Harry Potter Magic Awakened June 27 patch notes: Global Launch Week celebration, seasonal updates, and more 

Harry Potter Magic Awakened has finally been launched worldwide after releasing back on September 9, 2021, in China. Along with its global launch, the mobile collectible card RPG received a hefty update. The patch notes for the same can be found on the official website. It details the various activities players will get to enjoy, gameplay tweaks, seasonal updates, and optimizations.

A Global Launch Week Celebration has ensued, with gamers having a chance to get up to 50 Ruby Keys. A Social Club Challenge is also active. The developers have also introduced a new Dance Practice mode that will be available on weekdays between 5 am and 6 pm local server time.

Without further ado, read on to find out about the entire June 27 patch notes for Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened official June 27 patch notes

The official Harry Potter Magic Awakened June 27 patch notes are as follows:

Key updates

The following events will be coming to Harry Potter Magic Awakened this season! Check out Campus Activities throughout the season for more details when these events go live.

Global Launch Week Celebration:

Earn up to 30 Ruby Keys by completing Yearbook Stories between 1-1 and 2-1. This event, “Ruby Key Rewards,” will be an ongoing event for all players and will continue until all event rewards are claimed.

Complete Yearbook stories up to 2-1 before 8:59 am GMT on July 4th for an additional 20 Ruby Keys (these Ruby Keys will be distributed following our server maintenance on July 11th). as part of the global launch week celebration event.

Seasonal Cards: Increased earn rate for Baby Antipodean Opaleye & Whomping Willow cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Increased earn rate for Baby Antipodean Opaleye & Whomping Willow cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

: Join a Social Club and participate in various tasks to earn Social Club Points and bountiful rewards during this event once the server maintenance is complete on July 11th at local server time. Compete against Social Clubs of the same region to see who earns the most Points!

Additional rewards will be available for all Social Club members who meet the required Personal Points threshold in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Dance Club Updates

New Dance Practice mode available any weekday between 5 a.m. and 6 pm local server time.

Dance Performance mode will be available during the weekends between 6 pm Friday and 5am Monday local server time.

New Dance Club tutorial story.

Optimized score display during dances.

Adjusted the unlock condition for Companion outfits. A dance outfit will now be available at Affinity level 30 for each Companion. Players who have already unlocked Companion outfits will not be affected.”

New Player Card Pool : 60 pull card pool with an increased earn rate for Ron Weasley

: 60 pull card pool with an increased earn rate for Ron Weasley Geminio: Obtain a random card from your opponent’s Deck every 3 wins at the Duelling Club! This card copying event will be available for 7 days beginning on July 4th, 2023, in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Seasonal updates

Seasonal Card Pool

Baby Antipodean Opaleye & Whomping Willow cards have an increased earn rate until 02:59 p.m. GMT on July 11.

Obtain Gluttony Whelp, a Baby Antipodean Opaleye Card Skin on the 100th Card Pull, and additional Ruby Keys for the 30th and 60th Card Pull!

Seasonal Tasks: Players can now complete up to six Season Tasks every two weeks for a total of 24 tasks per season. Bountiful rewards will be distributed based on how many tasks you complete per season. Rewards include new hairstyles, portraits, snapshot backgrounds, portrait frames, emojis, emotes, and personal space furniture.

Players can now complete up to six Season Tasks every two weeks for a total of 24 tasks per season. Bountiful rewards will be distributed based on how many tasks you complete per season. Rewards include new hairstyles, portraits, snapshot backgrounds, portrait frames, emojis, emotes, and personal space furniture. Ranked Tier Reset: Rewards for the Duelling Club ranked tiers have been reset. Reach specific tiers on the leaderboard for new portrait frames, seasonal nameplates, and other rewards.

Rewards for the Duelling Club ranked tiers have been reset. Reach specific tiers on the leaderboard for new portrait frames, seasonal nameplates, and other rewards. Season Records: Your Season Records are ready! Check out your performance during the previous season with an easy-to-digest score system, now available to all participants of the Hogwarts Holiday season. Your Season Records scores will not affect season rewards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

New Event: Social Club Challenge

Join a Social Club and participate in various tasks to earn Social Club Points and bountiful rewards during this event from June 27 to July 11 at 1:59 am local server time.

Compete against Social Clubs of the same region to see who earns the most Points!

Additional rewards will be available for all Social Club members who meet the required Personal Points threshold.

Fantastic Fireworks

Enjoy a night of vibrant colors and bountiful rewards!

