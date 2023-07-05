How to unlock Hermione Granger Legendary Card in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is a welcoming experience for both newcomers to the magical franchise and avid fans. You are bound to be immersed in its narrative and pleasing art style. The presence of myriad cards with varying rarities and unique abilities bolsters the game’s potential. Many cards are based on popular characters in the lore, including Hermione Granger.

Hermione Granger is one of the numerous cards associated with Legendary rarity in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. Cards are categorized into distinct types like spells, creatures, and more, with Hermione being a companion card. Obtaining it involves opening Advanced Study books in the game.

Obtaining the Hermione Granger Legendary Card in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

You will receive many cards along your journey in Harry Potter Magic Awakened by playing the game organically. Hermione Granger is one of the best cards, as she has the ability to cast the same spells as you.

You can refer to this article for the best Hermione Granger deck. The best way to obtain this Legendary card is to open Advanced Study books with the help of Golden Keys.

Open the Advanced Study books using Golden Keys (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

You can resort to the following pointers to locate the Advanced Study option:

Tap on the Shop icon on the upper right side of your screen.

You will notice many tabs on the left side. You must select the Magical Studies option, denoted by a book icon.

You will be greeted with two alternatives on the right side: Basic Study and Advanced Study.

If you have some Golden Keys, you can open the Advanced Study book to gain a random set of cards, one of which can be Hermione Granger.

If you don’t wish to spend money in the game, you can partake in the myriad story missions and side quests to regularly obtain Golden and Silver Keys. Alternatively, you can focus on completing daily tasks to have a better chance of obtaining Golden Keys.

As of this writing, there is a 0.147% probability of you acquiring Hermione Granger by opening Advanced Study books. This book offers multiple random cards of all rarities, including Mythic, Dark, and Legendary, along with Epic, Rare, and Common ones.

Hermione Granger card has a 0.147% chance of dropping (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

If you are short on Golden Keys, you can use gems to buy some. Gems can be acquired by completing daily tasks, winning in Duelling Clubs, and engaging in solo exploration.

You can also try accumulating some Thank You Notes and using them to buy a Curious Card Pack. Opening these packs can also reward you with Legendary cards, maximizing your chance to obtain the Hermione Granger card. Thank You Notes can be acquired by partaking in Forbidden Forest mode.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is a rewarding experience as it offers you many items along the journey. You must play the game at your own pace, relish the story, and try out all the activities to gain powerful cards consistently. Feel free to peruse this article for the five best Epic cards in this title.

