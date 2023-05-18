Harry Potter cast then and now: How old are they today? Age explored as all 8 films drop on Netflix

Potterheads can gear up to relive the magic of the Boy Who Lived once more, as all eight Harry Potter movies are now available for streaming on Netflix UK & Ireland. The news was dropped by Netflix UK & Ireland's official Twitter handle on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Ever since the news was released, fans have been buzzing with excitement to enjoy their much-awaited Harry Potter movie marathon.

The movie series has a massive ensemble cast, led by Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley, Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy, Ralph Fiennes as Lord Voldemort, and Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore.

It has been more than a decade since the last movie of the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, was released in July 2011. Since then, the Potter-universe has sadly lost some of its remarkable cast members, including Robbie Coltrane who played the role of Rubeus Hagrid, Alan Rickman who portrayed Severus Snape, Helen McCrory who played Narcissa Malfoy, and several others.

The remaining have grown and transformed over the years. With the Harry Potter films becoming available on Netflix, now is a good time to take stock of the cast members and how old they are as of 2023.

Here's a look at the current ages and filmography of the lead Harry Potter cast

1) Daniel Radcliffe - 33 years old

The renowned English actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular main character in the movie series is currently 33 years of age. The actor was only 11 when he was cast as Harry. He rose to much fame after his outstanding portrayal of the character.

Since then, Radcliffe has been a part of several other noteworthy movies, including What If, Kill Your Darlings, Victor Frankenstein, Now You See Me 2, Beast of Burden, Escape from Pretoria, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Swiss Army Man, The Lost City, and more.

He has also been a part of several other well-known TV series, entailing A Young Doctor's Notebook, Miracle Workers, Digman!, Rick and Morty, Mulligan, The Simpsons, BoJack Horseman, and a few others.

2) Emma Watson - 33 years old

The highly acclaimed British model, actor, and activist, Emma Watson who portrayed the pivotal role of Hermione Granger in the popular movie series is currently 33 years old, same as Daniel Radcliffe. She was just 10 years old when she became a part of the franchise.

Since her portrayal of Hermione, the actor has risen to prominence and gained critical acclaim. Apart from her role in Harry Potter, Watson is also best known for playing the role of Samantha "Sam" Button in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Belle in Beauty and the Beast, and Margaret "Meg" March in Little Women.

She has also been a part of a few other notable movies and TV series, including My Week with Marilyn, The Bling Ring, The Circle, This Is the End, Colonia, Noah, Regression, The Vicar of Dibley, and a few others.

3) Rupert Grint - 34 years old

Rupert Grint, the English actor who played the role of Ron Weasley in the movie series, is currently 34 years of age. He joined the cast of the franchise when he was only 12. Over the years, Grint has been a part of some critically acclaimed TV shows.

He is best known for playing the lead role of Julian Pearce in the 2019 TV series Servant. He also received a lot of positive reviews for his portrayal of the character Walter Gilman in Netflix's Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.

The actor has also been a part of a few other movies and TV series, most notably Driving Lessons, Cherrybomb, Wild Target, Into the White, Moonwalkers, Charlie Countryman, Knock at the Cabin, Sick Note, The ABC Murders, and a few others.

4) Tom Felton - 35 years old

Tom Felton, the English actor who played the striking role of Draco Malfoy in the fan-favorite movie series, is currently 35 years of age. The actor was 14 when he was cast as the titular character in the first movie of the series. Over the years, Felton has played an array of significant roles in many movie and TV shows.

Apart from his role in the franchise as Malfoy, he is best known for his portrayal of the character Gary Ashby in 13Hrs, Dodge Landon in Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Camille Raquin in In Secret, Frankie in Message from the King, Captain Tony Turner in The Forgotten Battle, Brandon Walker in Braking for Whales, and a few others.

He has also been a part of several other well-known TV shows and movies, including Labyrinth, The Flash, Murder in the First, A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting, Megan Leavey, Ophelia, Stratton, and more.

5) Ralph Fiennes - 60 years old

The Academy Award-nominated actor and director Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed the sinister role of Lord Voldemort, is currently 60 years old. Before he joined the cast of the fantasy movie series, he was already an established theater artist and movie actor.

In his long acting career he has been a part of several notable classic plays, including Hamlet, King Lear, Romeo and Juliet, The Man Who Came to Dinner, King John, Love's Labour's Lost, Richard II, Julius Caesar, The Tempest, Antony and Cleopatra, and many more.

Ralph Fiennes has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies, including The End of the Affair, The Good Thief, Maid in Manhattan, The White Countess, In Bruges, The Hurt Locker, The Duchess, The Reader, Clash of the Titans, Wrath of the Titans, Great Expectations, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Skyfall, and several others.

6) Michael Gambon - 82 years old

The legendary Irish-English actor Michael Gambon who took over the character of Professor Albus Dumbledore in the popular film series after Richard Harris' demise in 2002, is currently 82 years of age. Gambon boasts a long and significant acting career.

The actor has been a part of an array of movies over the years, including A Dry White Season, A Man of No Importance, The Browning Version, Midnight in Saint Petersburg, Dancing at Lughnasa, Christmas Carol: The Movie, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The King's Speech, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Victoria & Abdul, Johnny English Strikes Again, and many more.

Michael Gambon has also been a part of several notable TV series, entailing The Challengers, Play for Today, The Other One, The Singing Detective, Maigret, Perfect Strangers, Angels in America, Restless, The Casual Vacancy, Little Women, Fearless, Fortitude, and several others.

A full list of the Potter films, arranged in order, is as follows:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

You can now stream all these movies on Netflix UK & Ireland.

