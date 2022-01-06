When is The Weeknd’s 'Dawn FM' Twitch stream?

Very soon, fans of The Weeknd (real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) will be able to witness the premiere of his new and upcoming album, Dawn FM, live with thousands of others.

The stream will be held on Twitch, where people will be able to converse and react with other listeners to each song on the album. With the broadcast going live soon, fans may be wondering where and when they will be able to access the historic stream, all of which can be found below.

The Weeknd @theweeknd the beautiful silence and calmness before the storm… make sure you tune in to #DawnFM tomorrow night… enjoy. the beautiful silence and calmness before the storm… make sure you tune in to #DawnFM tomorrow night… enjoy.

What time is the stream for The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' album on Twitch?

Abel Makkonen "The Weeknd" Tesfaye will be premiering his brand new album, Dawn FM, on Twitch later this day.

The designated Twitch channel for the livestream will be the 'AmazonMusic' channel, affiliated with the platform's owner.

According to a poster uploaded on The Weeknd's official Twitter account, the stream will start on January 6, 2022, at 9.00 p.m. (PT) or midnight (ET).

The tracklist, which was previously teased, has been officially revealed to anticipate the release of the album:

Dawn FM Gasoline How Do I Make You Love Me? Take My Breath Sacrifice A Tale by Quincy Out of Time Here We Go… Again Best Friends Is There Someone Else? Starry Eyes Every Angel Is Terrifying Don’t Break My Heart I Heard You’re Married Less Than Zero Phantom Regret by Jim

Dawn FM will feature big names in the music industry, including Tyler the Creator, Quincy Jones, and Lil Wayne.

News of the tracklist was released with an intriguing introduction video, previewing some sounds that would be heard in the album.

The video presented a visual of The Weeknd facing violence from a younger version of himself, surrounded by a crowd of people who seemingly didn't care about helping him.

Dawn FM is The Weeknd's first full-fledge album in almost two years. The act of premiering a brand new album on a Twitch stream has not been done with an artist as reputed as The Weeknd, leading to much speculation surrounding the grandiosity of the event.

The act opens doors, possibly leading to more mainstream music artists incorporating Twitch streaming into their future releases, one way or another.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider