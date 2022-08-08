"Reality is quite different": Bill Maher's comments on obesity leaves the internet divided 

On Friday, August 5, comedian and HBO’s Real Time talk show host Bill Maher slammed USA’s fat acceptance movement. Later, the TV personality took to his Twitter account and referred to the issue as a “disturbing trend.”

He uploaded the entire segment of his show, where he rallied against the movement, and in the post’s caption, Maher said:

“There’s a disturbing trend going on in America these days with rewriting science to fit ideology. We’ve gone from fat acceptance to fat celebration.”

Bill Maher @billmaher There’s a disturbing trend going on in America these days with rewriting science to fit ideology. We’ve gone from fat acceptance to fat celebration. There’s a disturbing trend going on in America these days with rewriting science to fit ideology. We’ve gone from fat acceptance to fat celebration. https://t.co/r0zmqtamUl

The 66-year-old political commentator further said how the issue has escalated to being a national security threat. He cited a 2019 New York Times article that stated how one-third of the applicants were rejected from military recruitment for being overweight. However, Maher’s comments have received a lot of criticism since the show's live telecast.

One such tweet (from user Ronnie Toddywala/@ironman1125) called out the host for being inconsiderate of people suffering from obesity. The tweet mentioned:

“Reality is quite different. Obesity is a function of genes, stress and poverty too not only excessive eating.”

Ronnie Toddywala @ironman1125 @billmaher Easy to pontificate when you live a luxurious Hollywood lifestyle. Reality is quite different. Obesity is a function of genes, stress and poverty too not only excessive eating. @billmaher Easy to pontificate when you live a luxurious Hollywood lifestyle. Reality is quite different. Obesity is a function of genes, stress and poverty too not only excessive eating.

What did Bill Maher say about the USA's obesity issue?

In the monologue, Bill Maher cited a New York Times piece from 2019 and said:

“Military recruitment is down by the most since the end of the draft, because mainly 17 to 24 year olds are too fat to fight.”

Maher further proceeded to label the fat acceptance movement as ‘Orwellian’. He insinuated that the positivity behind such a movement encourages and describes “what's not healthy”. The host made another analogy and told his audience that people “can get away with anything bad (in regards to health).” Moments later, Maher questioned whether they had ever seen a 90-year-old fat person, to further prove his point.

He said:

“We’ve gone from fat acceptance to fat celebration. That’s new. That is new. To view letting yourself go as a point of pride? We used to at least try and be fit and healthy and society praised those who succeeded. Now the term body positivity is used to mean, ‘I’m perfect the way I am because I’m me.’ It’s Orwellian how often positivity is used to describe what’s not healthy!”

He further said:

“And if you're in any way participating in this joyful celebration of gluttony that goes on now, you have blood on your hands, full stop...You can make believe you're fighting some great social justice battle for a besieged minority, but what you're really doing is enabling addicts — which I thought we decided was bad.”

He later recalled several health disorders caused by obesity, which included the likes of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer, and more. Bill Maher stated that obesity “is horrible for the immune system.”

Netizens react to Bill Maher’s comments on obesity

While a legion of tweets supported Maher and defended the host for his statements, other sections of the internet criticized how he expressed his opinion about the US population's obesity issue.

Matt Taibbi @mtaibbi @Worldliness_1 @RealTimers @billmaher @davidduchovny @Lis_Smith @HBO @hbomax The segment wasn’t about blaming people for being obese, it was about the insanity of trying to address the issue by saying obesity is beautiful and not a problem, when it kills you. @Worldliness_1 @RealTimers @billmaher @davidduchovny @Lis_Smith @HBO @hbomax The segment wasn’t about blaming people for being obese, it was about the insanity of trying to address the issue by saying obesity is beautiful and not a problem, when it kills you.

Adam.J.Ellsworth @AdamJEllsworth Yes I'm fat. Yes I believe the nation needs to work on its health. But @billmaher should change his special from Adulting to Hypocrating. Imagine doing an entire piece on my health decisions are up to me and turning around to do a 10min piece on obesity Yes I'm fat. Yes I believe the nation needs to work on its health. But @billmaher should change his special from Adulting to Hypocrating. Imagine doing an entire piece on my health decisions are up to me and turning around to do a 10min piece on obesity

Brianna Wu @BriannaWu



If one were truly interested in addressing obesity, they would talk about how insanely expensive it is to eat healthy food in America. Bill Maher @billmaher There’s a disturbing trend going on in America these days with rewriting science to fit ideology. We’ve gone from fat acceptance to fat celebration. There’s a disturbing trend going on in America these days with rewriting science to fit ideology. We’ve gone from fat acceptance to fat celebration. https://t.co/r0zmqtamUl Bill Maher and Ben Shapiro have the same playbook. They say things they know will piss off the left and ride the attention to a fat payday.If one were truly interested in addressing obesity, they would talk about how insanely expensive it is to eat healthy food in America. twitter.com/billmaher/stat… Bill Maher and Ben Shapiro have the same playbook. They say things they know will piss off the left and ride the attention to a fat payday. If one were truly interested in addressing obesity, they would talk about how insanely expensive it is to eat healthy food in America. twitter.com/billmaher/stat…

Dr. Daniel J. Winarick @DrWinarick Bill Maher’s take on obesity is much needed albeit overly intense & extreme in rhetoric. Bill Maher’s take on obesity is much needed albeit overly intense & extreme in rhetoric.

LSAida @LASeigel Why is Bill Maher so obsessed with obesity? Why is Bill Maher so obsessed with obesity?

