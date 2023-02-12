How to unlock Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy doesn't offer references related to the world of Harry Potter that fans most closely associate with the Wizarding World franchise's universe. However, magical elements that were part of the series' literary and cinematic canon are present in this game, providing a sense of continuity as well as nostalgia.

Among such elements is the concept of the three Unforgivable Curses: Imperio, Crucio, and Avada Kedavra. The most powerful of these three is Avada Kedavra, the Killing Curse. This article will tell you how to unlock it in Hogwarts Legacy.

Process to unlock the Killing Curse in Hogwarts Legacy

One great thing about the Wizarding World-based action role-playing game is that its open world lets you decide if you want to go down a good or evil path. This means it is entirely for you to decide if you want the ability to kill your enemies with Avada Kedavra.

This powerful spell causes instant death. Its only known survivor is the protagonist of the eponymous books and movies: Harry Potter. The Killing Curse, along with two other Unforgivable Curses, can be learned by your character through side missions for Slytherin student Sebastian Sallow.

There are separate Hogwarts Legacy optional quests for each of those spells where your character will be given the option to acquire them. However, if you decide against learning a spell, then you will not get a second opportunity to obtain it.

Completing In the Shadow of the Relic, which is one of the last missions you have to do for Sebastian, lets you learn the Killing curse. In it, you will have to find him by following Ominis's instructions and defeating his uncle, Solomon. After that, Sebastian teaches you the curse.

Shadow of the Relic only appears after you have completed the side quest called In the Shadow of Hope, as well as the main mission Lodgok's Loyalty. You must also be at least level 28 before you can access Sebastian's last quest.

You will have to complete quite a few side quests besides the main story missions to reach that level. However, going to such trouble is worth it, as Avada Kedavra is effective against all enemies, including powerful bosses, killing them with a single hit.

The curse has the longest cooldown time in the game, so you can't spam it. This makes sense given its immense power and the potential ethical dilemmas that using it has.

Learning Avada Kedavra and the other two forbidden curses is entirely up to you. If you choose to get them, you will have access to some of the strongest spells this title has to offer. The Killing spell, especially, will come in super handy in tough battles towards the end game.

Hogwarts Legacy, developed by Avalanche Studios and published by WB Games, saw its worldwide release on February 10, 2023. It recreates the Wizarding World that fans know and love and presents a fantastic 19th Century version of it centered around the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Poll : 0 votes