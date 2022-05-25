What did Ricky Gervais say? Transphobic controversy explained as new Netflix special 'SuperNature' comes under fire

Following the controversy of Dave Chappelle's controversial trans joke in his Netflix special, comedian Ricky Gervais has received much flak for the same. Gervais' SuperNature stand-up special has only been live on Netflix for a few hours after its release but has stirred controversy.

Minutes into his special, Gervais took a dig at the controversial opinions of women, who are touted as Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists (TERF). As per the definition, a woman can be considered 'TERF' if she is unwilling to incorporate trans women into the feminist movement - this claim is, of course, rightly refuted by other more inclusive gender rights activists.

℮oin Higgins @EoinHiggins_ Ricky Gervais has a new comedy special coming out Tuesday.



Word is that Netflix sat on it for months because of how virulently transphobic it is—worse than Chappelle—but are releasing it anyway for fear of right-wing backlash. Ricky Gervais has a new comedy special coming out Tuesday. Word is that Netflix sat on it for months because of how virulently transphobic it is—worse than Chappelle—but are releasing it anyway for fear of right-wing backlash.

Gervais further joked about the ongoing dispute over the usage of public washrooms for females by trans women. Later, the English comedian talked about Kevin Hart's controversy with the trans community, which caused him to give up his Oscars hosting gig in 2018 over homophobic tweets in the past.

Ricky Gervais jokes about trans women on his latest Netflix stand-up comedy special titled SuperNature

In his special, the 60-year-old Whitley, Reading, United Kingdom native said:

"Oh, women!" he starts. "Not all women, I mean the old-fashioned ones. The old-fashioned women, the ones with wombs. Those fucking dinosaurs. I love the new women. They're great, aren't they?"

He further added how he loved trans women, but the tone behind his words was labeled as condescending and mocking by some on Twitter. He referred to the trans women as "new ones" and "ones with beards and c**ks." Ricky Gervais said:

"They're as good as gold, I love them."

Gervais then addressed how some women would have issues accepting trans women using the female designated washrooms. He said:

"And now the old-fashioned ones say, 'Oh, they want to use our toilets.' 'Why shouldn't they use your toilets?' 'For ladies!' 'They are ladies — look at their pronouns! What about this person isn't a lady?' 'Well, his penis.' 'Her penis, you fucking bigot!' 'What if he r*pes me?' 'What if she rapes you, you f**king TERF wh**e?'"

Meanwhile, Ricky Gervais further expressed his opinion about the cancel culture for conflicting opinions about trans women. Gervais offered his view on how it cannot be predicted what would be considered offensive in the future. He insinuated that any opinion not adhering to the one of the "dominant mob" will get canceled and receive death threats.

The British comedian and actor known for his unfiltered and controversial takes on social issues said:

"...the worst thing you can say today is, 'Women don't have p*nises,' right? Now, no one saw that coming. You won't find a ten-year-old tweet of someone saying, 'Women don't have p*nises.' You know why? We didn't think we f**king had to!"

Ricky Gervais faces online criticism for his take on trans women in the new Netflix special SuperNature

Following the release of his special on Netflix, the comedian got much criticism on Twitter. Legions of trans allies labeled the comedian as transphobic. At the same time, some trans women said that he considered them as a joke and not humans. Meanwhile, many also lauded Gervais for his views. Among numerous transgender users and allies, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) scrutinized the special in tweets. They said:

"It's full of graphic, dangerous, anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes. He also spouts anti-gay rhetoric & spreads inaccurate information about HIV."

GLAAD @glaad We watched the Ricky Gervais "comedy" special on Netflix so you don’t have to. It’s full of graphic, dangerous, anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes. He also spouts anti-gay rhetoric & spreads inaccurate information about HIV. 1/4 We watched the Ricky Gervais "comedy" special on Netflix so you don’t have to. It’s full of graphic, dangerous, anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes. He also spouts anti-gay rhetoric & spreads inaccurate information about HIV. 1/4

Chris Rose @ArchRose90 The Independent classes Ricky Gervais: SuperNature as transphobic and gives it a 2 star rating.



Which means it’s definitely worth a watch. The Independent classes Ricky Gervais: SuperNature as transphobic and gives it a 2 star rating.Which means it’s definitely worth a watch.

Jarvis Dupont @Jarvis_Dupont As a trans woman, Ricky Gervais is LITERALLY erasing my existence. Today I took a smoldering selfie the cisgenders would be jealous of in a women's toilet and when I looked at it again just now, I've become slightly transparent. You can see the tampon machine through my left arm. As a trans woman, Ricky Gervais is LITERALLY erasing my existence. Today I took a smoldering selfie the cisgenders would be jealous of in a women's toilet and when I looked at it again just now, I've become slightly transparent. You can see the tampon machine through my left arm.