Innoculant @Innoculant1 So watching Bill Maher contradict himself during his show is quite something. At the beginning he’s talking about wanting to believe what he wants with regard COVID, then bookends his show with the SCIENCE of obesity. You can’t pick and choose, but Bill can. PRAT! So watching Bill Maher contradict himself during his show is quite something. At the beginning he’s talking about wanting to believe what he wants with regard COVID, then bookends his show with the SCIENCE of obesity. You can’t pick and choose, but Bill can. PRAT!

Ashley Battista @ashAbeez @billmaher Medical student here. They really don’t know what causes obesity and how weight loss works. Anecdotally, I got sick and gained 25lbs 1 yr, so I tracked everything I ate w an app. Did high intensity exercise 3x/wk. couldn’t lose wt. Then I got even sicker and lost 50lbs w/o trying @billmaher Medical student here. They really don’t know what causes obesity and how weight loss works. Anecdotally, I got sick and gained 25lbs 1 yr, so I tracked everything I ate w an app. Did high intensity exercise 3x/wk. couldn’t lose wt. Then I got even sicker and lost 50lbs w/o trying

Megatron they/them @ModelMegatron Bill Maher's recent New Rule segment on obesity assumes that the reason for obesity is wanting to "eat donuts" and that body positivity is enabling addictive behaviour. Not only is this factually inaccurate, it is also cruel. Bill Maher's recent New Rule segment on obesity assumes that the reason for obesity is wanting to "eat donuts" and that body positivity is enabling addictive behaviour. Not only is this factually inaccurate, it is also cruel.

Larry J. Miller @larjmil1 @billmaher Bill, being a Harvard grad you should know processed food, corn syrup additives and frozen wages and incomes did not impact the American populous until Ronny Reagan’s trickle-down theory started our obesity & growing poverty - the reason we’re in the shape were in, get it ? @billmaher Bill, being a Harvard grad you should know processed food, corn syrup additives and frozen wages and incomes did not impact the American populous until Ronny Reagan’s trickle-down theory started our obesity & growing poverty - the reason we’re in the shape were in, get it ?

Sam E. Antar @SamAntar Bill Maher @billmaher There’s a disturbing trend going on in America these days with rewriting science to fit ideology. We’ve gone from fat acceptance to fat celebration. There’s a disturbing trend going on in America these days with rewriting science to fit ideology. We’ve gone from fat acceptance to fat celebration. https://t.co/r0zmqtamUl Bill Maher hits it out of the ballpark talking about obesity. In my case, I lost 40 pounds walking 10 miles a day and watching my diet. twitter.com/billmaher/stat… Bill Maher hits it out of the ballpark talking about obesity. In my case, I lost 40 pounds walking 10 miles a day and watching my diet. twitter.com/billmaher/stat…

Dino @AgeWithRage @RealTimers @billmaher @davidduchovny @mtaibbi @Lis_Smith @HBO



Millennials, Mask Mandates, Cancel Culture and Obesity almost every week? Need new material? @hbomax How can you sit there one minute saying you don’t want anyone to dictate to you about “Your Health” then turnaround ridicule people about their weight?Millennials, Mask Mandates, Cancel Culture and Obesity almost every week? Need new material? @RealTimers @billmaher @davidduchovny @mtaibbi @Lis_Smith @HBO @hbomax How can you sit there one minute saying you don’t want anyone to dictate to you about “Your Health” then turnaround ridicule people about their weight? Millennials, Mask Mandates, Cancel Culture and Obesity almost every week? Need new material?

𝙰𝚕𝚍𝚘 𝙶𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚒𝚊 @AldoBarkeeper Bill Maher @billmaher There’s a disturbing trend going on in America these days with rewriting science to fit ideology. We’ve gone from fat acceptance to fat celebration. There’s a disturbing trend going on in America these days with rewriting science to fit ideology. We’ve gone from fat acceptance to fat celebration. https://t.co/r0zmqtamUl Bill Maher did another of his fat shaming new rules bits last night. Again, he ignored the food industry being the main cause in our obesity epidemic twitter.com/billmaher/stat… Bill Maher did another of his fat shaming new rules bits last night. Again, he ignored the food industry being the main cause in our obesity epidemic twitter.com/billmaher/stat…

John Platt @Plattman77 @billmaher You’re right Bill. Obesity is a problem in the US. It’s a consequence of capitalism that has made it difficult for poor people to eat healthy. Fresh and/or organic produce is either unavailable or extremely expensive. Kids barely have access to food at school, which is usually @billmaher You’re right Bill. Obesity is a problem in the US. It’s a consequence of capitalism that has made it difficult for poor people to eat healthy. Fresh and/or organic produce is either unavailable or extremely expensive. Kids barely have access to food at school, which is usually

Police Author Jim Geeting @retiredtroop



Kids are too fat to join the military today. I gotta give it to @billmaher . He called out obesity; not the obese but those who enable and glorify this very unhealthy lifestyle and refuse to acknowledge all it affects. He identified it as the national security issue it is.Kids are too fat to join the military today. I gotta give it to @billmaher. He called out obesity; not the obese but those who enable and glorify this very unhealthy lifestyle and refuse to acknowledge all it affects. He identified it as the national security issue it is.Kids are too fat to join the military today.

Most other tweets attempted to clarify that Bill Maher’s monologue did not slam obese people but rather criticized the acceptance of obesity which, according to him, is harmful.

While Bill Maher’s statements are being debated, it must be noted that obesity is a rising health care issue in the USA. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 36.5 percent of US adults are obese. Meanwhile, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases states that 32.5 percent of adults are overweight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das