When does Harry Potter Magic Awakened take place?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is a unique title that blends card collecting with turn-based battles. It has a vibrant art style and many robust gameplay elements like Dueling Club, a story mode, and more. Fans of the series are clamoring to know where this mobile game fits in the timeline of this popular magical franchise. Players can rejoice as the tale of Harry Potter Magic Awakened unravels relatively closer to where the series concluded.

This paves the way for the inclusion of new characters and the retention of some popular faces that fans have come to know and love over the last decade.

Which timeline does Harry Potter Magic Awakened take place in?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is set in the post-Battle of Hogwarts phase, specifically ten years after the battle. While this is good news for people who wish to see new faces in the game but many might be dejected due to a new time period setting.

This time period is a stark contrast to that of Hogwarts Legacy which was set in the 1800s. Fans can peruse this article to refresh their memory and learn more about Hogwarts Legacy’s lore.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened, on the other hand, attempts to fast forward only ten years to give players a sense of natural progression from the point where the series ended. This is a precursor for introducing new characters like Alma, Robyn Thistlethwaite, Cassandra Vole, and many other students.

Fans hoping to see some familiar faces can rejoice as Harry Potter Magic Awakened includes Professor McGonagall, Argus Filch, Neville Longbottom, and Professor Sprout. Furthermore, the tale begins with the player character meeting Hagrid, which is liable to induce nostalgia for Potterheads.

Players will then be explained about the existence of a magical world in the same manner as in the movies. One can accompany Hagrid to the popular Diagon Alley market and purchase the magical supplies before beginning a new year at Hogwarts.

This game is aimed at newcomers and avid fans since it will feature some flashback scenes wherein they encounter Professor Snape and Albus Dumbledore.

What are the key features of Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

Potterheads can invest hours collecting cards of varying rarities in this title and craft their perfect deck. One can engage in the Dueling Club, which comprises 1v1 and 2v2 battles. Fans can roleplay as a Hogwarts student, attend various classes, and even explore many locations.

A robust narrative coupled with some RPG elements are some of the strengths of this unique card game. Those inclined to know more about the cards can read this comprehensive guide outlining the tier list, enabling them to choose the best ones for their deck.

Competitive players can partake in some dueling; the best part is that one can duel with other fans around the globe. Those interested can delve into this guide to know more about dueling with other players.

