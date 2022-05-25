What did Ricky Gervais say? Transphobic controversy explained as new Netflix special 'SuperNature' comes under fire

Following the controversy of Dave Chappelle's controversial trans joke in his Netflix special, comedian Ricky Gervais has received much flak for the same. Gervais' SuperNature stand-up special has only been live on Netflix for a few hours after its release but has stirred controversy.
Minutes into his special, Gervais took a dig at the controversial opinions of women, who are touted as Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists (TERF). As per the definition, a woman can be considered 'TERF' if she is unwilling to incorporate trans women into the feminist movement - this claim is, of course, rightly refuted by other more inclusive gender rights activists.
Gervais further joked about the ongoing dispute over the usage of public washrooms for females by trans women. Later, the English comedian talked about Kevin Hart's controversy with the trans community, which caused him to give up his Oscars hosting gig in 2018 over homophobic tweets in the past.
Ricky Gervais jokes about trans women on his latest Netflix stand-up comedy special titled SuperNature
In his special, the 60-year-old Whitley, Reading, United Kingdom native said:
"Oh, women!" he starts. "Not all women, I mean the old-fashioned ones. The old-fashioned women, the ones with wombs. Those fucking dinosaurs. I love the new women. They're great, aren't they?"
He further added how he loved trans women, but the tone behind his words was labeled as condescending and mocking by some on Twitter. He referred to the trans women as "new ones" and "ones with beards and c**ks." Ricky Gervais said:
"They're as good as gold, I love them."
Gervais then addressed how some women would have issues accepting trans women using the female designated washrooms. He said:
"And now the old-fashioned ones say, 'Oh, they want to use our toilets.' 'Why shouldn't they use your toilets?' 'For ladies!' 'They are ladies — look at their pronouns! What about this person isn't a lady?' 'Well, his penis.' 'Her penis, you fucking bigot!' 'What if he r*pes me?' 'What if she rapes you, you f**king TERF wh**e?'"
Meanwhile, Ricky Gervais further expressed his opinion about the cancel culture for conflicting opinions about trans women. Gervais offered his view on how it cannot be predicted what would be considered offensive in the future. He insinuated that any opinion not adhering to the one of the "dominant mob" will get canceled and receive death threats.
The British comedian and actor known for his unfiltered and controversial takes on social issues said:
"...the worst thing you can say today is, 'Women don't have p*nises,' right? Now, no one saw that coming. You won't find a ten-year-old tweet of someone saying, 'Women don't have p*nises.' You know why? We didn't think we f**king had to!"
Ricky Gervais faces online criticism for his take on trans women in the new Netflix special SuperNature
Following the release of his special on Netflix, the comedian got much criticism on Twitter. Legions of trans allies labeled the comedian as transphobic. At the same time, some trans women said that he considered them as a joke and not humans. Meanwhile, many also lauded Gervais for his views. Among numerous transgender users and allies, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) scrutinized the special in tweets. They said:
"It's full of graphic, dangerous, anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes. He also spouts anti-gay rhetoric & spreads inaccurate information about HIV."
Towards the end of Ricky Gervais' special, he claimed to support trans rights. He added:
"Live your best life. Use your preferred pronouns. Be the gender that you feel that you are."
However, in the end, Ricky Gervais took another jab at the trans women and asked them to "lose the c*ck."