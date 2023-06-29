Harry Potter Magic Awakened guide: Can you choose your house?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is the latest addition to the world of magic and wizardry, with the game available on mobile devices and PC (limited regions). Like in Hogwarts Legacy, you can fulfill your dreams of becoming a student at Hogwarts and follow your path to stardom. While the core gameplay is different, it starts in a typical fashion visible in the Harry Potter movies. Like every student at Hogwarts, your early experiences will include being sorted into a house.

You will encounter Professor McGonagall and the sorting hat, who will randomly choose one option. Thankfully, you can choose a house of your choice. However, this choice must be made carefully since a limitation is implemented in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

How to choose your house in Harry Potter Magic Awakening

The opportunity to select your house in Harry Potter Magic Awakened comes very early in the game. Once you have understood the basics of the duel, selected your pet, and chosen your wand, the next step is to get on board the Hogwarts Express.

Your first experience at Hogwarts will be the sorting hat ceremony. As expected, the sorting hat will randomly assign a house to you. However, you can choose any of the other three options associated with a certain attribute. You can also retain the original choice made by the sorting hat if you're satisfied with it.

Be sure about the house you choose, as Harry Potter Magic Awakened has a multiplayer aspect. You will be able to interact with other players in the common room later. However, this interaction can only occur between players of the same house.

Can you change your house in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

While the game doesn't explicitly state so, it is highly unlikely that your chosen house will be changeable later in the game. Once you open the in-game options after picking your house, you won't see any way to alter your selection. Hence, it is almost certain that your selected house is permanent once you have picked it.

It remains to be seen what role your house will play in the game. After you have selected your house, the next part of Harry Potter Magic Awakened involves you progressing through the main story and learning more about the various gameplay aspects.

The game's description clearly emphasizes the multiplayer element, with house-based events likely to be released in the future.

Poll : 0 votes