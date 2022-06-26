"Without JK she would be a nobody": Emma Watson says she'll return to the Wizard World only if JK Rowling is not involved; leaves the internet divided

Internet users who support JK Rowling lash out at Emma Watson for her recent comments about returning to the Harry Potter series. Sources close to the actress told GFR that she is unwilling to return to the franchise if JK Rowling is involved with the project.
Many believe the actress's decision is related to transphobic comments made by the author.
However, the internet was divided over Watson's decision, with many claiming that the 32-year-old actress owes her acting career to Rowling and the Harry Potter book series.
Emma Watson's recent comments on JK Rowling lead to backlash; some netizens support her
Upset internet users took to Twitter to share their disagreement with the actress, pointing out that she is famous for her role as Hermoine Granger.
Some called the actress a "brat," saying that Rowling was a more significant part of the Harry Potter series when compared to Emma Watson. They noted that the author should have all the licensing rights for the franchise.
One user commented that Emma Watson hadn't had a hit movie since 2017.
Many users support Emma Watson and claim it's good she stood up against transphobia
Not everyone agreed with the backlash Watson is receiving. One user quoted Rowling's words about how standing against friends takes more courage than standing against an enemy.
While another said that it was okay for the actress not to want to work with anyone, she didn't agree with:
Many users have pointed out that while Watson succeeded in the Harry Potter franchise, she is in her right not to support JK Rowling's anti-trans sentiments.
Supporters also pointed out that neither Watson nor Rowling has commented on Miller's recent controversies.
Some supporters condemned critics by saying that Watson doesn't need to be grateful to the writer.
Why did the actress receive backlash?
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT recently reported that Warner Bros. is looking into making a new Harry Potter movie, featuring the original trio consisting of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson reprising their iconic roles.
However, sources close to the actress have revealed that she will only be returning to the franchise if JK Rowling is not involved in any way.
While Watson hasn't mentioned any reasons for her decision, people believe that it could be based on a history of anti-trans remarks made by Rowling.
Rowling has a history of posting anti-trans sentiments on Twitter. The writer received major backlash from the internet community, who labeled her as a TERF. TERF is an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminists, who advocate radical feminism and believe that a trans woman’s gender identity is not legitimate.
Following the criticism received by internet users, all three actors, including Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson, decided to address the situation by posting supportive messages toward the trans community on their social media accounts.