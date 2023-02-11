How to build Hermione Granger in Hogwarts Legacy character creator easily

Avalanche Studios and WB Games launched the highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy on February 10, 2023, giving Potterheads a taste of the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in an exciting video game adaptation.

Set in the 1800s, which is a time period before J.K. Rowling’s original lore, Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t feature Harry Potter or his allies in its storyline. However, the game allows players to build characters resembling the iconic wizards and witches from Harry Potter’s timeline.

Hermione Granger, renowned for her intelligence, is one of the three main characters in the wildly successful Harry Potter franchise. In Hogwarts Legacy, players can recreate her, as well as other notable characters, to experience the action RPG as their favorite Potterverse character.

Let’s take a look at how you can build Hermione Granger in Hogwarts Legacy using the character creator. You can either recreate Granger as presented by Emma Watson in the movies or combine what the books indicate with the play version.

Here’s how you can create Hermione Granger in Hogwarts Legacy

J.K. Rowling's description of Hermione in the books does not give away much. She has "bushy brown hair," large front buck teeth, and brown eyes. The rest is open to interpretation. While the Harry Potter movies featured Emma Watson as a white Hermione, the iconic Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway play depicted a black Hermione with Rowling's unconditional support.

Both representations honor the canon, and you can choose to recreate either of them in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to create the movie Hermione Granger in Hogwarts Legacy

To build Emma Watson's Hermione Granger, start with a female preset from the character creator page and pick the following values for her face:

Skin Color: 2nd option

Complexion: 7th option

Face shape: 2nd option

Glasses: None

Next, create her hairstyle by picking the following options:

Hair Color: 9th Option

Hairstyle: 17th option (7th and 10th may fit too)

Unfortunately, none of the available hairstyles resemble Hermione Granger's from the movies perfectly. However, the 17th hairstyle option sightly resembles her unruly yet beautiful hair from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. You can also pick the 7th or 10th option to recreate Granger’s evolved movie-exclusive hairstyle, showcased in the newer Harry Potter movies.

Next, pick the details for her complexion, eyebrows, and voice as follows:

Freckles and Moles: None

Scars and Markings: None

Eye Color: 5th option

Eyebrow Color: 2nd option

Eyebrow Shape: 2nd option (6th may work too)

Tone: Voice 2

Pitch: 3rd option

Once done, you’ll have a close enough representation of Emma Watson’s Hermione Granger in the game.

How to create Hermione Granger from the Broadway play in Hogwarts Legacy

To recreate this look, start with a female preset in the character creator and set the following values for the face, complexion, hairstyle, and more.

Skin Color: 2nd option

Face shape: 2nd option

Glasses: None

Hair Color: 4th Option

Hairstyle: 4th option

Freckles and Moles: None

Complexion: 16th option (17th will work too)

Scars and Markings: None

Eye Color: 4th option

Eyebrow Color: 6th option

Eyebrow Shape: 6th option

Tone: Voice 2

Pitch: 3rd option

After you finish building the character, make sure to select Hermione’s Hogwarts House as Gryffindor to remain true to the lore. However, there are no restrictions in the game - players can experiment with the settings as much as they like.

If Hermione Granger is your favorite character from the Potterverse, don't hesitate to build yourself a lookalike and venture into Hogwarts Legacy.

