"Can't give JKR my money anymore": Twitter furious as Warner Bros. in talks to develop new Harry Potter series

A new Harry Potter series is reportedly in talks, according to Bloomberg. As per the publication, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is ''close to a deal'' regarding the same and each season of the series will be based on author J.K. Rowling's iconic fantasy book series.

According to Variety, Rowling is expected to be involved in some capacity in the project, but she won't be serving as the showrunner. Ever since the news emerged, fans have been sharing their thoughts on Twitter, with many slamming the makers.

Most of the comments focused on J.K. Rowling, as netizens criticized her involvement. One user mentioned that they don't want to ''give JKR money anymore.''

Tessa Dare @TessaDare @DiscussingFilm @HBO oh nooooo … please don’t make me cancel your service, I love TLOU and Succession and Hacks and more. But I can’t give JKR my money anymore. @DiscussingFilm @HBO oh nooooo … please don’t make me cancel your service, I love TLOU and Succession and Hacks and more. But I can’t give JKR my money anymore.

J.K. Rowling has received criticism over the years for her controversial comments on transgender people, with many accusing her of transphobia.

Harry Potter fans slam Warner Bros. for wanting to develop a new series based on Rowling's books

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new Harry Potter series that is reportedly in talks. Some fans expressed their disapproval towards Rowling's involvement in the project.

𝖘𝖆𝖇𝖆𝖑 𝖎𝖛𝖆𝖓 @sabalivan rebooting Harry Potter and with @jk_rowling involved?? there’s a lot more of the world to explore if they want to make more money. like the school in Brazil. also JK, gross rebooting Harry Potter and with @jk_rowling involved?? there’s a lot more of the world to explore if they want to make more money. like the school in Brazil. also JK, gross

t**er @cromulental Harry Potter is more than just JK Rowling. Making every Harry Potter thing about her is stupid. Harry Potter is more than just JK Rowling. Making every Harry Potter thing about her is stupid.

tara @sarphiriiiii never thought I'd live to see a day when people would turn on harry potter. @jk_rowling you'll pay for your crimes you hag, now go lock yourself up somewhere and never come back!! never thought I'd live to see a day when people would turn on harry potter. @jk_rowling you'll pay for your crimes you hag, now go lock yourself up somewhere and never come back!!

Evie ❤❤➕🏳️‍⚧️ @TinthDoctor HBO doing a Harry Potter reboot with JK Rowling involved right after their last two most popular shows had non-binary leading actors feels a touch paradoxical ngl HBO doing a Harry Potter reboot with JK Rowling involved right after their last two most popular shows had non-binary leading actors feels a touch paradoxical ngl https://t.co/3yjVQKVwqn

molly • V9 SPOILERS @BUMBLEBYKlSS Film Updates @FilmUpdates A ‘HARRY POTTER’ reboot is reportedly in the works at HBO.



Each season of the series will be based on one of JK Rowling’s seven books. A ‘HARRY POTTER’ reboot is reportedly in the works at HBO. Each season of the series will be based on one of JK Rowling’s seven books. https://t.co/20Gfmcl3NP is this really necessary like really. the harry potter movies are GOOD as they are and i don’t want jk rowling’s pockets to get even more filled than they already are like stop the nonsense. twitter.com/filmupdates/st… is this really necessary like really. the harry potter movies are GOOD as they are and i don’t want jk rowling’s pockets to get even more filled than they already are like stop the nonsense. twitter.com/filmupdates/st…

Riley Jo (they/them) 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 @HubbyRiley @WeActuallyDidIt The facts: JK Rowling has aligned herself with transphobes and views people consuming Harry Potter as people supporting her views. Since y’all don’t support transphobia, you won’t be watching @WeActuallyDidIt The facts: JK Rowling has aligned herself with transphobes and views people consuming Harry Potter as people supporting her views. Since y’all don’t support transphobia, you won’t be watching

Panda @Sakuuda @oliverrain1 JK Rowling should leave the franchise alone. Majority of Harry Potter fans don't like her to begin with. @oliverrain1 JK Rowling should leave the franchise alone. Majority of Harry Potter fans don't like her to begin with.

J.K. Rowling was embroiled in a controversy in 2020 over a tweet she put out, wherein she called out an article for using the phrase ''people who menstruate.'' Several fans criticized her for her comments, with many accusing her of being transphobic. The acclaimed author later went on to defend her views in an essay that was published on her website.

J.K. Rowling has written several critically acclaimed books over the years, including the Harry Potter series, The Cuckoo's Calling, Career of Evil, and many more.

A quick look at the last film in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 was released in 2011 and it is the final installment in the iconic Harry Potter franchise. It focuses on Harry's final epic quest to find Lord Voldemort's Horcruxes and depicts the various kinds of challenges and struggles that he faces along the way.

Here's a short description of the movie, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''A clash between good and evil awaits as young Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) prepare for a final battle against Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes). Harry has grown into a steely lad on a mission to rid the world of evil.''

The description further states:

''The friends must search for the Horcruxes that keep the dastardly wizard immortal. Harry and Voldemort meet at Hogwarts Castle for an epic showdown where the forces of darkness may finally meet their match.''

The cast included actors like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, among many others. The film received high praise from viewers and critics, with many considering it to be a fitting end to the story. It was also a huge commercial success.

