"Hermoine gonna be black, Ron’s gonna be gay'': Harry Potter fans speculate on new cast in upcoming reboot

The famous Harry Potter franchise is all set to return to HBO Max, this time as a multi-season TV series. Naturally, it is the biggest news in the entertainment world since the network confirmed it. The famous YA novel, which could be considered the most popular YA novel series of all time, will be adapted into a series with a new cast and characters.

The shorter time period is unquestionably one of the biggest issues with this new Harry Potter endeavor. Along with the books, the Harry Potter movies are hugely popular. Since the original films were not that long ago and most of the viewership is still the same, many have expressed their problems with a reboot.

𝕲𝖍𝖔𝖘𝖙𝖋𝖆𝖈𝖊 👻 @DaGhstface @DailyLoud Hermoine gonna be black, Ron’s gonna be gay & Harry gonna be Trans @DailyLoud Hermoine gonna be black, Ron’s gonna be gay & Harry gonna be Trans

Moreover, fans seem to have taken an exceptionally revolting stance against the idea that there will be new actors portraying the roles that we are used to seeing. Social media platforms have flooded the discussion of the J.K. Rowling-produced series, with many taking a dig at the modern rendition of the story by speculating how the new adaptation could force diversity into the premise, despite the original being quite different.

Fans discuss various cast theories for Harry Potter

When the show in question is this popular, it is no wonder there will be speculations of all kinds. In this case, there has been a mixed reaction to the prospect of a reboot. While many have excitedly discussed the cast, speculating who could be a part of the popular universe, others have been averse to the idea and responded with sheer negativity.

Dyslexic Ginga @imagr0wer @DaGhstface @DailyLoud Dk about the other stuff but Hermione is def gonna be black happens to all the gingers (good) @DaGhstface @DailyLoud Dk about the other stuff but Hermione is def gonna be black happens to all the gingers (good)

‏َ @WandasAttorney So we gotta suffer through a Harry Potter REBOOT cause the original cast didn’t wanna do Cursed Child…I’m sick. So we gotta suffer through a Harry Potter REBOOT cause the original cast didn’t wanna do Cursed Child…I’m sick. https://t.co/hm26uEIPL8

toss a coin to your witcher @itsayosigns who wanna bet a million dollars that hermoine gon be cast as a black girl for the new Harry Potter reboot and she gon get harassed by loser adults who wanna bet a million dollars that hermoine gon be cast as a black girl for the new Harry Potter reboot and she gon get harassed by loser adults

Harry Potter Universe @HPotterUniverse



A TV series remake of the films with an entire new cast is the absolute LAST THING most fans want.



Give us a prequel series… I am just shocked at how out of touch @warnerbros @hbomax , and @jk_rowling are with what the majority of Harry Potter fans want and DO NOT want to see.A TV series remake of the films with an entire new cast is the absolute LAST THING most fans want.Give us a prequel series… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I am just shocked at how out of touch @warnerbros, @hbomax, and @jk_rowling are with what the majority of Harry Potter fans want and DO NOT want to see.A TV series remake of the films with an entire new cast is the absolute LAST THING most fans want.Give us a prequel series… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Alex Zalben @azalben Everyone keeps saying they're worried about whatever kids they cast in the Harry Potter remake being a tough situation, but an easy way to get around that would be if HBO hires some absolutely awful children. Everyone keeps saying they're worried about whatever kids they cast in the Harry Potter remake being a tough situation, but an easy way to get around that would be if HBO hires some absolutely awful children.

Randy Oreens @ItBegins2012 @DailyLoud I’m just going to guess that there will be no white students at Hogwartz @DailyLoud I’m just going to guess that there will be no white students at Hogwartz

Rue @motleycruetits New Harry Potter cast has been announced New Harry Potter cast has been announced 😱 https://t.co/TRf8pILLHM

While it will take more than enough convincing for fans to come around, there is still a section of the audience that is very excited to see what HBO has to offer with a TV series.

The network spoke about this in a statement from the newly branded Max:

"The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much-loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years....Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

If the network invests enough in making the series, the prospect does not sound bad and might even work out well. Meanwhile, fans will need reassurance before they regain faith in the franchise.

Poll : 0 votes