5 best Legendary cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is the latest card-collecting game that sends the magical universe in a unique direction. It features a strong narrative, along with some robust role-playing elements. The main draw of this title is collecting cards of varying rarities and experimenting with decks that suit one’s playstyle. Legendary items are some of the most powerful items players can use in this title's turn-based battles.

Since Harry Potter Magic Awakened offers complete freedom to fans in terms of letting them craft their own deck, it would be beneficial to keep an eye out for some of the best items in this game.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the 5 great Legendary cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

1) Thunderstorm

This card can unleash fifteen thunderstorm strikes in Harry Potter Magic Awakened (Image via WB Games)

One can cast a whopping fifteen thunderstorm strikes at random foes in battle using this Thunderstorm Legendary card. Furthermore, its lightning damage increases by a certain percentage when you defeat an adversary. This perk can stack up to five times. Once this card has reached its maximum damage potential, the strikes hit all foes in the battle, reducing their healing.

This is the most potent card for players with an aggressive playstyle. It will cost fans six MP to use and serves its purpose well, considering the item's relatively low MP cost.

2) Orb of Water

One can stun enemies using this card in Harry Potter Magic Awakened (Image via WB Games)

Players can get overwhelmed by some tough enemies in the game. In such scenarios, Orb of Water can help them gain some time to recuperate from relentless enemy attacks. Casting this card attracts all the foes towards it, stunning all non-wizard foes. It also restricts the movements of wizard enemies for a while.

The prime advantage of using this card is the explosion triggered at the end, dealing additional damage to foes. Furthermore, players who use this item can move while casting it. This means they can ensure more adversaries get affected by that explosion.

3) Fiendfyre

Fiendfyre is suitable for an aggressive playstyle in Harry Potter Magic Awakened (Image via WB Games)

Fiendfyre can improve its attack progressively in tandem with its size boost. One must note that this enhancement in offense and size occurs only after a foe is defeated while this card is active. This Legendary card’s real prowess shines when twelve units are defeated.

Thereafter, Fiendfyre evolves in size and gets rid of three adversaries simultaneously. This enables players to surprise their opponents and turn the tide of battles in their favor. For those unsure how to get this item, they can check this article about obtaining Legendary cards.

4) Phoenix

Phoenix can heal all the units within its range in Harry Potter Magic Awakened (Image via WB Games)

While most cards on this list are conducive to an aggressive playstyle, Phoenix is a good defensive item to have on the deck. Unleashing this item will result in the consumption of its health, which will heal all friendly units in the battle that are in its range.

Once the Phoenix’s health gets depleted, one can tap the remnant ashes to bring it back. Each respawn will give it life, albeit with a lower total health. Once the three respawns are over, it returns to the player's hand. Gamers can duel with other players to test this card out.

5) Baby Antipodean Opaleye

Baby Antipodean Opaleye emits a fire spray in Harry Potter Magic Awakened (Image via WB Games)

Players looking to use an aerial unit to decimate their foes can consider having Baby Antipodean Opaleye on their decks. This item has a simple function wherein it sprays fire, dealing area-of-effect (AOE) damage to all foes. This card is immune to adversaries unable to deal with aerial units.

Furthermore, Baby Antipodean Opaleye has a lower MP cost than Phoenix, which makes it an excellent aggressive alternative. It is important to take an item's price into account, as fans must have a great mix of cards with varying costs.

HPMagicAwakened @hpmagicawakened New reward unlocked!



All players who play Harry Potter: Magic Awakened during our launch week will earn all the pre-registration rewards. We can’t wait to see you in game when we launch on June 27! New reward unlocked!All players who play Harry Potter: Magic Awakened during our launch week will earn all the pre-registration rewards. We can’t wait to see you in game when we launch on June 27! https://t.co/Sz1eDu7icK

Harry Potter Magic Awakened not only emphasizes combat but also offers an engaging narrative for lore enthusiasts. Fans can read this article that touches upon the exact timeline this game is set in.

Players looking to know more about the best cards can peruse this tier list guide.

Poll : 0 votes