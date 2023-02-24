When is Baldur’s Gate 3 releasing for the PlayStation 5?

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in its beta phase for a very long time now, but the title is finally going to have its release later this year.

With Larian Studios finally announcing the official launch of the title, there has been a fair bit of curiosity among community members if the game will be released for the PlayStation 5 or not.

Many of the questions stem from the fact that the developers announced earlier that the title will not be making its way to the PlayStation 4. Hence, those on Sony’s next-generation consoles were quite concerned if Larian’s latest title will be something that they will be able to get their hands on or not.

Fortunately, Larian Studios has confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will make its way to the PlayStation 5 and its official release will take place on the platform on August 31, 2023.

The reason why it will not have a PlayStation 4 launch is because it's very unlikely that the console will be able to run the game optimally.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is yet to get an Xbox release date

While PlayStation 5 owners can breathe a sigh of relief now that Baldur’s Gate 3 has been announced for Sony’s next-gen console, those on the Xbox aren’t having a particularly good time with the news.

Larian Studios is yet to provide any hints or confirmation on whether its upcoming title will make its way to Microsoft’s device. Hence, it’s quite likely that neither the Xbox One nor the Xbox Series X/S will be able to enjoy the game, at least on launch.

The story of Baldur’s Gate 3 takes place almost 100 years after the events of the previous entry in the franchise. Here, the protagonist of the narrative will be tasked with searching for the powerful cleric, who will heal them from being infected by a “mind flayer.”

The Mind Flayers will be the main antagonists that players will be made to fight in the title. The story will look to set itself apart from the original game’s Bhaalspawn Saga, where the Lord of Murder, known as the Children of Bhaal, roamed the lands.

However, there will be some links back to the original title, and players will notice that everything that was present in Baldur’s Gate 2 will become more prominent as the narrative progresses.

For now, Baldur’s Gate 3 will be getting its release for MAC Operating Systems, PC, and the PlayStation 5 on August 31, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes