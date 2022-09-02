“Get New Heroes”: JK Rowling faces backlash over new book featuring transphobic character

British author JK Rowling was slammed online after her new book, The Ink Black Heart, hit the stands on August 30, 2022.

As per Rolling Stone, the new book, which was penned under the 57-year-old writer's pseudonym Robert Galbraith, features a character named Edie Ledwell, whose plot appears to mirror what Rowling went through in recent years.

The official description of the book describes Ledwell as a co-creator of a popular cartoon who is "persecuted by a mysterious online figure" named Anomie. She gets criticized for being transphobic, ableist, and racist after one of her cartoons gets called out and is ultimately found dead a few days later.

Fans were quick to connect the new character to JK Rowling's present life, who is not new to being called out for her controversial and transphobic comments.

Twitter reacts to JK Rowling's new book

JK Rowling has been making headlines over the past few years for publicly supporting and making controversial comments on social media. In 2019, the Harry Potter author made headlines for supporting researcher Maya Forstater, who was fired from her job over transphobic statements.

In 2020, Rowling faced immense criticism after she mocked an article that used the term "people who menstruate" rather than "women."

After her new book was released, several Twitter users slammed Rowling for creating a plot that was full of "racism, anti-Semitism," "misogyny," and "fat shaming," while connecting the lead character's experience with her own life.

Felix Mspec Fern @Felix_F_Fern JK Rowling's books are full of racism, anti-Semitism, misogyny, fat shaming, plagiarism and outright poor writing.



Her "Galbraith" books are loaded with transphobic tropes.



She has mocked PTSD sufferers, victims of domestic abuse, and inclusive language.



Get. New. Heroes. JK Rowling's books are full of racism, anti-Semitism, misogyny, fat shaming, plagiarism and outright poor writing. Her "Galbraith" books are loaded with transphobic tropes. She has mocked PTSD sufferers, victims of domestic abuse, and inclusive language. Get. New. Heroes. https://t.co/BQr8uftefQ

Fairy Gothmother, MD @jenny2x4 It really is amazing how someone who has achieved the title of “wrote the most successful books of all time” has such horrible insecurity and self loathing that she Twitter Posted her way into having a horrible life where she’s constantly miserable. (From jk Rowling’s new book) It really is amazing how someone who has achieved the title of “wrote the most successful books of all time” has such horrible insecurity and self loathing that she Twitter Posted her way into having a horrible life where she’s constantly miserable. (From jk Rowling’s new book) https://t.co/D0QS5ZfFBz

Bothered Boy🏴🚩 @BotheredBoy JK Rowling swears her new book totally wasn't inspired by backlash to years of her transphobic bigotry.🙄 Sure lady, and I swear I've never done anything remotely illegal and have always told the truth to cops. JK Rowling swears her new book totally wasn't inspired by backlash to years of her transphobic bigotry.🙄 Sure lady, and I swear I've never done anything remotely illegal and have always told the truth to cops.

mal @everqlows jk rowling has released a new book apparently?!? so now is the time to reitterate rowling is NOT a feminist. she has never been a feminist. she does not care about women. her female characters in harry potter either end up as mothers or dead & they all have internalised misogyny jk rowling has released a new book apparently?!? so now is the time to reitterate rowling is NOT a feminist. she has never been a feminist. she does not care about women. her female characters in harry potter either end up as mothers or dead & they all have internalised misogyny

Maria @mariakultra Literally why did jk rowling drag ME/CFS into her shitty new book I’m hollering Literally why did jk rowling drag ME/CFS into her shitty new book I’m hollering

Autista #RedInstead | Lummine | #FreePalestine @h_dgz You're telling me that JKRowling wrote an autistic character in her new book, using ableist labels, and made her part of a trans "terrorist" group that tried to convince her to strap explosives on and commit an attack? Holy shit. You're telling me that JKRowling wrote an autistic character in her new book, using ableist labels, and made her part of a trans "terrorist" group that tried to convince her to strap explosives on and commit an attack? Holy shit.

Muzzmuzz @Ladymuzzmuzz JK Rowling says her new book about a victim of internet harassment has nothing to do with her experiences.



In unrelated news, I am writing a story about a middle aged woman who scrolls and retweets DMC conten on Twitter. JK Rowling says her new book about a victim of internet harassment has nothing to do with her experiences.In unrelated news, I am writing a story about a middle aged woman who scrolls and retweets DMC conten on Twitter.

