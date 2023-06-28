How to find Legendary Cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

The latest title by Warner Bros welcomes you back to Hogwarts after the success of Hogwart Legacy in the form of Harry Potter Magic Awakened. This latest venture was released worldwide for Android and iOS on June 27, 2023. As a collectible card RPG, it is natural that everyone would want to obtain all the rare and best cards in the game. However, you must target the right areas and quests to get the best or the Legendary Cards in this game.

This article will guide you in getting the Legendary Cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Best ways to get Legendary Cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Legendary Cards are the rarest and the best cards in this game, and it is a natural tendency of all the collectible cards gamers to get these as soon as possible. Hence, to get these in this game, you must either target specific areas or spend real-life money to buy card packs.

The best ways to get Legendary Cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened after the latest patch are:

Using Keys for Magical Studies Using the Library Pass From the main quests Taking part in PvP combat in the Dueling Club Seasonal Passes

1) Using Keys for Magical Studies

Magical Studies using Keys (Image via Warner Bros)

For people who do not want to skip on spending money, the in-game gacha system with Magical Studies is for you. However, you will need keys to draw out these cards from the studies. You must spend Golden Keys on Advanced Studies to pull out Legendaries from the Magical Studies.

You can obtain these keys by completing daily tasks or participating in PvP combat. However, if you want a better shot at it, you can always purchase Ruby Keys with real-world money and spend them on the Season's limited draw.

2) Using the Library Pass

Library Pass in Harry Potter Magic Awakened is one of the many currencies in the game. It allows you to study magic in detail, enabling you to access even more cards. Hence, your chances to drop on a Legendary card increase significantly.

You can acquire Library Passes by completing missions or dueling in the PvP combat. One Library Pass will enable you to draw 5 cards, with a chance of landing on a Legendary.

3) From the main quests

Like in every RPG, completing main quest missions are highly important to get the best rewards in the game. This is no different for Harry Potter Magic Awakened, as certain yearbook Stories reward you with Legendary Cards upon completion.

You should complete these main missions as soon as possible to have all the Legendary Cards that you can have in your inventory in the early stages of the game.

4) Taking part in PvP combat in the Dueling Club

PvP in the Dueling Club in Harry Potter Magic Awakened (Image via Warner Bros)

Dueling or PvP combat in the dueling club is extremely important in the game, as you get great rewards upon successfully winning a duel. You might even land certain Legendary Cards while dueling in Harry Potter Magic Awakened as you accumulate Duel Score by dueling regularly.

5) Seasonal Passes

Seasonal Passes are free-to-play mechanics in the game that have exciting rewards once you complete them. However, you cannot obtain the Legendary Cards from these passes. Unfortunately, you will have to spend real-life money and buy the deluxe or premium passes to access the Legendary Cards through this method in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

If you do not want to spend money, you can easily try and look for them with the other options mentioned in this article. This was everything you had to know about getting Legendary Cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

