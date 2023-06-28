Harry Potter Magic Awakened June 2023 tier list

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is a pleasant surprise for Potterheads and involves collecting cards and role-playing as a new student at Hogwarts. Apart from being a card-collecting game, this mobile title also features robust RPG elements. Fans can rejoice as they can even engage in multiplayer-oriented activities like Dueling Club.

Cards play a crucial role in Harry Potter Magic Awakened as it comprises spells and other tools one can unleash in the battles. The game categorizes them into Resident, Instant, Reverberation, and Partner cards. Fans wishing to gain insight into the best cards in this title can benefit from this tier list.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the best cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened in June 2023?

Players can leverage a variety of cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened and win turn-based battles with ease. Furthermore, the cards also have a rarity associated with them which incentivizes fans to keep experimenting with their deck. One can acquire Legendary, Rare, Epic, and Common cards throughout their adventures.

Ranking Instant cards

Avada Kedavra is one of the best cards in the game (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

Instant Cards enable players to cast powerful spells. These cards form the primary source of dealing damage to opponents. Players will come across cards like Avada Kedavra, Wingardium Leviosa, and more based on popular spells from the Harry Potter series.

The following are tiers of spell cards in the game:

S-tier: Avada Kedavra, Crucio, Stupefy, Sectumsempra, Lightning Storm, Confringo, and Wheasley’s Wildfire Whizbangs.

Avada Kedavra, Crucio, Stupefy, Sectumsempra, Lightning Storm, Confringo, and Wheasley’s Wildfire Whizbangs. A-Tier: Protego Totalum, Atmospheric Charm, Glacius Maxima, Incendio, Aguamentia, Episkey, Orb of Water, Acromantula Venom.

Protego Totalum, Atmospheric Charm, Glacius Maxima, Incendio, Aguamentia, Episkey, Orb of Water, Acromantula Venom. B-Tier: Glacius, Prior Incanto, Oppugno, Incarcerous, and Inflatus.

Glacius, Prior Incanto, Oppugno, Incarcerous, and Inflatus. C-Tier: Wingardium Leviosa, Alohomora, Lumos Maxima, and Expelliarmus.

Ranking Resident cards

Resident cards include some creatures and objects that can be summoned to aid fans in battles. From the fan-favorite Dementors to the popular Mandrake, one can leverage these cards to back oneself up in myriad battles.

The following are some of the potent Resident cards in the game:

S-Tier: Dementor, Bludger, Acromantula Assault, and Tebo Assault.

Dementor, Bludger, Acromantula Assault, and Tebo Assault. A-Tier: Acromantula, Tebo and Mandrake.

Acromantula, Tebo and Mandrake. B-Tier: Fire Crab, Boggart, and Flobberworm.

Fire Crab, Boggart, and Flobberworm. C-Tier: Bowtruckle and Pixie.

Ranking Partner cards

HPMagicAwakened @hpmagicawakened #MagicAwakened #HarryPotter Learn a bit more about some of the familiar faces you'll encounter at Hogwarts in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened - magicawakened.com/en/news/notabl… Learn a bit more about some of the familiar faces you'll encounter at Hogwarts in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened - magicawakened.com/en/news/notabl… #MagicAwakened #HarryPotter https://t.co/uKBHqlIg7r

As the name implies, Partner cards are based on some popular characters in the lore that can be used in battles. Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and other beloved characters from the series are present in this new game and possess unique skills that can be leveraged in combat.

Players can refer to the following tiers of Partner cards:

S-Tier: Harry Potter, Draco Malfoy, Ron Weasley, and Hermoine Granger.

Harry Potter, Draco Malfoy, Ron Weasley, and Hermoine Granger. A-Tier: Luna Lovegood, Dean Thomas, Ginny Weasley, and Cedric Diggory.

Luna Lovegood, Dean Thomas, Ginny Weasley, and Cedric Diggory. B-Tier: Neville Longbottom, Parvati Patil, Padma Patil, and Seamus Finnigan.

Neville Longbottom, Parvati Patil, Padma Patil, and Seamus Finnigan. C-Tier: Cho Chang, Lavender Brown, and Hannah Abbott.

Ranking Reverberation cards

HPMagicAwakened @hpmagicawakened #MagicAwakened #HarryPotter Enhance your wizarding skills under the guidance of the mysterious Professor Brindlemore while attending Defense Against the Dark Arts. What spells do you hope to learn? go.wbgames.com/MagicAwakened Enhance your wizarding skills under the guidance of the mysterious Professor Brindlemore while attending Defense Against the Dark Arts. What spells do you hope to learn? go.wbgames.com/MagicAwakened #MagicAwakened #HarryPotter https://t.co/T3qeEX8NWw

Reverberation cards supplement the players by providing stat boosts and increasing the effectiveness of summoned creatures and/or spells used in combat. One can opt for Dark Arts or resort to Potions for a defensive playstyle.

Fans can make a note of the following tiers of Reverberation cards:

S-Tier: Transfiguration, Dark Arts, and Defense Against The Dark Arts.

Transfiguration, Dark Arts, and Defense Against The Dark Arts. A-Tier: Charms and Potions.

Charms and Potions. B-Tier: Herbology and Divination.

Herbology and Divination. C-Tier: Care of Magical Creatures.

Players who wish to know more about Harry Potter Magic Awakened can delve into this article, highlighting all the features, pre-registration rewards, and more.

