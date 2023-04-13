Harry Potter reboot: 3 important details about the new series

HBO Max recently announced that a Harry Potter reboot series is in the works. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav revealed the plans for a live-action TV series based on the original books during a presentation on Wednesday morning (April 12, 2023.)

While author JK Rowling has already been roped in as an executive producer, David Heyman, who has produced all eight feature films from the franchise, is also in talks to join the production team.

Here’s how the series is described by Max:

“The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years. "

It adds:

"Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

There has been much discourse online regarding the Harry Potter reboot, with many viewers feeling that a reboot would be unnecessary and redundant. There has also been debate regarding JK Rowling's involvement in the new series, especially after her controversial statements on Twitter.

However, a Harry Potter reboot could potentially introduce the magical world to a new generation of fans and bring back the nostalgia of the original series for existing fans. It would be interesting to see how a reboot would approach the story and characters, and whether it would do justice to the wizarding world created by JK Rowling.

There hasn't been much information revealed regarding the new series, but here is a look at what we know so far.

Everything you need to know about the Harry Potter reboot

1) The new series is expected to feature an all-new cast

While there hasn't been any announcement regarding the cast of the new series, it is clear that the original actors will not reprise their roles. Since the TV series is expected to stay faithful to the books, the cast will have to feature new and younger actors. While the main trio have all grown up, other performers, like Alan Rickman and Robbie Coltrane, who played legendary characters in the movies, have died.

Further, following the controversy surrounding JK Rowling, several members of the original cast have expressed their wish to remain uninvolved with the author and her works.

2) Each book will be made into an individual season

It has been reported that each season of the show will cover each book of the Harry Potter series. With each of the seven books getting made into an individual season, the show's creators expect to release at least seven seasons, spanning over a decade.

This approach is expected to help the writers delve further into the original stories and explore them on a deeper scale, especially details that might have been left out in the Harry Potter movies.

Rowling said in a statement:

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series.”

3) The series is going to be a full-fledged reboot and not simply another story set in the Wizarding World

Unlike other spinoffs and prequel series that form a part of the wizarding world like the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the new TV series will be a remake of the original movies. Zaslav has also promised that the reboot will be a faithful adaptation of the original books.

This also seems to have been the idea behind including JK Rowling as an executive producer, allowing her a certain degree of creative control over the reboot. This will also ensure that the story remains accurate and loyal to the original content.

The announcement of a reboot is sure to set off a mix of reactions, from excitement over new Harry Potter content to skepticism regarding a new series without the original cast. Nevertheless, the new series is sure to add its own depth and charm to the legacy of the Harry Potter franchise.

