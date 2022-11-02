"We stan a short king": Fans shower praise on Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter star explains why he spoke out against J.K. Rowling

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe recently garnered praise on social media after he revealed why he decided to speak out against J.K. Rowling after she made transphobic comments in June 2020.

In his recent interview with IndieWire, the 33-year-old actor revealed that since finishing the Harry Potter series, he has met several queer and trans fans who have identified with the franchise characters.

Arthur Webber 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ @BernieTranders Daniel Radcliffe on why he chose to speak out against Rowling when she started doing blatant transphobia, we stan a short king 🏳️‍⚧️ Daniel Radcliffe on why he chose to speak out against Rowling when she started doing blatant transphobia, we stan a short king 🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/QNZC2bhWax

The actor added that he has been working with The Trevor Project for a long time, while adding that he doesn't think he "would’ve been able to look [himself] in the mirror" if he hadn't said anything.

At the time, Radcliffe was not the only one from the Harry Potter franchise to speak out against J.K. Rowling's controversial tweets. His co-stars Emma Watson, Katie Leung, and Evanna Lynch also raised their voices on social media against the author's comments.

Twitter hailed Daniel Radcliffe for his comments

After Daniel Radcliffe's reply on why he spoke against J.K. Rowling's controversial tweets went viral, fans hailed the star for supporting transgender people. Users also pointed out that Radcliffe outwardly supporting trans-rights is what makes him different from the rest of the Harry Potter cast.

Ben! @Benimated Culture Crave 🍿 @CultureCrave Daniel Radcliffe on why he spoke out against JK Rowling



“I’ve met so many queer and trans kids who had a huge amount of identification with Potter … seeing them hurt … I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important” Daniel Radcliffe on why he spoke out against JK Rowling“I’ve met so many queer and trans kids who had a huge amount of identification with Potter … seeing them hurt … I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important” https://t.co/Z9lqcYqa7i In a world full of JKRs, be a Daniel Radcliffe twitter.com/culturecrave/s… In a world full of JKRs, be a Daniel Radcliffe twitter.com/culturecrave/s…

Seriously VOTE BLUE NOVEMBER 8!!! @tonygoldmark



She met them. She heard their stories.



And she still went full TERF. DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



“I’ve met so many queer & trans kids who had a huge amount of identification with Potter so seeing them hurt, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way.”



(Source: Daniel Radcliffe on speaking out against J.K. Rowling:“I’ve met so many queer & trans kids who had a huge amount of identification with Potter so seeing them hurt, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way.”(Source: bit.ly/3zyIqLk Daniel Radcliffe on speaking out against J.K. Rowling:“I’ve met so many queer & trans kids who had a huge amount of identification with Potter so seeing them hurt, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way.”(Source: bit.ly/3zyIqLk) https://t.co/UZN1EOFrqv What really strikes me about this quote is, if Daniel Radcliffe met a lot of trans kids who identified with Potter, then JKR definitely did too.She met them. She heard their stories.And she still went full TERF. twitter.com/DiscussingFilm… What really strikes me about this quote is, if Daniel Radcliffe met a lot of trans kids who identified with Potter, then JKR definitely did too.She met them. She heard their stories.And she still went full TERF. twitter.com/DiscussingFilm…

Allegra Clark @SimplyAllegra Culture Crave 🍿 @CultureCrave Daniel Radcliffe on why he spoke out against JK Rowling



“I’ve met so many queer and trans kids who had a huge amount of identification with Potter … seeing them hurt … I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important” Daniel Radcliffe on why he spoke out against JK Rowling“I’ve met so many queer and trans kids who had a huge amount of identification with Potter … seeing them hurt … I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important” https://t.co/Z9lqcYqa7i We can’t undo the massive amount of damage JK has done, but maybe Daniel Radcliffe can make queer and trans kids who felt betrayed by the author of their favorite series feel accepted again. He has such integrity and I admire him greatly. twitter.com/culturecrave/s… We can’t undo the massive amount of damage JK has done, but maybe Daniel Radcliffe can make queer and trans kids who felt betrayed by the author of their favorite series feel accepted again. He has such integrity and I admire him greatly. twitter.com/culturecrave/s…