Kiddy "He Says Trans Rights" Kong Facts 🍌 @KiddyKongFacts normally works of fiction use fake names for social media sites because they could be sued for defamation for portraying social media sites badly



jk rowling's new book directly says twitter and presents it as a misogynistic cesspool



twitter should sue jk rowling for defamation normally works of fiction use fake names for social media sites because they could be sued for defamation for portraying social media sites badlyjk rowling's new book directly says twitter and presents it as a misogynistic cesspooltwitter should sue jk rowling for defamation

Audrey Armstrong @lesbiaudrey This will be my last tweet on JK Rowling's new book because it's exhausting to think about, but this bit needs to be seen as well. Incredible "I'm not owned" energy. This will be my last tweet on JK Rowling's new book because it's exhausting to think about, but this bit needs to be seen as well. Incredible "I'm not owned" energy. https://t.co/lDZAGL9NQ4

Sgt Spank @sgtspank I love that Jk Rowling is not only victimizing herself in her new book, but also going after fat people and people with POTS and Fibromyalgia this time. How can so much hate exist in one person? She acts like she’s been crucified. We get it. You hate sick and trans ppl. Yawn. I love that Jk Rowling is not only victimizing herself in her new book, but also going after fat people and people with POTS and Fibromyalgia this time. How can so much hate exist in one person? She acts like she’s been crucified. We get it. You hate sick and trans ppl. Yawn.

cheer 🌻 @cheer_wine JK Rowling’s new book about a transphobic YouTuber who gets hated online is 500 pages longer than Dune, 300 pages longer than Infinite Jest, and 100 pages longer than the Bible JK Rowling’s new book about a transphobic YouTuber who gets hated online is 500 pages longer than Dune, 300 pages longer than Infinite Jest, and 100 pages longer than the Bible

Nemiko @nemikotwt jk rowling writing a self-insert in her new book who gets canceled, doxxed, and eventually murdered for being labeled a transphobe is the ultimate example of conservative persecution (its made up) jk rowling writing a self-insert in her new book who gets canceled, doxxed, and eventually murdered for being labeled a transphobe is the ultimate example of conservative persecution (its made up)

Lindsey Bean @RealLindseyBean So jk Rowling is really gonna tell people they can’t change their gender to feel more comfortable in their literal existence but she can pretend to be a man every time she has a new book to sell? So jk Rowling is really gonna tell people they can’t change their gender to feel more comfortable in their literal existence but she can pretend to be a man every time she has a new book to sell?

Saffho 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌹 @SaffhoArtSht JK Rowling’s new book, under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, is so hilariously self-persecuting. Hard to believe it’s not satire!



Who doesn’t want to read 1K+ pages by a transphobic woman, writing under the pen name of a man, about the hardships of being transphobic & racist? JK Rowling’s new book, under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, is so hilariously self-persecuting. Hard to believe it’s not satire!Who doesn’t want to read 1K+ pages by a transphobic woman, writing under the pen name of a man, about the hardships of being transphobic & racist?

JK Rowling defended herself and her "fictitious" character

While talking to famed British host Graham Norton on his podcast published on August 28, 2022, JK Rowling revealed before her book release that the lead character was not inspired by what she went through in real life following her transphobic tweets controversy.

“I should make it really clear after some of the things that have happened the last year that this is not depicting [that]."

The author revealed that she had written the book way before the online backlash she faced in 2020.

“I had written the book before certain things happened to me online. I said to my husband, ‘I think everyone is going to see this as a response to what happened to me,’ but it genuinely wasn’t. The first draft of the book was finished at the point certain things happened.”

Rowling also clarified her stance on the blog, The Rowling Library, where she answered several questions about her new book. When a question arose about how much of the novel has been drawn from her life, she answered:

"I have never created a book — and this book certainly isn't created from my own experience — you know, with a view to talking about my own life. That doesn't mean, of course, that your own life experience isn't in the book."

However, Rowling did agree that a "couple of things" mentioned in the book happened to her as well. She said:

"I would like to be very clear that I haven't written this book as an answer to anything that happened to me. Although I have to say when it did happen to me, those who had already read the book in manuscript form were, 'Are you clairvoyant?' I wasn't clairvoyant, I just – yeah, it was just one of those weird twists. Sometimes life imitates art more than one would like."

As of now, JK Rowling has not responded to the online criticism she faced because of her new book.

