will also have cross-progression across all platforms, including the Steam Deck.

What will Baldur's Gate 3 Digital Deluxe and Collector's Edition contain?

When it comes to the Digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3, players can expect to get the digital OST, artbook, and the Dungeons and Dragons character sheets for the origin characters of the game.

As for the in-game content, they will get their hands on Bard songs, paintings, and special artifacts that are inspired by the music, as well as the world created by Larian Studios in Divinity: Original Sin 2.

Moreover, those who pre-purchase the Digital Deluxe edition of the game will be able to try the game out on Early Access. However, the developers are yet to provide any details on when the early access of Baldur’s gate will go live.

Players opting for the Collector’s Edition will get all the contents of the Digital Deluxe Edition, along with a ton of physical collectibles. The Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition will cost $270. However, along with the Digital assets, players will also obtain a physical cloth map, an art book, and a statue of a mind flayer and drow battling.

The Collector’s Edition will be available in limited amounts, so those looking to get their hands on it should pre-order it right away.

With the RPG gearing up for its official release in just over six months, it will be quite interesting to see what fans of Larian Studios will think of their latest title.

