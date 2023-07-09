When will Baldur's Gate 3's early access end?

Larian Studios's latest offering, Baldur's Gate 3, recently received several updates regarding its full release later this year. Coming from the developers behind beloved role-playing titles such as Divinity: Original Sin 2 and prior Divinity games, Baldur's Gate 3 is an immersive story-rich single-player RPG currently available on Steam, in early access.

Despite not being fully released, the game is about as feature complete as you would expect from a Larian Studios title. It is filled with some really memorable story quests, numerous character customization options, and a massive amount of build flexibility.

With the game's rising popularity, especially following the recently held "Panel from Hell" livestream, many players wonder when Baldur's Gate 3's early access period will end. Fortunately, those anticipating the title's full release won't have to wait much longer.

Baldur's Gate 3's early access will end following its full release in August 2023

Larian Studios released Baldur's Gate 3's early access on Steam back on October 6, 2020. The Quebec-based studio has confirmed that the game will leave early access following its release on August 31, 2023. Fortunately, those playing the early access version will be able to transfer their progress to the game's full release.

While the title is scheduled to be released on other platforms, including the PlayStation 5, the early access version is only available via Steam for Windows and Mac. Much like Larian Studios' previous games, their latest title is an RPG, akin to classics like Dungeon & Dragons and Larian's own Divinity series.

And if early impressions are anything to go by, Larian Studios' latest release is already in great shape for a full release. However, the developers will take a few months to iron out a few more bugs, tweak the net code (for co-op) and maybe add a few surprises for returning players.

Like the publisher's previous titles, such as Divinity: Original Sin 2, Baldur's Gate 3 offers a single-player story-rich role-playing experience with co-op elements. However, the game isn't centered around co-op as its main gameplay mechanic.

But it does give players options when it comes to online interactivity as well as sharing their adventures with friends. Despite featuring a co-op element, Baldur's Gate 3 does not feature PvP, and the online interaction in the game is strictly relegated to PvE.

