Baldur's Gate 3: Can you customize your character's genitals in the game?

Larian Studios is just weeks away from officially releasing Baldur's Gate 3. Fans of the famed game franchise were so hyped that when its early access was rolled out in 2020, Steam encountered issues just minutes after it was released. Now that the title’s full release looms, its game developer provided some intel about what to expect from the upcoming sequel.

An interesting piece of spilled information concerns Baldur’s Gate 3’s character customization feature. From what was recently revealed, players can tweak their chosen character’s privates.

Larian Studios seems to have revealed something interesting in Baldur’s Gate 3

The fandom is all set.

Larian Studios recently held a Panel From Hell event that presented Baldur’s Gate 3, including some new stuff they added to the upcoming RPG title. During the character creation presentation, eagle-eyed fans of the game noticed an option where players could make alterations to their character’s genitals.

Per the video, the “Genitals” option can be observed just below the Vitiligo Pigmentation slider. Unfortunately, Larian Studios’ Lead Character Artist for Baldur's Gate 3 – Alena Dubrovina did not go into details on how to go about it. It was just set to “Default” during the presentation. If that were explored further, it would definitely have been one of the highlights of the Baldur’s Gate 3 presentation.

As of writing, the developer remained silent about such a feature within Baldur's Gate 3. In line with this, it remains to be seen how the size of a character’s genitals would affect one’s gameplay or whether it will ever be shown in the game.

Saucy Encounters in Baldur's Gate 3?

(Skip to 4:10:40 in the video.)

Albeit Larian Studios’ silence, they hinted at some unusual romantic encounters within Baldur’s Gate 3 at the presentation. They showed a steamy cutscene between a character and Druid Halsin during the same event.

In the video, the druid NPC shapeshifted into a bear before doing the deed. Needless to say, the fans in attendance were evidently surprised and shocked at the same time upon seeing the saucy clip.

Druid Halsin is an NPC within Baldur’s Gate 3, not to mention a potential companion in the upcoming game. He can be found captive at the Worg Pens in the Shattered Sanctum.

Baldur’s Gate 3's early access is about to end as it is set for an August 3 release on PC and September 6 on PlayStation 5. Larian Studios is yet to announce a definite release date for Xbox Series X/S. There was even a Stadia version of the game. However, due to the platform's closure, Baldur's Gate 3 for Stadia has been long canceled.

