How to watch all Harry Potter films? Sequence explained

The Harry Potter films are famous across the world for centering on the “Boy Who Lived” and his escapades at the Wizarding School of Hogwarts. People still love the eponymous boy wizard's battles against dark forces, including the evil wizard Lord Voldemort, in the film series based on J. K. Rowling's novels.

The franchise originally featured eight films based on Rowling's seven books that wrapped up Potter's story. However, owing to its tremendous popularity, the franchise was extended into the Wizarding World shared universe. The universe now includes not only eight original Harry Potter movies but also a trilogy of spin-off films based on the Fantastic Beasts stories.

The Harry Potter films constantly shift their streaming home between Peacock and HBO Max. Peacock is currently the streaming home for the main Harry Potter franchise, where you’ll find all eight films.

All eight Harry Potter films according to the sequence laid out by the books

1) Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Directed by Chris Columbus, this 2001 film kickstarted the entire franchise. Starring Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Rupert Grint as Ronald Weasley, and Emma Watson as Hermoine Granger, the film introduced the characters to the world.

The first film follows 11-year-old Harry, Ron, and Hermoine's adventures as they enter their first year at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. by the end of the film, the trio has managed to solve the mystery of the magical Sorcerer’s Stone.

The story begins when 11-year-old Harry discovers from the friendly half-giant Rubeus Hagrid (played by the late Robbie Coltrane) that he is a famous wizard. He learns that he had, as a baby, survived an attack by Voldemort that backfired on the Dark Lord, disembodied him, and claimed the lives of Harry’s wizard parents.

At Hogwarts, Harry also meets the mysterious potions teacher, Severus Snape (played by the late Alan Rickman), and the noble Hogwarts Headmaster, Albus Dumbledore (played by the late Richard Harris).

2) Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Directed by Chris Columbus, this 2002 film features Harry’s second year at Hogwarts. The school faces a crisis when an unleashed monster from the titular Chamber of Secrets freezes the students into a petrified state.

Harry and his friends try to find a secret room in the Chamber of Secrets that is hidden in Hogwarts with the help of an enchanted diary belonging to a former student named Tom Marvolo Riddle.

3) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón the 2004 film focuses on Harry’s third year at Hogwarts. During Potter's third year at the school, Sirius Black (played by Gary Oldman), a convicted murderer who had been locked up in Azkaban, escapes from prison.

Azkaban is a prison for wizards and is guarded by ghostly, grim reaper-like figures, the dementors, who are said to suck all the joy out of a person's life. Located on a deserted island, Azkaban is supposedly almost escape-proof.

Dementors are tasked with returning Black to prison. However, the new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher Remus Lupin (played by David Thewlis) and the trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermoine unravel other secrets. They also find out that not only was Black his father's best friend but also Harry's godfather.

From this series onwards, Dumbledore is played by Michael Gambon for the rest of the films.

4) Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Directed by Mike Newell, this 2005 film focuses on the Triwizard Tournament, a series of challenges that pits the best students from Hogwarts against the champions of several other wizarding schools.

Although Harry is not old enough to compete in the tournament, he is forced to participate when his name is pulled from the magical goblet that dictates the contestants. The film has another student from Hogwarts, Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson), along with Beauxbatons Academy student Fleur Delacour (Clémence Poésy) and Durmstrang Academy's student Viktor Krum (Stanislav Ianevski).

The film also features the return of Lord Voldemort in the flesh (played by Ralph Fiennes), ready to kill Harry.

5) Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Directed by David Yates, this 2007 film deals with the return of Voldemort and how the Ministry of Magic deals with it. The Ministry, refusing to believe the words of the Dark Lord's return, sends the sadistic Professor Dolores Umbridge (played by Imelda Staunton) to Hogwarts to keep people from spreading fake news.

However the courageous trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione rebel against Umbridge's autocracy and create Dumbledore’s Army. It is a group of students who band together to train in secret for the dark battles ahead.

Meanwhile, a secret organization called the Order of the Phoenix also aims to fight Voldemort's return.

6) Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Directed by David Yates, this 2009 film features Harry’s sixth year at Hogwarts. Over the course of the film, Voldemort’s loyal followers, also known as Death Eaters, openly declared war on the Wizarding World in an attempt to usurp power on behalf of their Dark Lord.

Harry's longtime school rival Draco Malfoy (played by Tom Felton) is slowly inducted into becoming a Death Eater. Harry also learns of the existence of six Horcruxes, enchanted objects that contain pieces of Voldemort's soul, that have kept him alive all these years.

7) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1

Warner Bros. split the final book of J.K. Rowling’s epic fantasy series into two movies. Directed by David Yates, the 2010 film Part 1, focuses on Harry, Ron, and Hermione's quest to find and destroy all remaining Horcruxes in order to finally defeat Lord Voldemort.

The film also deals with the long-standing myth of the Deathly Hallows. The myth talks about three magical items that would allow any wizard who possesses them to master death.

8) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2

Directed by David Yates, this 2011 film is the final installment in the original franchise. The film picks up immediately after Deathly Hallows - Part 1. When Voldemort discovers Harry's hunt for his Horcruxes, he launches an attack on Hogwarts. This forces the trio to return to Hogwarts and defend it against the dark forces that threaten both the Wizarding and Muggle worlds.

The forces of good and evil collide in an epic showdown at Hogwarts, where people find out about Snape's good side and everyone emerges as heroes. These include fan-favorite supporting characters like Professor Minerva McGonagall (played by Maggie Smith), Neville Longbottom (played by Matthew Lewis), Molly (played by Julie Walters) and Ginny Weasley (played by Bonnie Wright).

There is a chance that Warner Bros. might reunite the original cast for an adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a 2016 stage play based on a story by Rowling. Set 19 years after the events of Deathly Hallows - Part 2, the story features an adult Harry Potter and his son who is now studying at Hogwarts. The story is considered canon by Rowling.

While these eight movies are the first of the franchise that were released, as mentioned earlier, the Fantastic Beasts series is currently ongoing.

