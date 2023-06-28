Harry Potter Magic Awakened officially launched: All available platforms, key features, pre-registration rewards, and more

Potterheads will be delighted to learn that the hotly-anticipated Harry Potter Magic Awakened has been launched across various territories in "the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East," according to the official announcement. The game was initially launched on September 9, 2021, in China. The card RPG is available on Android and iOS.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened also saw a soft launch across a select few countries back in March 2023. Although the title was not initially available worldwide, the community loved whatever gameplay they saw of it. Many considered it a proper Hogwarts experience, while some compared it to the immersion provided by Hogwarts Legacy.

How to download Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is a free collectible card RPG that one can download from their platform's store. As mentioned above, the game is available on Android and iOS, meaning players can download it from Play Store and App Store.

Interested Potterheads simply need to search for the game in the store, download it, and install it. Harry Potter Magic Awakened begins with players being congratulated for being selected to the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry. A short cutscene includes Dumbledore, McGonagall, and Snape.

Meeting up at Diagon Alley (Image via WB Games)

After that, they must choose their language and character and customize their appearance in-game. There are a variety of options available, including facial features. Completing the avatar creation will begin the game at Diagon Alley.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is different from traditional collectible card games. The developers have done a great job meshing the various mechanics, including RPG, with the Potterverse ethos. The game takes place a decade after the Battle of Hogwarts.

HPMagicAwakened @hpmagicawakened #MagicAwakened #HarryPotter Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is now available worldwide! In this update, we’ll introduce you to the game’s features and talk through a number of the updates and improvements made to the game following Soft Launch. magicawakened.com/en/news/harry-… Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is now available worldwide! In this update, we’ll introduce you to the game’s features and talk through a number of the updates and improvements made to the game following Soft Launch. magicawakened.com/en/news/harry-… #MagicAwakened #HarryPotter https://t.co/BSzhUQzBZL

The key features of the game can be described as follows:

Collecting cards - Players can acquire spells and charms that they can unleash in battles.

Experience the exciting narrative - The RPG mechanics shine through the characters players can interact with, the narrative they can immerse themselves in, and the world they can dive into.

MMO elements - Players will be able to encounter others that they explore with or challenge in the game.

The in-game world - Players will get to attend classes, learn new spells, and explore various locations.

The Duelling Club - The game features 1v1, 2v2, and limited-time game modes for players to participate in.

What are the pre-registration rewards for Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

All of the pre-registration rewards have been unlocked. Everyone who picks up and plays the game during the launch weekend will be eligible to get the following rewards:

Baby Manticores & Niffler Card Pack

Nimbus 2000 + 1,000 Gold

10 Silver Keys + 1,500 Gold

100 Gems + 2,000 Gold

1 Golden Key + 50 Gems

1 Golden Key + 1 Epic Card

HPMagicAwakened @hpmagicawakened



Explore Hogwarts with your friends, enjoy an all-new immersive story, discover wonders in the Forbidden Forest, battle in multiplayer duels & more!



Download now: Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is now available worldwide!Explore Hogwarts with your friends, enjoy an all-new immersive story, discover wonders in the Forbidden Forest, battle in multiplayer duels & more!Download now: go.wbgames.com/hpmagicawakened Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is now available worldwide!Explore Hogwarts with your friends, enjoy an all-new immersive story, discover wonders in the Forbidden Forest, battle in multiplayer duels & more!Download now: go.wbgames.com/hpmagicawakened https://t.co/FqeoNOb45p

With the game finally receiving a global release, Potterheads will surely flock to try it out. Only time will tell whether the mobile title will receive as widespread acceptance as Hogwarts Legacy.

Poll : 0 votes