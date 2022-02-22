3 roles Alan Rickman aced aside from Severus Snape in 'Harry Potter' series

Alan Rickman is best known for his depiction of Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series, which has enthralled a generation of fans. Rickman, on the other hand, has a cinematic background that is much more than just a character in one franchise for both older fans and those who watch more dramatic film choices.

The late Alan Rickman has proven himself to be one of the best actors ever, from his early days as Hans Gruber, the best action movie villain in history, to his roles in romantic comedies and biopics. Based on the IMDb rankings, below are the top three Alan Rickman films outside of the Harry Potter franchise.

3 roles of Alan Rickman apart from Severus that he aced

1) Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tim Burton adapted the Tony Award-winning musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street for the big screen in 2007. Helena Bonham Carter as Mrs. Lovett, the serial killer barber's helper, in the film starring Johnny Depp.

Alan Rickman played Judge Turpin in the film. Despite Depp's demon barber being a serial killer, he was nonetheless portrayed as the hero of the story, with Judge Turpin serving as the true villain and the target of Sweeney Todd's wrath.

2) His breakthrough performance In 'Die Hard' as Hans Gruber

Rickman's breakout cinematic role was as Hans Gruber, a German terrorist, in the 1988 picture Die Hard. The action flick, which is also debatably a Christmas film, is a popular choice among genre aficionados.

Hans and his minions kidnap a Christmas party in a high-rise building in Los Angeles in order to pull off a massive heist in the film. However, one of the employee's estranged husbands is John McClane, played by Bruce Wills, an NYPD officer who is in the building ready to do anything to save his wife.

The casting crew approached Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone for the role of John McClane, but both turned down the opportunity. The film is based on Roderick Thorp's 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever.

3) Alan as Col. Brandon in 'Sense and Sensibility'

Ang Lee's 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility starred Emma Thompson as Elinor Dashwood and Kate Winslet as her sister Marianne.

The film, which has a script by Thompson, depicts the story of the Dashwood sisters, who were previously wealthy but are now looking for financial security through marriage. In the film, Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman play two suitors for the sisters. The film was nominated for seven Academy Awards and won one.

