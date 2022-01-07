Jim Carrey and The Weeknd's friendship explored as 'Dawn FM' release sends fans into a frenzy

The Weeknd's newest and fifth album, Dawn FM, featuring Jim Carrey, was released today. The RnB singer has been teasing the record since May 2021. The album is a follow-up to his 2020 record After Hours.

The latest record includes Quincy Jones, Omeohtrix Point Never, Lil Wayne, and Tyler, the Creator. In an interview with Billboard, the Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, spoke about the concept of the 16-songs album, saying:

"Picture the album being like the listener is dead. And they’re stuck in this purgatory state, which I always imagined would be like being stuck in traffic waiting to reach the light at the end of the tunnel. And while you’re stuck in traffic, they got a radio station playing in the car, with a radio host guiding you to the light and helping you transition to the other side. So it could feel celebratory, could feel bleak, however you want to make it feel, but that’s what The Dawn is for me."

The radio host guiding the listener to the light is played by one of Tesfaye's closest friends and neighbor, Jim Carrey.

A look into The Weeknd's friendship with Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey and the Weeknd are close friends (Images via Getty Images)

Carrey, 59, and Tesfaye, 31, grew up in the Scarborough area of Toronto, Canada. Though an unlikely duo, the singer and the actor have surprisingly formed a strong bond over the last few years. In an interview with Variety in 2020, Tesfaye opened up about his friendship with Carrey and said:

“‘The Mask’ was the first film I ever went to see in a theater — my mom took me when I was 4, and it blew me away."

The 'telescope friends' were first introduced through texts when the singer invited Jim Carrey over to listen to some of his music in 2019.

“I texted him the address of my condo in L.A., and he said, ‘I can literally see your place from my balcony,’ and we got out telescopes and were waving to each other."

Tesfaye also shared how Carrey, his 'first inspiration' to be a performer, surprised him on his 30th birthday, saying:

"And when I told him about my mom taking me to see ‘The Mask,’ he knew the theater! Anyway, on my birthday, he called and told me to look out my window, and on his balcony he had these giant red balloons, and he picked me up and we went to breakfast. It was surreal. Jim Carrey was my first inspiration to be any kind of performer, and I went to breakfast with him on my first day of being 30.”

In a tweet about Tesfaye's new album, Dawn FM, Jim Carrey stated that he is 'thrilled to play a part' in the musician's symphony.

Jim Carrey @JimCarrey The Weeknd @theweeknd new album : dawn FM // january 7th new album : dawn FM // january 7th https://t.co/2H8AsuLcCi I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony. ;^• twitter.com/theweeknd/stat… I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony. ;^• twitter.com/theweeknd/stat…

The Weeknd thanked Carrey in a tweet, saying:

Also Read Article Continues below

Dawn FM is currently trending on social media, with fans going gaga over the album. It has already received many good reviews from various websites and news portals and continues to do so.

Edited by Srijan Sen