Erin Reed @ErinInTheMorn



Netflix releases its most transphobic show yet where Ricky Gervais jokes about trans women raping women in restrooms.



#cancelnetflix So on the same month that we've seen anti-trans legislation, parents of trans kids investigated for child abuse, and Don't Say Gay/Trans bills...Netflix releases its most transphobic show yet where Ricky Gervais jokes about trans women raping women in restrooms. So on the same month that we've seen anti-trans legislation, parents of trans kids investigated for child abuse, and Don't Say Gay/Trans bills...Netflix releases its most transphobic show yet where Ricky Gervais jokes about trans women raping women in restrooms.#cancelnetflix https://t.co/OHQcPXmPQK

Dr Amy Roberts @DRAmRoberts Ricky Gervais is a disgrace, he is going to cause hate crime and ultimately the death of Trans folk. Anyone who needs to vilify minorities to get a laugh is the most evil hateful soul and seriously needs mental help twitter.com/discount_Riple… Ricky Gervais is a disgrace, he is going to cause hate crime and ultimately the death of Trans folk. Anyone who needs to vilify minorities to get a laugh is the most evil hateful soul and seriously needs mental help twitter.com/discount_Riple…

Guy Branum @guybranum No one should understand the plight of trans people better than Ricky Gervais, who identifies as a comedian, but was assigned talentless at birth. No one should understand the plight of trans people better than Ricky Gervais, who identifies as a comedian, but was assigned talentless at birth.

Marcus Salazar @Marcus_Salaza @Independent “Trans activists mortified, as they see Ricky Gervais lift actual quotes from Twitter and says them out loud for the whole world to hear, with perfect comedic delivery” - review @Independent “Trans activists mortified, as they see Ricky Gervais lift actual quotes from Twitter and says them out loud for the whole world to hear, with perfect comedic delivery” - review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Blaire White @MsBlaireWhite Ricky Gervais has been supportive of me, a trans woman, for years.



He is not transphobic. He is bullshitphobic. Ricky Gervais has been supportive of me, a trans woman, for years.He is not transphobic. He is bullshitphobic.

Pandora @YerPalPandora



You are not an ally of mine. ℮oin Higgins @EoinHiggins_ Ricky Gervais has a new comedy special coming out Tuesday.



Word is that Netflix sat on it for months because of how virulently transphobic it is—worse than Chappelle—but are releasing it anyway for fear of right-wing backlash. Ricky Gervais has a new comedy special coming out Tuesday. Word is that Netflix sat on it for months because of how virulently transphobic it is—worse than Chappelle—but are releasing it anyway for fear of right-wing backlash. If you support Ricky Gervais in ANY WAY, you are not an ally of trans people.You are not an ally of mine. twitter.com/eoinhiggins_/s… If you support Ricky Gervais in ANY WAY, you are not an ally of trans people.You are not an ally of mine. twitter.com/eoinhiggins_/s…

discount alanis morissette @the_meghaning Ricky Gervais, Dave Chappelle, and Bill Maher have to be the laziest comedians alive. Satire punches up against power, as George Carlin did so well. Punching down on trans people symbolizes they have more in common with conservatives than liberals. Ricky Gervais, Dave Chappelle, and Bill Maher have to be the laziest comedians alive. Satire punches up against power, as George Carlin did so well. Punching down on trans people symbolizes they have more in common with conservatives than liberals.

Cenk Uygur @cenkuygur I know why comics like @rickygervais & Dave Chappelle love making trans jokes - it's great publicity and trans people actually have no power. So, you can hit them over and over- and you'll just get new, lucrative special out of it and get right-wing love and pretend you're brave. I know why comics like @rickygervais & Dave Chappelle love making trans jokes - it's great publicity and trans people actually have no power. So, you can hit them over and over- and you'll just get new, lucrative special out of it and get right-wing love and pretend you're brave.

Shiva Hypatia @ShivaHypatia To Ricky Gervais it's all just a joke. Meanwhile, I'm just trying to get in and out of the bathroom alive.



For him we're a punchline, but the hate he is purveying has real life consequences for trans people simply trying to exist without being assaulted for having to pee. To Ricky Gervais it's all just a joke. Meanwhile, I'm just trying to get in and out of the bathroom alive. For him we're a punchline, but the hate he is purveying has real life consequences for trans people simply trying to exist without being assaulted for having to pee.

Towards the end of Ricky Gervais' special, he claimed to support trans rights. He added:

"Live your best life. Use your preferred pronouns. Be the gender that you feel that you are."

However, in the end, Ricky Gervais took another jab at the trans women and asked them to "lose the c*ck."

Edited by Sayati Das