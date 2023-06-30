Harry Potter Magic Awakened guide: Best decks for 2v2 mode

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is unique since it adeptly blends card collecting with light RPG elements. Its vibrant art style is also welcoming for Potterheads and newcomers alike. You can engage in the game’s narrative or try activities like the Duelling Club. Cards play a crucial role in most battles in this new title. The Duelling Club comprises 1v1 and 2v2 battles that will test the efficiency of your cards.

This makes it imperative to possess a robust deck to win battles against other players. Harry Potter Magic Awakened provides a wide variety of cards that you can experiment with to build the perfect deck.

Which are the best decks for 2v2 mode in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened offers tremendous flexibility to craft your own decks per your preferred playstyle. You can use the decks discussed in this article as a starting point and then experiment with the cards that best suit your purpose.

Severus Snape Deck

You can consider the following spell and creature cards for this deck:

Golden Snitch

Phoenix

Accio

Time Turner

Piertotem Locomotor

Sectumsempra

Pawn

Atmospheric Charm

You can leverage a robust combination of spells like Accio and Time-Turner to start on an aggressive note. If you suffer some damage in the process, make sure to use Phoenix, which is effective in healing. On the other hand, Atmospheric Charm can cast a periodic thundercloud dealing damage to any random enemy.

The following are the ideal companion cards for this Harry Potter Magic Awakened deck:

Robyn Thistlethwaite

Kevin Farrell

Cassandra Vole

This deck can benefit from Echo of Severus Snape, which enhances the damage of any basic attacks. This jives well with Kevin Farrell's companion card’s ability. Cassandra’s ability to summon storms is also quite potent, as it damages any random foe and knocks them back.

Distraction Deck

The following spells and creatures can be a part of this deck:

Troll

Broomstick

Protego Totalum

Nebulus

Occamy

Spiders

Sectumsempra

Acromantula’s Nest

As the name implies, this deck can distract other players with the help of cards like Troll, Spiders, and Acromantula’s Nest, along with dealing some damage using the Occamy card. Sectumsempra can hit multiple foes while you can shield yourself with Protego Totalum.

You will benefit from the following companions:

Lottie Turner

Robyn Thistlethwaite

Frey Twins

Echo of Weasley Twins can help reduce the other companion cards' cooldown, making it easier to reuse them faster. If you wish to regain some MP or mana points, then you can rely on Lottie Turner. You can refer to this tier list to explore other potent Harry Potter Magic Awakened cards.

Deck of Hagrid’s Monsters

You can try out the following spells and creatures cards:

Thunderbird

Inflatus

Niffler

Oppugno

Essence of Dittany

Swelling Solution

Matagot

Stack of Monster Book of Monsters

The prime tactic of this deck is to leverage Monster Book of Monsters’ ability to knock back opponents and resort to the remainder of cards to deal damage. Essence of Dittany can help in healing whenever you are low on health.

This deck can benefit from the following companions:

Lottie Turner

Cassandra Vole

Robyn Thistlethwaite

Echo of Rubeus Hagrid offers a boost to the attack speed of the highest-cost summon card that is potent enough to suppress the opponent. You can also resort to Robyn Thistlethwaite, who unleashes a Bludger resulting in an area-of-effect (AOE) damage. Feel free to peruse the five best Legendary cards in this game.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened presents a new timeline with a story that unravels a decade after the conclusion of the Battle of Hogwarts.

