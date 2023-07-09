Baldur's Gate 3 crossplay and crossplatform features explored

Less than a month is left till Larian Studios releases its upcoming title, Baldur's Gate 3. Naturally, there has been plenty of queries from the enthusiastic community. The developer has taken nearly an extra year to polish and fine-tune the product, and the recent panel from Hell livestream has sparked fresh excitement. With the game is currently available on pre-order, it's a great time for interested buyers to purchase and start playing it immediately.

That said, it's also important to be sure whether Baldur's Gate 3 will have crossplay and cross-platform features. After all, the title will feature online co-op and be available on multiple platforms. It's important to get the game on the correct platform, as players have to buy it at full price. Regarding crossplay and cross-platform, fans have one good and one bad news.

Disclaimer: Full details about both features will require more clarity from the developer.

Will Baldur's Gate 3 have crossplay?

Crossplay in video games has become an important element in recent years, as it allows the community to play together irrespective of their platform of choice. However, Baldur's Gate 3 will not have crossplay, and Larian Studios already confirmed it in the past.

Despite the fact that the game will be available on PCs and the PS5, crossplay won't be available at release; the major reason may be related to technical difficulties during implementation. Moreover, the game will be released about a month earlier on PCs than PS5, which could create an unfair advantage during playthroughs.

Moreover, there's also a possibility of Baldur's Gate 3 getting a release on Xbox in the future. Games like Divinity Original Sins 2 are available on Microsoft's gaming console, which does keep the door open.

Will Baldur's Gate 3 have crossplatform?

While you won't be able to enjoy crossplay, you can transfer your progress across multiple platforms. This is thanks to the crossplatform feature, which is also available in the early access beta.

Magomed Eniebomedov @its_eniebomedov @manfightdragon Baldur's Gate 3 is meant to be crossplatform but they can't announce it for Xbox because apparently they had trouble getting splitscreen to work on series s @manfightdragon Baldur's Gate 3 is meant to be crossplatform but they can't announce it for Xbox because apparently they had trouble getting splitscreen to work on series s

However, there are a couple of prerequisites that you'll have to bear in mind. You will have to ensure that your save is crossplatform-enabled, which will need a Larian Studios account in the first place.

Secondly, you'll have to own the game on all platforms. Simply owning it on one will not let you play on the other, and you'll have to acquire a second copy to add to your respective libraries.

The crossplatform feature is extremely beneficial if you have both the PS5 and a PC. It will allow you to seamlessly switch from one console to the other without hampering your progression.