During the seven-day event, a fireworks show will be available between 9:30 pm and 10 pm nightly from June 27 to July 3, local server time

Observe this nighttime celebration above Hogwarts Castle and receive a reward for every minute you are present! As many as 5 rewards can be obtained during the event in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

New Collection Album

See how far you’ve gone with your Personal Space with the all-new Collection Album, available starting June 27. Read about all your furniture collections and past visitors in the album, accessible while in your Personal Space.

You can also explore background stories for characters from your Personal Space journey via the new Personal Space furniture, Deep Into Memories, which will be distributed to all players after maintenance. Remember to check your mail!

Reach collection milestones within your Collection Album for bountiful rewards. Currently, milestone rewards are available for collecting the Air of Aristocracy furniture set, as well as background stories for Simon, Cosa, and Gwydion.

Customized Duels: Back by popular demand, Customized Duels can be initiated by tapping the button in the bottom left corner of the Duelling Club screen.

Back by popular demand, Customized Duels can be initiated by tapping the button in the bottom left corner of the Duelling Club screen. Lore Related Adjustments

The Enchanted Car is now referred to as the Flying Ford Anglia. Its size, location, and lore have been adjusted as well.

Texts for the Dobby Echo’s tutorial have been adjusted.

Combat VFX Adjustments

A pre-cast VFX has been added for all Summons and Spells in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Casting animation and VFX for certain Cards have been adjusted as well.

Exam Week Adjustments

The difficulty of the exams will no longer change based on player Spellbook level.

Exam Week can now be unlocked by completing any 30 classes or unlocking advanced classes.

Monthly Card Now Available: Purchase the all-new Monthly Card to instantly get 300 Jewels. While the Monthly Card is active, players will receive 80 Gems every day if they sign in

Purchase the all-new Monthly Card to instantly get 300 Jewels. While the Monthly Card is active, players will receive 80 Gems every day if they sign in

Further enhance your Echoes with 1 free Conversion on your first try! One free Conversion is also granted for those who have tried this feature before in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. Social Club Adjustments

A new Social Club interior has been added for Clubs with members from different Houses.

House-specific Club interior settings are available by configuring the House requirement for Social Club members.

Forbidden Forest Adjustments: Increased the Echo drop rate for the Deathly Dell Team Exploration.

Increased the Echo drop rate for the Deathly Dell Team Exploration. Potion AdjustmentsPotion of Invisibility: Players can now skip to the boss stage by consuming a Potion of Invisibility during stage selection, triggering all bonus effect events in the process. One Potion of Invisibility can be consumed per battle, and its effect is applicable to all participants. Teams/players at the boss stage will not be able to consume Potions of Invisibility.

Players can now skip to the boss stage by consuming a Potion of Invisibility during stage selection, triggering all bonus effect events in the process. One Potion of Invisibility can be consumed per battle, and its effect is applicable to all participants. Teams/players at the boss stage will not be able to consume Potions of Invisibility. Befuddlement Draught: Using a Befuddlement Draught during Forbidden Forest battles will confuse opposing units in the vicinity, enhance them, and turn them against their side. The number of units affected, duration, and enhancement effects are determined by the size of the Befuddlement Draught in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Using a Befuddlement Draught during Forbidden Forest battles will confuse opposing units in the vicinity, enhance them, and turn them against their side. The number of units affected, duration, and enhancement effects are determined by the size of the Befuddlement Draught in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. Scintillation Solution: Consume a Scintillation Solution to increase your MP regen speed in combat. The duration of the effect is determined by the size of the Scintillation Solution.

Consume a Scintillation Solution to increase your MP regen speed in combat. The duration of the effect is determined by the size of the Scintillation Solution. Healing Potion: The Healing Potion now recovers Health based on your total Health percentage. Healing potency is determined by the size of the Healing Potion.

The Healing Potion now recovers Health based on your total Health percentage. Healing potency is determined by the size of the Healing Potion. Beautification Potion: Use a Beautification Potion for a bonus in your next 4-star or below dance, turning as many as 20 Greats and Outstandings into Perfects. This bonus effect expires in one dance in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Use a Beautification Potion for a bonus in your next 4-star or below dance, turning as many as 20 Greats and Outstandings into Perfects. This bonus effect expires in one dance in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. Baruffio’s Brain Elixir: Consume a Baruffio’s Brain Elixir during the History of Magic, Muggle Studies, or Social Club Quiz to eliminate three wrong answers for yourself and 1 wrong answer for all other participants. The duration of this effect is determined by the size of the elixir. As many as 2 Baruffio’s Brain Elixirs can take effect at the same time.

