Harry Potter Magic Awakened is the latest card-collecting game that has gained traction in a very short span. Despite being a mobile game, it consists of voice-acted cutscenes that propel the story forward and offer some light RPG elements to engage in. It has a robust battle system that relies on myriad cards and their unique abilities.

You can leverage Hermione Granger’s deck to deal with various enemies in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. It heavily focuses on using spells with other potent cards to play aggressively. You can even have some defensive cards to safeguard yourself in difficult battles.

Which is the best Hermione Granger Deck in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

You will come across cards of varying rarities in Harry Potter Magic Awakened that incentivize you to experiment with your decks. If you can take advantage of myriad spells in combat, you can craft a robust Hermione deck.

This game consists of various Echoes based on popular franchise characters, including Hermione Granger. These significantly boost your cards, and if used adeptly, they can strengthen your deck. You can peruse this guide highlighting the Echoes tier list.

Echo of Hermione Granger is quite potent due to its spell cost reduction ability. Furthermore, for every three spells used in battle, her echo halves the MP cost of the highest-cost card in your deck.

Nebulus is a potent defensive card for this deck (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

You must consider having the following spell cards in the Hermione Granger deck:

Prior Incantato

Nebulus

Oppugno

Sectumsempra

Incendio

Thunderstorm

Orb of Water

Three Headed Puppy

Nebulus is an excellent defensive card that triggers a fog that hides you and provides some healing. You can resort to Oppugno which summons canaries around you which hit the enemies if they come closer to you.

Sectumsempra and Incendio are potent offensive spell cards to use with this deck. Apart from these cards, you can have up to three companions in your deck. It is imperative to have a robust set of companions to enhance your spells and win battles easily.

Hermione casts the same spell as you (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

You can opt for the following companion cards for this deck:

Hermione Granger

Ron Weasley

Rubeus Hagrid

Hermione Granger's companion card is pivotal in this deck since it summons her, and she mimics the spells that you cast in a battle. The level of the spells she casts depends on her card level. For example, if you use Incendio, she will also cast Incendio.

It must be noted that Hermione won’t be able to cast Prior Incantato or Legilimency. Ron Weasley's companion card transforms your adversaries into chess pieces and charges at them to deal significant damage.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened comprises Duelling Club with 1v1 and 2v2 battles and a PvE activity in the form of Forbidden Forest. The aforementioned Hermione Granger deck should work well in all modes. You can peruse this guide that covers the best decks for Forbidden Forest.

