Harry Potter Magic Awakened Echoes tier list: Best for PvP and PvE

Harry Potter Magic Awakened combines the exploration and interaction of role-playing games with the combat mechanics of card-collecting titles. Cards are used during duels to cast spells, summon creatures or call on companions. All these cards have different effects, from causing damage to opponents and protecting you and your allies to providing various buffs and debuffs.

However, there is another component for combat and dueling called Echoes. These are represented by canonical characters from the Harry Potter movies and books.

Ranking the Echoes in Harry Potter Magic Awakened into tiers

The purpose of Echoes is to provide a buff or a bonus that enhances your dueling abilities. You can build your deck around a particular Echo to ensure they complement each other and provide the best results.

While each Echo does provide a bonus, some are undoubtedly more powerful than others. Knowing which ones are stronger will help create your build and deck.

Each Echo falls into the following tiers:

S Tier: Hermione Granger, Severus Snape, Bellatrix Lestrange

A Tier: Newt Scamander, Harry Potter, Rubeus Hagrid

B Tier: Weasley Brothers, Luna Lovegood, Sirius Black

C Tier: Neville Longbottom

D Tier: Dobby, Ron Weasley, Filius Flitwick

Considering these ranks, let us quickly examine what each one does based on their tiers.

The S Tier Echoes provide incredible boosts that can work with any deck imaginable. Snape makes your basic non-card attack more powerful whilst Bellatrix summons Death Eaters to aid you in a duel. Meanwhile, Hermione halves the cost of your card that needs the most MP to use.

A Tier Echoes are also solid choices but will dovetail better with certain deck compositions. Harry boosts the effect of spell cards with three MP cost or lower while Hagrid buffs your most powerful creature and heals it several times, prolonging its stay in the battle. Newt provides creatures that cost 1 MP to summon, but you must use other creatures to gain these cards.

Echoes in Harry Potter Magic Awakened that fall in the B Tier need to be paired with the right deck or situation to maximize its benefits. Sirius Black is best used when playing 2v2 or using a deck with many creatures. The Weasley twins benefit from having powerful companions, while Luna provides a creature card that starts out weaker and becomes stronger the more high-cost cards you use.

Neville, the only Echo that falls into the C tier, is only useful if enemies play non-aggressively in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. He becomes almost useless when you are constantly swarmed by creatures.

Echoes that fall into the D Tier aren't useless in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, they just have very limited usage. Dobby increases your movement cards and allows you to teleport every second time. Finally, both Professor Flitwick and Ron Weasley rely on the MP cost of your cards to be useful

Which Echoes are best for PvP and PvE

Harry Potter Magic Awakened has plenty of different tasks for you as a student in Hogwarts, and having the right Echoes equipped will go a long way. Whether they are best suited for PvP or PvE, here is what each Echo does best.

PvP: Newt Scamander, Harry Potter, Bellatrix Lestrange, Sirius Black

PvE: Neville Longbottom, Dobby, Ron Weasley, Professor Flitwick, Weasley Brothers

Both: Hermione Granger, Severus Snape, Rubeus Hagrid, Luna Lovegood

Knowing when to choose an Echo is vital for succeeding in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, but so is creating the best deck. If you want to learn about the best decks for exploring the Forbidden Forest, check out this guide.

