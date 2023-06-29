5 best offensive spells to get in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

2023 is shaping up to be a good year for fans of the Harry Potter franchise (or Potterheads as they are colloquially known), with the worldwide release of Harry Potter Magic Awakened. This comes just a few months after the release of Hogwarts Legacy, which makes it the second game set in this universe to be released this year.

The game blends together elements and mechanics from traditional RPGs and card-collecting games to create a unique gameplay experience, and it is available to play on multiple platforms.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened features a lot of the things that fans of the franchise have come to expect from a Harry Potter game. As such, you can look forward to becoming a student at Hogwarts and experiencing what it is like to join the most famous school for young witches and wizards.

What are the best offensive spells in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

Potterheads know that in the books and in the movies, students at Hogwarts must attend their Defense Against the Dark Arts classes to learn spells that let them attack and defend against threats. Harry Potter Magic Awakened will also let you learn spells to use in combat without having to sit through an entire semester's worth of lectures from a professor.

Spells are cast with the use of cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. There are several offensive spells in the game, and here are the best ones.

1) Stupefy

Stupefy is a popular spell that stuns your target when cast. If you've seen the movies, you'll remember that this spell was featured many times. Some famous examples are of Harry teaching it to the students in Order of the Phoenix and when Harry himself used it against Dolores Umbridge while disguised as Albert Runcorn in Deathly Hallows Part 1.

In the game, Stupefy is classified as a Common card that can be deployed in combat. Apart from dealing a good amount of damage, it knocks back enemies and potentially stuns them for a few seconds.

2) Incendio

When you absolutely must set something on fire, you can use Incendio to do so. This spell has been used in previous Harry Potter games and in the movie. It is most likely the spell Hagrid used to light the Dursley's fireplace when he came to fetch Harry for the first time in Philosopher's Stone.

In Harry Potter Magic Awakened, Incendio is an AoE (Area of Effect) spell that sets several enemies ablaze, and anyone affected by this spell takes damage over time. It is a great option for dealing with several enemies at once and is classified as an Epic card.

3) Sectumsempra

Sectumsempra was featured in Half-Blood Prince as a spell that Harry came across in a textbook. He did not know what the spell did, but he successfully cast it on Draco Malfoy. It was then that he realized that this spell causes the target's body to be lacerated, making them bleed profusely.

In Harry Potter Magic Awakened, it fires a projectile that can cause a great deal of damage to several enemies by bouncing around. Sectumsempra can bounce a maximum of four times and is classified as an Epic card

4) Crucio

There are three unforgivable curses in the Harry Potter universe, and two of them are featured in this game. This spell, otherwise known as the Cruciatus curse, is infamous as one that Death Eaters use to torture their enemies. However, the most famous use of this spell in the movie was when Harry Potter himself used it on Bellatrix Lestrange after she killed Sirius Black.

In Harry Potter Magic Awakened, it is rightfully classified as a Dark card. It does overtime damage when used against enemy targets. It also has a stun effect, but this does not come into play when used against wizards.

5) Avada Kedavra

Perhaps the most taboo spell of them all, the killing curse was used by Voldemort himself to create Horcruxes. Fans of the Harry Potter franchise might remem ber it as the spell that was used to kill Cedric Diggory near the end of Goblet of Fire and the same one that Snape used to kill Albus Dumbledore in Hogwarts' Astronomy Tower.

Thankfully, using it in Harry Potter Magic Awakened will not result in as dire consequences as those in the books and movies, so you can use it as much as you want. In the game, it simply deals massive damage to any target. The power of the spell can build up to cause an insta-kill on all but the toughest enemies in the game.

These are the best combat spells that you can use in the game. You can also check out this list of the best Legendary cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. You can play the game on PC, Android, and iOS.