AutisticSciencePerson, MSc @AutSciPerson



*outwardly supports trans rights*



What a lovely neurodivergent person. Me seeing Daniel Radcliffe trending: What amazing thing did Daniel Radcliffe do today?*outwardly supports trans rights*What a lovely neurodivergent person. Me seeing Daniel Radcliffe trending: What amazing thing did Daniel Radcliffe do today?*outwardly supports trans rights* 😭What a lovely neurodivergent person.

matt @mattxiv he would be in gryffindor in real life he would be in gryffindor in real life https://t.co/HwOPgxTcaG

Brook 🧩 @brookbythedozen @mattxiv this makes me smile so much because being trans and feeling different my entire life I used this world to escape. I always wanted to be harry… it made little me feel safe. since jk rowling has said all she’s said, it’s been so hard to read and watch the series again… @mattxiv this makes me smile so much because being trans and feeling different my entire life I used this world to escape. I always wanted to be harry… it made little me feel safe. since jk rowling has said all she’s said, it’s been so hard to read and watch the series again…

it was rachatha all along @RachelLeishman Film Updates @FilmUpdates Daniel Radcliffe on why he spoke out against JK Rowling: “I’ve met so many queer and trans kids who had a huge amount of identification with Potter so seeing them hurt, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.” Daniel Radcliffe on why he spoke out against JK Rowling: “I’ve met so many queer and trans kids who had a huge amount of identification with Potter so seeing them hurt, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.” https://t.co/4wh05oz1JB WE LOVE AND PROTECT DANIEL RADCLIFFE IN THIS HOUSE twitter.com/filmupdates/st… WE LOVE AND PROTECT DANIEL RADCLIFFE IN THIS HOUSE twitter.com/filmupdates/st…

Ria⁷🌺 military wife @jinsmilfs Film Updates @FilmUpdates Daniel Radcliffe on why he spoke out against JK Rowling: “I’ve met so many queer and trans kids who had a huge amount of identification with Potter so seeing them hurt, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.” Daniel Radcliffe on why he spoke out against JK Rowling: “I’ve met so many queer and trans kids who had a huge amount of identification with Potter so seeing them hurt, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.” https://t.co/4wh05oz1JB unproblematic king this is why all his projects after the franchise are successful! twitter.com/filmupdates/st… unproblematic king this is why all his projects after the franchise are successful! twitter.com/filmupdates/st… https://t.co/sggQ6wkzmt

🎬 @936milesrunner Film Updates @FilmUpdates Daniel Radcliffe on why he spoke out against JK Rowling: “I’ve met so many queer and trans kids who had a huge amount of identification with Potter so seeing them hurt, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.” Daniel Radcliffe on why he spoke out against JK Rowling: “I’ve met so many queer and trans kids who had a huge amount of identification with Potter so seeing them hurt, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.” https://t.co/4wh05oz1JB this is why daniel radcliffe is the superior cast member of that franchise twitter.com/filmupdates/st… this is why daniel radcliffe is the superior cast member of that franchise twitter.com/filmupdates/st…

Daniel Radcliffe states it was important to stand against J.K. Rowling's comments

While speaking with IndieWire in his latest interview, Daniel Radcliffe explained that he wanted trans people to know that not everybody in the franchise felt the way J.K. Rowling did, a move which several people questioned at the time since she gave him the career he has now.

“The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that. And so seeing them hurt on that day I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.”

Daniel Radcliffe, who is not present on social media, spoke out against Rowling via the website of The Trevor Project, an organization that works towards suicide prevention methods in the LGBTQIA+ community.

The What If actor further added:

“It was really important as I’ve worked with the Trevor Project for more than 10 years, and so I don’t think I would’ve been able to look myself in the mirror had I not said anything. But it’s not mine to guess what’s going on in someone else’s head.”

JK Rowling faced severe backlash online in June 2020, after she posted a series of tweets stating that gender identity annuls biological sex.

J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased.”

Following her comments, Radcliffe issued a lengthy statement on The Trevor Project's website, apologizing for the comments made by the author.

Daniel Radcliffe began his acting career as a child in 1999 when he starred in the television series David Copperfield as the young titular character. He then got his big acting break in 2001 when he appeared in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and its other sequels.

Poll : 0 votes