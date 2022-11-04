"We won't be watching a single one": Reports of more Harry Potter films with J.K. Rowling sparks outrage among Potterheads

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has expressed his interest in making more Harry Potter movies if author J.K. Rowling is on board, as per The Hollywood Reporter. During an investor's call, Zaslav addressed the fact that a Harry Potter movie hasn't been made in 15 years.

He said that they plan on focusing on franchises as he gave examples of Superman movies and Harry Potter movies, which haven't been made in 13 and 15 years respectively. Zaslav added that both DC and the Harry Potter movies have brought in a lot of profit for Warner Bros in the last 25 years.

However, his announcement of wanting to make a new Harry Potter deal with J.K. Rowling didn't sit well with netizens. One of them even said: "We won't be watching a single one."

J.K. Rowling has been accused of being transphobic in the past, which seems to be the main reason behind the outrage among fans.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe recently addressed fans of the iconic franchise among the trans and queer community during an interview with IndieWire. He said that ''not everybody in the franchise felt that way,'' referring to Rowling's controversial comments on transgender people.

Twitter furious after reports of more Harry Potter movies with J.K. Rowling emerge

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the new Harry Potter movies being made with J.K. Rowling involved. Many seemed angry and said that they won't be watching the films.

Some said that if Rowling isn't associated with the movies, they will definitely watch them, but if she is associated, they won't watch it. Meanwhile, others said that if Rowling agrees for the movies to be made, it "definitely shouldn't be done."

Over the last few years, J.K. Rowling has caught a lot of flak for her views on transgender people.

In June 2020, Rowling was slammed by the LGBTQIA+ community after she criticized an article for using the phrase ''people who menstruate.'' However, she later defended her comments in an essay published on her website. Rowling continues to be a polarizing figure among fans, artists, and intellectuals.

J.K. Rowling is best known as the author of the iconic Harry Potter novel series, which was later adapted into a film franchise. Apart from that, she's also written a number of crime novels like The Cuckoo's Calling, The Silkworm, and Career of Evil, to name a few.

More details about the Harry Potter franchise

The last film of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, was released in 2011. It focuses on Potter as he gears up for an epic final battle with the evil Lord Voldemort. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Warner Bros. Pictures' YouTube channel:

''In the epic finale, the battle between the good and evil forces of the wizarding world escalates into an all-out war. The stakes have never been higher and no one is safe. But it is Harry Potter who may be called upon to make the ultimate sacrifice as he draws closer to the climactic showdown with Lord Voldemort.''

It was a smash hit around the world and received high praise from critics and fans. The first Harry Potter film, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, came out in 2001, and revolutionized the fantasy genre.

Over the years, six more parts were made, which further increased the franchise's popularity and success. The films feature Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in key roles.

The Harry Potter series is considered to be among the most beloved film franchises of all time.