Consume a Baruffio’s Brain Elixir during the History of Magic, Muggle Studies, or Social Club Quiz to eliminate three wrong answers for yourself and 1 wrong answer for all other participants. The duration of this effect is determined by the size of the elixir. As many as 2 Baruffio’s Brain Elixirs can take effect at the same time. Hair-Raising Potion: Use at the Duelling Club on duellists to change their hairstyle until the end of the duel. Use in the Forbidden Forest to briefly stun non-Boss opposing units.

Use at the Duelling Club on duellists to change their hairstyle until the end of the duel. Use in the Forbidden Forest to briefly stun non-Boss opposing units. All-New Dance Practice: Practice your moves at the Dance Club any weekday between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. local server time! See you on the dance floor.

Dance Club Adjustments:

New Dance Club tutorial story in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Optimized score display during dances.

Adjusted the unlock condition for Companion outfits. A dance outfit will now be available at Affinity level 30 for each Companion. Players who have already unlocked Companion outfits will not be affected.

All-new Welcome to Hogwarts Vanity Boxes: The Welcome to Hogwarts Vanity Boxes will be available for purchase from 7 am, July 4 to 5 am, July 17 local server time! Bonus rewards on your 2nd/4th/6th purchases!

The Welcome to Hogwarts Vanity Boxes will be available for purchase from 7 am, July 4 to 5 am, July 17 local server time! Bonus rewards on your 2nd/4th/6th purchases! Balance Updates: Adjustments have been made to the following Cards and Echoes for balancing purposes:

Adjustments have been made to the following Cards and Echoes for balancing purposes: Echo of Hermione Granger: Hermione’s Echo now has a 35/40/45/50% chance to increase Card Level by 1, based on its rarity.

Hermione’s Echo now has a 35/40/45/50% chance to increase Card Level by 1, based on its rarity. Expelliarmus: Increased damage done by Expelliarmus by 14%.

Increased damage done by Expelliarmus by 14%. Diversity Updates

12 new skin colors have been added for character creation.

Adjusted the skin color icons so that they match the colors better.

Two new face shapes, four new iris colors, and two new hairstyles have been added. The face shapes, and hair styles are available for purchase at Madam Malkin’s.

New Magic Pass: A new Magic Pass has been added to the game. Aside from regular rewards, owners of the Deluxe and Premium passes will also receive the following:

Deluxe Magic Pass: Purchase the Deluxe Magic Pass to instantly receive the all-new Epic outfit, Free Spirit.

Purchase the Deluxe Magic Pass to instantly receive the all-new Epic outfit, Free Spirit. Raise your Magic Pass level for a limited-edition makeup item!

Premium Magic Pass: Purchase the Premium Magic Pass for all Deluxe pass rewards, the Legendary Gardener's Hat, and a Memoria Card, which will prove extremely useful in your Wizarding journey!

Additional Bonus: Owners of Deluxe and Premium Passes will also obtain a 30%increased Gold obtain rate during daily activities as well as five instant Magic Pass levels.

Owners of Deluxe and Premium Passes will also obtain a 30%increased Gold obtain rate during daily activities as well as five instant Magic Pass levels. New Player Card Pool:

In this 60-draw card pool, you will have a higher chance to get the Ron Weasley and Bludger cards.

Free Ruby Keys used in time-limited Card Pools will be available on your 10th and 30th draws, and Quidditch Tryouts, a free Card Skin for Young Ron will be available on your 60th draw in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

This card pool is only available for 60 draws, and comes with [red+]two guaranteed Ron Weasley Cards.

Card Pool Updates

Icons for Silver Keys and Ruby Keys have been adjusted.

Draw guarantee count for the current Seasonal Card Pool will be recorded for the next seasonal pool.

New Cards will be obtainable in all card pools. Epic and above new cards can be obtained in seasonal and advanced card pools, while below-epic new cards can be obtained in seasonal, basic, and advanced card pools in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Optimization

Optimized the camera display when teaming up for Forbidden Forest team explorations so that selection buttons are no longer blocked in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Optimized the Forbidden Forest team exploration reward issue flow so that players can now choose to automatically convert Echoes obtained in settings.

Optimized some narrative elements and gameplay rules text for Yearbook Stories.

Added a redirect feature in the main HUD so that players can quickly go to the scenes of certain gameplay.

Optimized the companion dialogues in certain scenes.

Optimized how emoji, emotes, and small items are displayed in their usage UI.

Optimized match-finding status display so players can see the match-finding scope in real-time.

Optimized the first-time user experience at Madam Malkin’s to make it clearer and smoother.

Unforgivable Curses (Avada Kedavra, Crucio) are now cast by a mirage of Lord Voldemort instead of the player in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

