10 best Bollywood songs used in Hollywood movies 

Bollywood movies have never failed to impress people around the globe. The same goes for Bollywood songs. Almost no Indian can resist singing along or dancing to catchy tunes and beats of Bollywood songs. Foreigners are no different either.

It was undoubtedly a proud moment for all Indians when Deadpool (2016) featured the song Mera Joota Hai Japani in its opening scene. However, quite a large number of Bollywood songs have been a part of Hollywood movies. Scroll down to learn about 10 such pieces.

Top 10 Bollywood songs used in Hollywood movies

1) Chamma Chamma

The song Chamma Chamma, from the 1998 movie China - Gate, was featured in Hollywood's 2001 movie Moulin Rouge!, which was directed by Baz Luhrmann. The Anu Malik composed song was sung by Alka Yagnik, Shankar Mahadevan, and Vinod Rathod.

2) Mera Joota Hai Japani

The song Mera Joota Hai Japani from 1955 Bollywood film Shree 420 was featured in the opening scene of Deadpool (2016). The song was composed by Shankar Jaikishan and is one of the most popular songs sung by Mukesh. The 2016 movie also used the song Kabhi Humne Nahin Socha Tha.

3) Mera Mann Tera Pyaasa

The song Mera Mann Tera Pyaasa from the movie Gambler, which was released in 1971, was a major hit in India. The song, sung by Mohammed Rafi, was later used in the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind which starred Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. The scene that featured the song also featured the Lata Mangeshkar song Wada Na Tod.

4) Chori Chori Hum Gori Se

Chori Chori Hum Gori Se is a song by Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, originally from the 1998 movie Mela. Director Daisy von Scherler Mayer used the song in her movie The Guru, which was released in 2002. The 2002 film featured Jimi Mistry, Heather Graham, and Marisa Tomei.

5) Mundian To Bach Ke Rahi

The bhangra song titled Mundian To Bach Ke Rahi was used in the trailer for the 2012 political satire comedy film The Dictator. The song was produced by British musician Panjabi MC, whereas it was sung and written by Punjabi artist Labh Janjua. Even though the film was a dark comedy, it surely did not offend Punjabis.

6) Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba

Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba was a song from the 1984 Mithun Chakraborty starrer Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki. And Indians are divided into two categories: DC fans and Marvel enthusiasts.

Hence, those who ship Marvel, quite obviously, could not keep calm when a remix of the 80s hit was used in a promotional video of the 2017 film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, released by Disney India.

7) Jaan Pehechaan Ho

Ghost World, the 2001 movie that starred Scarlett Johansson and Thora Birch, had a Bollywood song featured in it. The said song was a Mohammed Rafi hit titled Jaan Pehechaan Ho from the 1965 movie Gumnaam.

8) Urvasi Urvasi

A. R. Rahman's song Urvasi Urvasi, originally used in the 1994 Tamil film Kadhalan, which starred Prabhu Deva and Nagma, has a tune nobody can resist grooving to. The song was used by Garth Davis in his 2016 movie Lion. The movie starred Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman, and Rooney Mara.

9) Chaiyya Chaiyya

Spike Lee's 2006 movie Inside Man featured the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the 1998 film Dil Se.., which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta.

The famous A. R. Rahman song was sung by Sapna Awasthi and Sukhwinder Singh. The song was used in the opening scene as well as the end credits of the Hollywood movie.

10) Jimmy Jimmy

The Dennis Dugan directed 2008 film You Don't Mess with the Zohan featured a Bappi Lahiri composed song titled Jimmy Jimmy. The song was originally recorded for the movie Disco Dancer which starred Mithun Chakraborty and was released in 1982. The song was sung by Parvati Khan.

Edited by R. Elahi